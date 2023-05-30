Why This New AI Prediction Platform Should Be Your Best Friend When Trading Cryptos

Every few years, there’s a technological advancement that changes the trajectory of our lives, both on a personal level and a global scale. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has firmly established itself as one of these transformative technologies altering our lives, and it’s not slowing down. The influence of AI can be seen across various sectors, including increasingly in cryptocurrency trading in ever more sophisticated ways. Here’s where yPredict, an upcoming AI-powered price prediction platform, enters the conversation.

yPredict integrates AI with decentralized technology to provide novel use cases. It promises to bring the power of AI to the fingertips of those who tread the unpredictable waters of the cryptocurrency markets.

yPredict: Your Next Stop for AI Prediction in Crypto Trading

yPredict plans to use the power of blockchain to create a secure prediction market. It is being built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and will use the YPRED token as its native currency. The platform intends to offer users an alternative to traditional prediction markets by leveraging smart contracts.

📢 Looking for a top-notch analytics and prediction tool? Look no further! Introducing yPredict, the ultimate project for all your forecasting needs. 🚀 Powered by AI, this market research tool offers unrivaled features that will leave you amazed. 💪 In a world of constant… pic.twitter.com/szX3H6FzEv — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 30, 2023

Users will be able to create and participate in prediction markets on various topics, including finance, politics, and sports. The price prediction app will also feature an intriguing component called “Social Trading.” This service will allow users to follow and copy the trades of top-performing traders, enabling them to learn from seasoned investors.

The platform will provide four main offerings: Market Predictions, Analytics Dashboard, Marketplace, and Terminal.

The Market Predictions platform is an open platform that plans to offer free access to coin/securities price predictions. Powered by in-house predictive models and selected marketplace developers’ models, yPredict hopes to help traders analyze price trends through AI/ML-driven tools.

The Analytics Dashboard will feature pattern recognition, sentiment analysis, indicator analysis, and transaction analysis tools. The analytics platform will run on a freemium pricing model with three membership levels: free, active, and pro trader.

yPredict’s Marketplace will allow developers to list their model’s prediction results as a subscription service. Traders and investors can subscribe to these models on a monthly basis, accessing real-time results through the yPredict platform.

The last main offering is the yPredict Terminal, a trading platform designed with advanced traders in mind. The Terminal intends to serve as a hub for experienced cryptocurrency enthusiasts looking to up their trading game.

$YPRED Prospective Use Cases

The yPredict platform will run on the Polygon blockchain. This network offers compatibility with Ethereum, scalability, security, and a positive developer experience.

To maintain each token’s value over time, YPRED tokens will have a limited supply of 100 million. The project will also have its DAO model, with YPRED holders casting votes to decide the listing and delisting of models on the marketplace. The governance mechanism might assist yPredict in maintaining high analytical standards on the platform, enhancing its appeal to traders, investors, and other developers seeking a trustworthy marketplace.

The yPredict presale is currently ongoing and is in the sixth of its eight stages, raising a total of $1.9 million. Each stage is planned to see the token price increase, with varying amounts of tokens available for purchase. The token is currently priced at $0.09, with a planned listing price of $0.12.

80% of the tokens are dedicated to the presale, with 50% expected to be unlocked during the token generation event. A 6-week lock-in period and 6 months of vesting are planned as well to avoid rug pulls.

AI’s influence is certainly far-reaching, and its potential applications in decentralized technology show promise. The price prediction app yPredict, although still in its early stages, proposes many compelling features. These features, combined with the inherent potential of AI, make yPredict an interesting project to watch in the world of crypto.

