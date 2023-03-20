Why Ethereum Price Will Rocket If This Microsoft Product Goes Live

The price of Ethereum is predicted to skyrocket if this Microsoft product goes live. According to a report by Bleeping Computer on Friday, tech giant Microsoft is currently developing a non-custodial crypto wallet for its web browser Edge. The new feature was discovered during testing, as confirmed by Microsoft sleuth Albacore, who tweeted some screenshots of the wallet.

Newest in the gauntlet of questionable upcoming Microsoft Edge features, a crypto wallet

Not really sure how to feel about this kind of thing being baked into the default browser, what are your thoughts?

More screenshots of the UI in the next tweet ➡️ pic.twitter.com/GAUPiZGLIY — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) March 17, 2023

The wallet is most likely only available to Microsoft Edge Dev Channel users as part of a limited testing phase. As per one of the screenshots shared by Albacore, the wallet is non-custodial, giving users complete control over their funds, with no access to the password or recovery key by Microsoft. The wallet is embedded within Edge, eliminating the need to install any extensions.

According to the report, testers will use their own funds, and in case of loss of funds, Microsoft will not be responsible for any reimbursement. The project is confidential, and no external sharing of details is allowed. Additional screenshots suggest integrations with Coinbase and Moonpay, along with support for NFTs and crypto swaps.

Ethereum Price

As of today, the live Ethereum price stands at $1,760, with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.3 billion. Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum has experienced a drop of almost 1%. It currently holds the #2 ranking on CoinMarketCap, with a live market cap of $215 billion.

Ethereum Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Why does Ethereum Price Will Rocket If This Microsoft Product Goes Live?

A potential Microsoft non-custodial crypto wallet for its web browser Edge has the potential to skyrocket the price of Ethereum. The non-custodial wallet gives users complete control over their funds, with no access to the password or recovery key by Microsoft. The wallet is currently embedded within Edge, making it easy to use without installing any extensions.

While the project is still in its limited testing phase and confidential, additional screenshots suggest integrations with Coinbase and Moonpay, as well as support for NFTs and crypto swaps.

The potential for a Microsoft-backed wallet could have a significant impact on Ethereum’s price, given the wallet’s potential popularity among Edge users. However, it remains to be seen how the project will develop and whether it will eventually go live.

