While $PEPE Fails to Keep Market’s Attention, Tamadoge is Poised to Take Over With Multiple Major CEX Listings Ahead

Pepe (PEPE)’s bullish momentum is waning.

In recent days, the Pepe the Frog-inspired meme coin that was launched less than two weeks ago has repeatedly failed to break above the all-time highs it printed last Friday ni the $0.00000041 area.

At current levels around $0.00000023, the meme coin is trading around 42% lower versus these peaks.

That still leaves PEPE up by around 180% versus its open this time last week.

But the bullish momentum is clearly waning, as also demonstrated by a consistent drop in trading volumes over the past few days, according to DEX Tools citing data from decentralized exchange Uniswap.

What’s more, PEPE appears to be in a short-term downtrend that could result in the meme coin dropping back below the $0.00000020 level, which could open the door to fresh downside.

Tamadoge Set to Take Centre Stage Amid Major Listings?

As excitement regarding Pepe wanes, excitement about rival meme coin Tamadoge has been rising in recent days.

Indeed, at current levels around $0.024 per token, TAMA is up around 100% on the month, though this could well just be the beginning of a new bull run.

Tamadoge (TAMA), the crypto token that powers the Shiba Inu-dog-themed gaming-focused Tamaverse web3 ecosystem, was recently announced as a new listing on top five cryptocurrency exchange ByBit, with trade set to go live in two days.

In the build-up to the listing, Tamadoge will be running a Deposit to Earn TAMA giveaway.

SOUND ON Giveaway info with TamaTom – take note of these dates! 26 April 10:00 AM UTC Deposits Open and we’ll run a Deposit to Earn giveaway 27 April 8:00 AM UTC Innovation Zone Listing Open + Trade to Earn giveaway 28 April 10:00 AM UTC Withdrawals open pic.twitter.com/AWp0m3Vpez — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) April 25, 2023

And the ByBit listing looks set to be just the first of a series of listings across major top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Tamadoge team on Tuesday told investors to “stay tuned for more exciting updates” via Twitter, before teasing that the next listing could be on Binance, Coinbase, Kraken or KuCoin.

While trading conditions are likely to remain choppy, the outlook for TAMA is looking up.

As more major exchanges list the token, this will give Tamadoge a significant free marketing/promotional push, while making investment easier for a much wider audience of potential buyers.

Meanwhile, the Tamadoge team continues to pump out ecosystem upgrades and fill out “Tama Island”.

For instance, there are now five Tamadoge Arcade games, which users can compete in using their Tamadoge NFTs and earn TAMA rewards.

Tamadoge (TAMA) Can More Than 10x

Despite the recent pullback, TAMA’s technicals are still looking good.

That’s because the crypto token found strong support at its 200-Day Moving Average on Monday, a sign the bulls remain in control.

If TAMA can clear the late-October highs in the $0.04 area, this should set up a big push higher towards the crypto token’s record highs in the $0.20 area.

That would mark gains in excess of 8x from current levels, and would see TAMA’s market cap rising to around the $200 million mark.

That’s not an inconceivable market cap for Tamadoge given that developers continue making solid progress on delivering on the roadmap and that Tamadoge’s games continue attracting new players.

In fact, Tamadoge has more active users than Decentraland and The Sandbox combined, according to DappRadar data.

If Tamadoge did hit a $200 million market cap, that would still be less than 2% of Dogecoin’s market cap of around $10.8 billion.

And many observers think TAMA has a lot more utility, thanks to the fact that, unlike Dogecoin, it powers a rapidly growing gaming web3 ecosystem.

Say Tamadoge was able to get to 5% of Dogecoin’s current market cap of $10.8 billion.

That would imply a market cap of over $500 million, meaning a token price (given current supply of just over 1 billion tokens) of around $0.5.

That’s a more than 20x jump from current levels.

