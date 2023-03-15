Why Altcoin Season is Kicking Off And These Are The 8 Crypto to Watch for 10x Gains

Markets are riding high after positive inflation data sent Bitcoin (BTC) skyrocketing up to break above $26,000.

Two weeks of absolute chaos in the financial sector had left traders on edge, with US bank stocks taking a beating in the aftermath of Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank.

But things are looking bright again in crypto markets, after a huge leg up by Bitcoin saw the top cryptocurrency escape a perilous dip below $20k to smash through longstanding resistance at $25k.

BTC climbed to hit $26,555 in a move that sent shockwaves through the sector, as capital raced into digital assets to escape instability in the fractional reserve banking system.

With Bitcoin now reeling in a localised retracement move, as it cools off from the stunning run, newfound gains are shifting into altcoin markets as traders attempt to supersize profits.

The Top 8 Cryptos For 10x Gains in 2023

With altcoin season arriving in typical fashion, here are the top 8 altcoin projects and presales that could see 10x gains in 2023.

Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) is a new crypto project that combines meme coin virality with a Vote-to-Earn system.

Interest is ripping through the market as Love Hate Inu kicked off its presale on Tuesday – and has since raised $750,000 in less than a week.

The project enables users to express their opinions on controversial figures like Donald Trump, Andrew Tate, and Elon Musk and other topics – all while earning rewards.

LHINU it is set to transform the $3.2 billion survey industry by offering sponsored polls with rewards such as NFT discount codes and NFTs backed by physical assets.

The LHINU ecosystem has a real-time vote staking mechanism that requires a minimum of 30 days of staking $LHINU to prevent spam and manipulation of the voting process.

The ongoing presale is divided into eight stages, and investors are urged to take advantage of the current presale price of $0.00009 to load up their stacks before the next stage increases the price.

Hey #LoveHateInu enthusiasts! We're thrilled to announce that we’ve reached another insane milestone and have raised over $700K! Thanks to the amazing support of our community. Join the funniest #memecoin of the year now! https://t.co/Pu2Bo8WOUy pic.twitter.com/cIXEfJ3Dr2 — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) March 15, 2023

By the eighth and final presale stage, LHINU will cost $0.000145, a 70.5% increase.

LHINU is expected to go viral on social media, following in the footsteps of moonshot meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki, and Tamadoge.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to profit on the next big utility meme coin.

Landshare (LAND)

Among the most promising projects on Binance Smart Chain is Landshare (LAND) – the first platform for the DeFi tokenisation of real estate on BSC.

Launched in 2021, the ambitious team behind this rapidly growing project have emerged from a deep period of development during the 2022 crypto winter.

Landshare recently completed the first ever tokenised house flip renovation ever to take place on blockchain – in a huge achievement for the project.

The Tokenized House Flip redemption is complete, yielding a net ROI of 10.54% in ~3 months (APR equivalent of 42%)! Congratulations to all who participated in this historic achievement for Tokenized Assets. Looking forward to the next opportunity! pic.twitter.com/nQQIPqDQGK — Landshare (@Landshareio) March 5, 2023

The renovation saw LAND holders pool funding together in a 3 month lockup vault, which funded the purchase, conversion, and sale of a property in South Dakota – returning an impress +40% APY return.

The ground-breaking ecosystem is also undertaking a huge shift in governance, as Landshare has revealed plans to move towards DAO governance in an effort to democratize the future of tokenised real estate assets. The DAO launches tomorrow – March 16.

The Landshare DAO is now only a few days away, and with it comes a token migration! The official launch is scheduled for 7PM UTC on March 16th. Brush up on your knowledge to prepare for the token migration with these tips! Landshare Token Migration⬇️https://t.co/Gl9LVumxiq pic.twitter.com/MRS1YofiSV — Landshare (@Landshareio) March 14, 2023

With huge breakthroughs for DeFi asset tokenisation and DAO governance set to launch tomorrow, LAND is gaining huge traction in crypto markets.

Currently trading at $1.93 (a 24 hour change of -1.16%) – Landshare has seen a 200% rally since the start of February as narrative around DeFi tokenisation takes off.

With Landshare’s RSI slightly overheated at 72 after an impressive 30% pump since Monday – now could be a good time to jump in due to an ongoing consolidation movement.

The MACD showcases bullish divergence at 0.04, reflecting the pump to claim bullish posturing atop the 20 Day MA.

Rally structure looks set to continue, with Landshare targeting $3 as the next area of resistance (representing a +55% potential move).

Downside risk is limited, with the lower support level close by at $1.50 (a potential -22.5% tumble).

Overall, Landshare with a low supply – seems set to skyrocket in value with tomorrow’s DAO launch.

This gives a Risk: Reward ratio of 2.45, a fantastic entry with very lucrative returns possible.

Fight Out (FGHT)

With the play-2-earn narrative firmly back in market view following STEPN’s short-lived recovery rally, many investors are looking to find better Move-2-Earn trades with top-tier upside potential.

