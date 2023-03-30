Why Shiba Inu Price is Stalling at $0.00001063 – Take a Look at This Meme Alternative Instead

Shiba Inu price is trading at $0.00001065, down 0.9% in the past 24 hours, after the meme coin was rejected from a key resistance level. However, the recent rally in the broader crypto market has seen SHIB escape from a bearish triangle, putting it on the path for more gains.

Shiba Inu is favored to perform better than its rivals in the near future based on positive fundamentals related to its ecosystem. The crypto community awaits the launch of the Shibarium network, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 scaling blockchain, and its deflationary propensities.

As was witnessed with the Arbitrum (ARB) protocol on Ethereum, it is expected that Shibarium will draw more investors to Shiba Inu due to the wealth-creating abilities of such Layer 2 protocols.

The amazing numbers of #Shibarium attract more and more testers. Can we beat CB L2? Let's go

Who will list next $BONE ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/PH2FBdHW6U — (@LucieSHIB) March 28, 2023

As such, expectations have piled up for SHIB and could influence its recovery. There are already encouraging signs, as more testers have already enrolled in Shibarium’s beta network.

It is expected that the Shibarium launch will greatly enhance the Shiba Inu network’s efficiency, reduce transaction fees, and increase throughput. Moreover, the burn rate will increase, decreasing the base transaction fee by 70%, which is very bullish for SHIB.

Despite celebrating the beta launch of the Shibarium Layer 2 network a couple of weeks ago, SHIB’s action has stalled around $0.00001060.

This is largely because allegations arose that the Shibarium code was copied from another blockchain (Rinia), although such claims were quickly dismissed by developer Kaal Dhairya.

Without getting into any fist fights I will be redeploying new version of BETA network with a new chain ID

Fresh deployments will be rare in the future but are possible because we will still be in BETA phase.

I wish good luck to the blockchain and hope we can all work together. — ShibDev4Evr (@kaaldhairya) March 16, 2023

A key point to note here is that, because of these claims, SHIB remains in a very undervalued position, implying that it could end up seeing bigger gains when it finally does begin rising.

Another reason why the Shiba Inu price is stalled around the $0.000010 level is that it faces stiff competition on the upside. The price has been stuck below the $0.000011 supply level over the last seven days.

The significance of this resistance zone is validated by on-chain metrics from IntoTheBlock. Its In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model shows that the dog-themed crypto faces relatively stiff resistance at the $0.000011 immediate resistance level compared to the immediate support.

According to the IOMAP chart below, about 235.53 trillion SHIB were previously bought by roughly 197,650 wallets around this level. As such, any attempts to push the price above this level is met by immense selling from this cohort of investors who may want to break even.

On the support side, the immediate support provided by the $0.000010 psychological level is comparatively weaker. This is because only about 24.38 trillion SHIB were previously bought by 140,000 investors around this price.

Therefore, this support zone may not be robust enough to absorb immense overhead pressure that may be threatening to push SHIB lower.

Shiba Inu Price Stares Into An Abyss As 15% Losses Loom

The SHIB price action has led to the appearance of a descending triangle in the four-hour timeframe. This is a highly bearish chart pattern that projects a drop toward the $0.00000897 demand zone.

Although the “Dogecoin killer” escaped from this bearish triangle on March 29, the buyers were not strong enough to sustain the higher levels. The price was correcting and was now trading in a second bearish session as shown on the four-hour chart.

The moving averages and the RSI were tipping down, a sign that the bears had begun taking control of the market. Note that Shiba Inu’s downtrend will gain more traction once the RSI crosses the midline into the negative region. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator was facing down. This indicated that the market sentiment was shifting from positive to negative.

As such, a four-hour candlestick close below the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00001061 would confirm massive sell orders that would see the Shiba Inu price drop to seek solace from the triangle’s horizontal line at $0.00001028.

Breaching this level would clear the path for a free fall toward the bearish target of the governing chart pattern at $0.00000897.

Also supporting the bearish narrative for the Shiba Inu price is data on decreasing whale activity from Santiment.

The chart below shows that whale transactions have dropped since the recent local peak reached on February 4, where transactions exceeding $100,000 have dropped from 285 to 109. This points to reduced interest as investors speculate on weak price prospects.

On the upside, SHIB was trapped under the 100 SMA which is currently sitting at $0.00001074. A close above this level would bolster the bulls to push the price toward the $0.000011 psychological level.

As earlier discussed this is a very significant resistance level and if breached, it would confirm a bullish breakout for the altcoin. Such a move would open the path to rise above the 200 SMA at $0.00001105 to return to the $0.00001184 range high. This would bring the total gains to $11.5% from the current price.

Promising Alternatives To SHIB

As the future of Shiba Inu’s price remains uncertain, investors could look for other cryptos in the market with the potential to make good returns. The B2C team has performed an analysis and compiled a list of the Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2023.

One such crypto is Love Hate Inu (LHINU), a fresh addition to the meme coin market that offers a unique investment opportunity given its latest performance in presale. Love Hate Inu is a Web3 startup vote-to-earn (V2E) project providing a social polling platform powered by cryptocurrency. The platform will allow users to engage in discussions and vote on the world’s most contentious and debated issues.

The team behind Love Hate Inu ($LHINU) has raised $2.15 million with just 5 days left in Stage 3 of its eight-stage presale.

What’s up, #LoveHateInu Crew ❗❗ BIG NEWS ❗❗ We’ve just smashed another milestone, raising over $2.1 million! BIG thanks to all our voters out there! Don't miss out on the funniest #MemeCoin of the year! Join now!⬇️https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy#Altcoins pic.twitter.com/mEAZHhaH3o — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 30, 2023

This makes LHINU a superior meme coin to purchase in 2023 since it is exciting and has a real utility that will generate income for investors. This amazing performance has led many analysts to believe that it might be the Dogecoin killer in the near future and the best crypto to buy today.

The Love hate Inu presale was launched at an initial price of $0.000085 per $LHINU in Stage 1 and will be going for $0.000145 at the end of the eight presale stages. Early investors have an opportunity to make returns of up to 70%, even before the coin lists on exchanges.

Note that if you buy LHINU tokens today before the next price rise, you would still be in line for 52% gains by the time the presale ends.

With its innovative V2E platform, the potential for significant returns, and the promise of disrupting the online survey market, Love Hate Inu is a promising altcoin in the meme coin market.

Visit Love Hate Inu Now to get more information on how you can participate in the presale.

