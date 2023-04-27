Why DLANCE, SOL, and METRO are 3 of the Most Loved Coins By Investors

The crypto market has shown signs of a gradual exponential rise after the worst bearish run was recorded last year.

As blockchain technologies permeate diverse sectors via their state-of-the-art use cases and services, the crypto assets behind them are also gaining high market traction and popularity.

This development constantly spurs the interests of investors keen on leveraging the untapped potentials these new projects offer.

Although there are over 22,000 tokens in the crypto space, some coins, such as $DLANCE, $SOL, and $METRO, have caught the attention of investors due to their sophisticated structure, fundamentals, utility, and highest return potential.

The magnificent trio is causing a high buzz in the crypto sphere as they offer traders a new opportunity to generate commercial ventures and leverage emerging technologies.

However, there’s more to these crypto assets.

DeeLance ($DLANCE)

$DLANCE is an emerging crypto asset trusted and loved by investors due to its massive potential to disrupt the recruitment industry, worth $761.6 billion in revenue via its core project, DeeLance.

DeeLance is a decentralized platform that integrates Web3 technology to create a digital freelance marketplace that enables freelancers and potential employers to connect, interact, and collaborate.

The freelancing sector is, without a doubt, one of the fastest-growing information technology (IT) sectors today, as evidenced by Web2-based platforms such as Fiverr, Upwork, LinkedIn, and others.

However, due to the limited Web2 structure, challenges include inconsistent employment, delay in payment, contract ownership, and many more.

DeeLance aims to establish a holistic approach to freelance recruitment by using Web3, non-fungible token (NFT) technology, and the metaverse to help clients and freelancers to find their perfect match in its digital sphere.

Its metaverse integration enables users to meet, form collaborations, hire, and advertise services, among other things. The platform makes it easy to navigate between job opportunities without the use of third-party apps.

Hello DeeLancers! ‍ Ready to take your #Metaverse experience to the next level? Unlock Metaverse VIP access to premium virtual land, office space, & brand awareness advertising opportunities with $DLANCE tokens. Join the #Presale now!⤵️https://t.co/XHnTqVzeWf#Crypto pic.twitter.com/PNNUwyF4Ak — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 26, 2023

There are also smart contract-powered escrow accounts to automate disputes, ensure agreed fee transparency, and release payments to freelancers with no delay upon approval of a submitted task.

Freelancers can turn their work into digital tokens powered by NFTs to ensure recruiters retain full contract ownership when payment is made.

Now on presale, the $DLANCE is selling fast at a discounted price of $0.029 USDT and has raised over $488,000 in just over weeks since its debut.

Investors can lock into the dynamic project low-priced asset and earn potential high returns of over 20x when it lists on public exchanges and soar in price value.

Buy $DLANCE Now

Solana ($SOL)

$SOL is a well-known crypto asset that existed before $DLANCE.

Already listed on public exchanges, the innovative token has shown positive market signs as it looks set to touch its previous all-time high of $260.06, recorded on November 6, 2021.

The Solana platform is a decentralized project designed to host open-source and scalable decentralized applications (dApps).

Unlike its rival blockchain, Ethereum, the unique platform processes over 710,000 transactions per second (TPS) via its standard gigabyte network and charges cheap gas fees to all users.

As of press time, the utility token trades at $21.66 and ranks as the 10th biggest crypto asset with a market cap of $8.5 billion.

In January 2023, the crypto asset was more than 134% and was estimated to surge even further.

However, it was down to 20% in February and another 20% in March due to the crash of Silicon Valley Bank amidst other events in the crypto space.

Nevertheless, the $SOL market is trading above the 200-day and 50-day simple moving average (SMA), which signals BUY.

Its current price turndown qualifies as a “dip” and has a trading volume of $790 million in the last 24 hours, indicating huge traction from global investors.

Buy the Best Altcoins on eToro

Metropoly ($METRO)

Similar to $DLANCE, $METRO has attracted global traders via its ongoing successful presale, with over $1.48 million raised from early investors.

The massive sellout of the $METRO token is propelled by its versatile project, Metropoly.

The revolutionary project is designed to democratize the real estate industry, making it more accessible for everyone.

Before the advent of Metropoly, the traditional real estate industry was plagued with bureaucracy, such as high cost and paperwork completion.

This cutting-edge platform aims to redefine the narrative via its native token, $METRO, and non-fungible token (NFT) technology.

$1.4+ million raised till now! The $METRO presale is getting out of control! Get in while you can! You only have a few more hours left till stage 13 ends! Buy $METRO at a bonus price https://t.co/tpOwICvgol pic.twitter.com/Lmuk5lYVBr — METROPOLY – PRE-SALE IS LIVE! (@metropoly_io) April 24, 2023

The platform brings real estate to the digital sphere via NFT, which enables members to purchase fractions of their favorite property for a minimum of $100 worth of $METRO tokens without paperwork or bank statement.

Each purchase is completed in seconds, and buyers also enjoy perks allocated to house owners, such as rent, land fees, and many more.

The platform’s ongoing presale has crossed 3,500 investors, raising over 99% of its target.

Furthermore, the development team has announced that $METRO will list on XT.com and Uniswap decentralized exchanges on May 1, a major catalyst for its price growth.

Metropoly offers traders a gold mine opportunity to purchase its crypto asset at a discounted rate of $0.09 per token and earn great profits.

Buy $METRO Now

The Trio Tokens Are Set to Soar in Price

$DLANCE, $SOL, and $METRO have piqued the interest of investors because they incorporate the best technologies and are likely the best assets to generate maximum profits.

$ SOL’s strong fundamentals and technical analysis indicate the platform is nearing a bull rally, while $DLANCE and $METRO are selling fast on presale due to their innovative structure and potential to become the most successful crypto in 2023.

Now is the time to purchase these tokens and generate high returns on investment.