One solid contender garnering significant attention on crypto Twitter is Fight Out (FGHT), which has been named our overall best crypto presale.

Positioning itself as a more advanced and better-developed STEPN, this new P2E and M2E dApp aims to take you on a journey to becoming your ultimate fighter self.

STEPN struggled due to one-dimensional pedometers which measured only step count and an overpriced ecosystem that forced players into heavy NFT transactions to unlock any real return.

Fight Out aims to achieve success by providing a sophisticated and versatile application that can gauge and incentivize various types of physical activity, ranging from boxing workouts to late-night weightlifting sessions at the gym.

All of this is based around a soulbound avatar (think of this like a STEPN sneaker but that can’t be bought or resold), custom designed by the player and which embodies the user’s fitness journey.

As you train and work out, this is recorded and levels up your soulbound avatar’s stats in real-time – while also earning you in-game $REPS tokens.

These $REPS tokens are redeemable for network native $FGHT, which can be cashed out, spent in the NFT marketplace, or put up for grabs in high-stakes PVP community competitions that pit users against each other to see who can train hardest that week.

What’s more? Big names in the fighting world are coming out to support the ambitious Web3 venture, with UFC fighters Amanda Ribas and Taila Santos already onboarded as ambassadors.

More UFC ambassadors will be announced in March.

And this isn’t limited to the world of MMA, as world champion boxer Savannah Marshall joins the project to lead ambassador challenges and contests.

To make the most of the Fight Out presale you will need to act quickly, with more than $5.5 million raised and investors getting the chance to earn up to 67% in bonus tokens.

The Fight Out team also recently announced the launch of a lucrative referral promo link program, giving users the ability to receive a 5% commission for signing up their friends.

All users need to do is go to the Fight Out homepage, connect a valid crypto wallet, and then click on the 5% referral link button.

At this point, a unique referral link will be generated to earn commission, which is then shared with friends and family or posted to social media.

This means every time someone buys the $FGHT token – you receive 5% USDT of the purchase amount.

Fetch Ai (FET)

Fetch Ai exploded back in February as hype around new AI products such as Chat GPT and Google BART gained huge traction in crypto markets.

This came after a long period of building for the industry’s leading AI blockchain.

With the recently launched Fetch AI 2023 project roadmap revealing huge steps towards ecosystem growth planned for this year.

We appreciate the patience, but the wait for the 2023 roadmap is officially over! Take a look at our plans to continue innovating the #web3 spaces with real-world solutions and beyond! ️ https://t.co/fOG1PcPQSN pic.twitter.com/e6NKIn2y7U — Fetch.ai (@Fetch_ai) March 4, 2023

The roadmap focuses heavily on micro agents – a highly anticipated expansion to the Fetch ecosystem – and subject of an exclusive interview between Business2Community and Fetch Ai CEO Humayun Sheikh tipped to be released tomorrow.

This comes amidst massive project news for Fetch Ai – which has recently partnered with one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers Bosch to launch the Fetch AI Foundation.

The partnership organisation will be focused on promoting the adoption of new industrial technologies relating to AI and Web3.

With Fetch Ai’s native token FET trading at a current price of $0.41 (a 24 hour change of -6.84%).

FET is undertaking a huge bounce back from lower trendline support, after the tail-end of the Ai narrative hype left FET in a challenging retracement pattern.

The massive +54% rally since Monday has seen FET break back above the 20 Day MA which is now forming solid footing.

Marking an end to weeks of retracement, the alt season bounce could see February’s Ai rally supercharge if bulls can crack ongoing resistance at $0.50.

The RSI cooled off quickly from the leg up, currently standing at 52 in a significant move from oversold territory. This leaves FET poised to push up further.

The MACD is sat on the fence, as FET bulls continue to battle with the resistant level.

Overall, FET’s upside target if $0.50 flips to support would be $0.75 (a +78.5% move).

As for downside risk? Rejection here would like see a tumble to the nearest lower support level at $0.30 (-28.5%).

This gives FET a Risk: Reward ratio of 2.73 – a very attractive entry for one of the most cutting-edge projects in the space.

C+Charge (CCHG)

C+Charge ($CCHG) is a new cryptocurrency offering that’s shaking up the carbon credit industry and will incentivize electric vehicle (EV) ownership.

This innovative start-up aims to take advantage of projected $2.4 trillion growth in the industry by 2027 – and you don’t have to look far to see its relevance.

Exciting news We are proud to team up with @TheRecharge_Ad to assist the $CCHG token staking and carbon credit swaps while accelerating C+Charge's exposure to the Korean market Together, we can make a real difference for the planet Read more⬇️https://t.co/1JrXH84k37 pic.twitter.com/xOfecn4J4w — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) March 15, 2023

Up and down the roads, EV charging stations are popping up for fleets of gleaming Teslas and other EVs – C+Charge is proposing a chance for everyday people to claim a slice of the pie.

