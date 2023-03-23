Why SEC Intends To Sue Coinbase About Cryptocurrency Offerings

The largest US crypto exchange, Coinbase Global Inc., reported receiving a notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) formally announcing the securities watchdog’s intent to bring an enforcement action against the exchange. This is the most recent development in a protracted dispute between the watchdog and the digital asset firm. On Thursday, the stock fell as much as 14% in premarket trade.

Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has stated numerous times that many of the tokens and items sold by cryptocurrency businesses are securities and that the trading platforms must register with his organization. After the failure of numerous well-known companies last year, including Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX which left investors facing billion-dollar losses, such warnings intensified. The SEC filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency tycoon Justin Sun on Wednesday for allegedly breaking securities laws.

In a filing on Wednesday, Coinbase stated that the so-called Wells notice relates to some elements of its exchange, such as an unspecified subset of its listed digital assets, the staking service Coinbase Earn, and Coinbase Wallet. Companies are given time to refute the agency’s claims after receiving a Wells notice at the conclusion of an investigation. They frequently but not always result in legal action, settlements, and fines as enforcement measures. However, not every potential problem mentioned in the notice has to be addressed in a final action.

In premarket trading, Coinbase dropped as low as $66.11 and was down 11% at $68.89 at 8:36 a.m. London time.

Coinbase to operate as usual

According to Coinbase, its services and products will function normally for the time being. Paul Grewal, the chief legal officer of Coinbase, issued a statement saying, “We are prepared for this unfortunate outcome and confident in the legitimacy of our assets and services. “If necessary, we welcome a legal process to provide the clarification we have been promoting and to show that the SEC has blatantly been unfair or unreasonable in its engagement on digital assets,” the statement continued.

The increase in SEC enforcement proceedings since the start of the year, including a settlement with Coinbase’s competitor Kraken and a Wells notice to Paxos Trust Co. alleging that the Binance USD stablecoin it distributes is an unregistered security, have alarmed the cryptocurrency industry.

For its part, Coinbase has defended its comprehensive vetting procedure and insisted that the tokens offered on its market aren’t securities. Grewal has said that the staking product given by the business differs significantly from the one provided by Kraken, which was the subject of the most recent SEC settlement. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase, stated that if a settlement cannot be reached, the business is prepared to take the SEC to court.

Kraken decided to end its US program without acknowledging or disputing the SEC’s accusations.

In New York’s post-market trade, shares of Coinbase fell 12%. Although the stock is still down more than 70% from its peak in November 2021, shares of the company have recovered this year as the price of Bitcoin increased to well than $28,000.

A Wells notice has previously been sent to Coinbase. In 2021, the SEC issued a warning to the company, stating that the proposed “Lend” product, which would have let customers to earn interest by lending out their crypto holdings, was regarded as a security by the SEC. Later, the launch was cancelled by the exchange.

Executives at Coinbase have expressed dissatisfaction with the SEC’s strategy, claiming that they have made good faith efforts to cooperate with the regulator and that it is unclear how to apply the agency’s regulations to platforms for trading digital assets. The SEC’s identification of certain tokens offered on the exchange as securities as part of an insider trading prosecution involving a former employee increased those frustrations. Soon later, Bloomberg reported that the regulator was looking into Coinbase independently for its token listings even though the company had not been sued as part of that case.

More than 60 attempts to resolve situation

According to a person with knowledge of the situation who asked to remain anonymous discussing nonpublic information, representatives from Coinbase have attempted to resolve the issues with the regulator by meeting with the SEC more than 60 times over the past nine months. However, those discussions have not been successful.

The organization received a petition for rulemaking from the corporation last year, and the company responded with a remark highlighting the need for further clarification regarding staking services.

