While Vita Inu’s Rally Slows to a Crawl, These Viral Memecoins Get Ready to Explode

Meme coin Vita Inu (VINU)’s rally is slowing to a crawl as the crypto token approaches key resistance.

VINU was last changing hands around $0.000000012, up substantially from earlier monthly lows in the $0.0000000088 area.

But VINU has hit the top of a downward trend channel that has been in play since early 2023 and also faces strong resistance from its 100 and 200-Day Moving Averages.

While a retest of recent lows in the $0.000000008s is likely for VINU, these more promising meme coin projects being tracked closely by analysts at Business 2 Community are getting ready to explode.

Wall Street Memes (WSM)

Wall Street Memes is one of the internet’s hottest retail investing communities that previously rose to prominence in the meme stock craze of 2021, but has recently been expanding its relevance within the cryptocurrency space with a new presale of its associated $WSM token.

The presale, which has raised close over $5 million under two weeks, has already surpassed 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">$5M raised and you're still hating <a href="https://t.co/GFel7M72bX">pic.twitter.com/GFel7M72bX</a></p>— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) <a href="https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1666548575788990466?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 7, 2023</a></blockquote>

The success of the $WSM presale is hardly surprising, given the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

Not only are there 523k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens, which analysts think all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

And in fitting with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – there is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

Indeed, the first $WSM airdrop is open now. Join the discord, connect socials, engage on socials, buy and trade $WSM to be eligible to receive the drop.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Don't listen to the haters <a href="https://t.co/qmuPVTZsPp">pic.twitter.com/qmuPVTZsPp</a></p>— Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) <a href="https://twitter.com/wallstmemes/status/1665811588551516161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 5, 2023</a></blockquote>

To buy $WSM tokens you will need ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20 versions accepted) in your crypto wallet. Simply connect at the website to make your purchase.

Analysts are already predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it lists on exchanges and you can be a part of it.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

AiDoge ($AI)

The blowout rate at which AiDoge’s crypto presale sold out (more than $14.9 million was raised in only a few weeks), suggests many investors think that AiDoge could be the next big meme coin to blow.

The up-and-coming memecoin project, which utilizes revolutionary generative $AI technology in its viral meme-making social media platform and investors can still secure $AI tokens at the exchange listing price of $0.0000336.

AiDoge, not to be confused with Arbitrum-based ArbDoge (with the ticker AIDOGE), is building a revolutionary new crypto-powered web3 platform that will allow users to share and vote on memes created by users via the platform’s breakthrough AI technology.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Never forget <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AiDogeArmy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AiDogeArmy</a>! 🎨🚀 <br><br>Our cutting-edge AI algorithms and extensive meme datasets ensure you get the freshest, most relevant memes out there. 💪<br><br>Grab your <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24AI&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">$AI</a> today and before we go live on exchanges! 🔥<br><br>👉 <a href="https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs">https://t.co/5j5tt4smcs</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Presale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Presale</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MemeCoin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MemeCoin</a> AltGem <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24PEPE&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">$PEPE</a> <a href="https://t.co/QOjsBt5wSt">pic.twitter.com/QOjsBt5wSt</a></p>— aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) <a href="https://twitter.com/aidogecrypto/status/1663349548071153666?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2023</a></blockquote>

Users of the platform who create the best memes will be rewarded financially in the form of AiDoge’s native $AI token.

This revolutionary new concept of “meme-to-earn” (M2E) introduced by AiDoge is expected to be a game changer.

For the first time, the internet’s best meme creators will be able to turn their hobby into a viable income stream, all whilst the blockchain technology that underpins the AiDoge platform protects their ownership rights over their content.

Given the total token supply of 1 trillion, AiDoge will debut on major cryptocurrency exchanges with a fully diluted market cap of $33.6 million.