The company offers a Peer-2-Peer (P2P) payment system for EV charging using blockchain technology.

With this system, EV drivers can also earn carbon credits as a reward for recharging and profit from the industry’s growth.

Currently, only big EV manufacturers like Tesla are taking advantage of carbon credits – which are permits that offset a holder’s carbon footprint.

C+Charge is one of the best new cryptos to invest in and aims to level the playing field and put these rewards in the hands of EV owners and investors are excited with more than $2m raised in the presale so far.

The presale of the CCHG token is already underway, giving early investors a chance to get in on the ground floor of this eco-friendly project. There is also a $50k giveaway for early bird investors.

Join the C+Charge revolution today and be a part of a project that’s making a difference for the environment.

Dash2Trade (D2T)

Set to launch by the end of this quarter, Dash 2 Trade is a trading intelligence platform that will provide real-time analytics and social trading data, giving investors all the resources and tools they could possibly need to inform and improve their trading.

Dash 2 Trade tokens are Vested! A thread 1/️Last Thursday, January 19th – Dash 2 Trade locked 626,5 million $D2T tokens for 5 years with a daily vesting schedule. pic.twitter.com/c9E54SBHVV — Dash 2 Trade (@dash2_trade) January 24, 2023

By leveraging AI technology to perform high-level social and market sentiment analysis – D2T enables traders to sit on the pulse of global markets effortlessly.

Having raised a jaw dropping $15 million in its sale, D2T has now listed on Gate.io, with BitMart, Changelly Pro, and LBANK Exchange also listing the coin.

So needless to say this project has all the right backing to grow into a very popular AI powered dApp.

Conflux (CFX)

Conflux Network is still riding high after a breakout Chinese narrative in February saw prices awake from years of slumber.

The narrative emerged after news broke that Beijing was seemingly greenlighting Hong Kong’s crypto ambitions.

The autonomous region is moving to introduce a licensing regime for digital assets (VASPs) and approve retail trading of crypto assets.

Known as ‘China’s only public blockchain’ Conflux Network saw a surge of volume as investors raced to take positions in the emerging Asian crypto space.

And things just haven’t stopped as alt season catalyses price action to push high once more.

Currently trading at $0.31 (a 24hr change of +5.45%) – CFX has undertaken a sensational bounce to reclaim rally structure.

Skyrocketing 130% since Monday – the bounce came after price action converged with lower trendline support for the first time since February.

With an RSI slightly overheated at 67 – CFX may need 24-48 hours of consolidation.

However, its noteworthy that the RSI didn’t overheat on the huge move up over the last 3 days – this suggests more upside potential could be had.

Indeed, the MACD mirrors this sentiment at a current bullish divergence of 0.006397.

The bullish MACD reflects CFX’s move to reclaim position above the 20 Day MA.

This leaves CFX in price exploration territory, with the upper trendline trajectory suggesting $0.55 (a +77% move) as the upside target.

Looking to downside risk, a tumble would likely see CFX tumble to its lower support level at $0.23 (a -25% move down).

Overall the Conflux Risk: Reward ratio is 2.99 – a great entry with nearly 3x more reward than risk.

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is a GameFi project that allows players to design and build their own robots – taking them to battle in a variety of games and challenges, including races, battles, and strategy games, where players can put their robots to the test.

Are you part of the #RobotEraArmy? Which faction are you choosing? ⚖️Justice League

Pioneer

Desire Paradise Let's unite and shape the future of planet $TARO! Join us now!https://t.co/nBnvUcnbzU#Play2Earn #NFTCollection #Presale pic.twitter.com/LqFlq1Sc7A — RobotEra (@robotera_io) March 11, 2023

The platform allows players to earn rewards in the form of network native $TARO tokens, which are used to buy and sell virtual assets and settle platform fees and rewards.

RobotEra is currently in presale, an opportunity for interested investors to buy $TARO before it is publicly available for trading.

The presale offers TARO at a discounted price of $0.02 per token, with a minimum purchase requirement of $50.

We have hit a major milestone! The #RobotEraArmy has raised more than $1,000,000! We are deeply grateful to all of our supporters who helped make this achievement possible. Get your $TARO today! ⬇️ https://t.co/nBnvUcnbzU#Play2Earn #Presale #NFTCollection pic.twitter.com/1aDJTEoRgQ — RobotEra (@robotera_io) March 13, 2023

The presale has a limited supply of only 39,000,000 $TARO tokens left, and the first stage of the presale will end soon as whales are in an accumulation frenzy – with more than $975,000 raised.

The presale is divided into two stages, with the second stage offering $TARO at a higher price of $0.025 per token.

So, investors can get a better deal if they buy TARO during the first stage of the presale.

As of the time of writing, the presale has already sold 48,856,000 $TARO tokens – many gobbled up by shrewd GameFi whales.

Investors can purchase $TARO tokens during the presale using the link below.