But many analysts think this fully diluted market cap could go a lot higher, as AiDoge rides the dual waves of growing interest in both AI technology and meme coins.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Tick-tock, just 10 days until the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AiDoge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AiDoge</a> claim and launch! ⏰<br><br>The excitement is real, are you ready for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/crypto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#crypto</a> meme revolution? 🕒🚀<br><br>Join the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AiDogeArmy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AiDogeArmy</a> as we gear up for June 19th! 💎👏<br>👉 <a href="https://t.co/PzNuuRW5Rn">https://t.co/PzNuuRW5Rn</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Crypto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Crypto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Web3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Web3</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Presale?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Presale</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blockchain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blockchain</a> <a href="https://t.co/JuHei75osn">pic.twitter.com/JuHei75osn</a></p>— aidogecrypto (@aidogecrypto) <a href="https://twitter.com/aidogecrypto/status/1667124436183445504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 9, 2023</a></blockquote>

Visit AiDoge Here

Tamadoge ($TAMA)

Tamadoge (TAMA), the crypto token that powers the Shiba Inu-dog-themed gaming-focused Tamaverse web3 ecosystem, was listed on top five cryptocurrency exchange ByBit back in April.

The TAMA price saw an initial pulp to the $0.035 area, but has since been moving sideways near $0.014.

However, the ByBit listing could be just the first of a series of listings across major top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Tamadoge team has been telling its community of investors to “stay tuned for more exciting updates” via Twitter, before teasing that the next listing could be on Binance, Coinbase, Kraken or KuCoin.

As more major exchanges list the token, this will give Tamadoge a significant free marketing/promotional push, while making investment easier for a much wider audience of potential buyers.

Meanwhile, the Tamadoge team continues to pump out ecosystem upgrades.

For instance, there are now five Tamadoge Arcade games, which users can compete in using their Tamadoge NFTs and earn TAMA rewards.

Meanwhile, Tamadoge just launched its mobile app, widening access to the web3 gaming ecosystem, and has also lowered barriers to entry with its partnership with Web3Auth, which means users can play without having to set up a web3 wallet.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Are you ready?<br><br>The news we've all been waiting for is here you can now play Tamadoge Arcade on Android 🔥<br><br>Click here to download and play now 👉 <a href="https://t.co/3PXpfUAM0J">https://t.co/3PXpfUAM0J</a><br><br>Climb the leaderboards, beat those high scores and earn <a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24TAMA&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">$TAMA</a> on the move.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayToEarn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayToEarn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/memecoin?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#memecoin</a>… <a href="https://t.co/SmocOEuWah">pic.twitter.com/SmocOEuWah</a></p>— TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) <a href="https://twitter.com/Tamadogecoin/status/1666469250985349120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 7, 2023</a></blockquote>

If TAMA can pump back to record highs near $0.20, that would mark gains in excess of 13x from current levels, and would see TAMA’s market cap rising to around the $200 million mark.

That’s not an inconceivable market cap for Tamadoge given that developers continue making solid progress on delivering on the roadmap and that Tamadoge’s games continue attracting new players.

In fact, Tamadoge has more active users than Decentraland and The Sandbox combined, according to DappRadar data.

If Tamadoge did hit a $200 million market cap, that would still be less than 2% of Dogecoin’s market cap of around $10.8 billion.

And many observers think TAMA has a lot more utility, thanks to the fact that, unlike Dogecoin, it powers a rapidly growing gaming web3 ecosystem.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Memecoins without clear utility just don't have the staying power imo… 🤓<a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24TAMA&src=ctag&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">$TAMA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tamadoge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tamadoge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gaming?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gaming</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/utility?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#utility</a> <a href="https://t.co/UZrxkON3qK">pic.twitter.com/UZrxkON3qK</a></p>— TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) <a href="https://twitter.com/Tamadogecoin/status/1666444938236624899?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 7, 2023</a></blockquote>

Say Tamadoge was able to get to 5% of Dogecoin’s current market cap of $10.8 billion.

That would imply a market cap of over $500 million, meaning a token price (given current supply of just over 1 billion tokens) of around $0.5.

That’s a more than 35x jump from current levels.

Register on OKX to Buy TAMA

