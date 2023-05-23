While $PEPE and Other Memecoins Falter, AiDoge.com Presale Rockets Through $12 Million and Nears Sell Out

AI-powered meme-generating crypto startup AiDoge.com ($AI) has raised $2 million in the space of three days as it reaches the $12 million mark in its presale.

There are now only 20% of the tokens left to buy in the presale, adding to a sense of urgency for prospective investors looking to lock in the lowest possible prices ahead of listing.

The meme coin project, which brings to the world the first meme-to-earn (M2E) ecosystem, has captivated the crypto space. It is attracting funds at a quickening pace as the fundraising nears its end.

As AiDoge.com surges past the $12 million milestone it will soon enter its 18th stage, when the raise reaches $12,410,000, which could be just hours away.

Currently at $0.0000324 in Stage 17, the $AI token price rises to $0.0000328 in Stage 18, so there’s no time to lose to beat the next price step higher.

AiDoge.com Poised to Overtake $PEPE While Offering Real Utility

AiDoge.com ($AI) – not to be confused with ArbDoge (AIDOGE) – has got off to a flying start in its mission to harness AI technology to generate internet memes.

The success of the presale to date is indicative of the interest in an offering that combines the best of AI and meme coins, perhaps the two hottest niches in crypto today.

When it comes to crypto portfolio allocation, serious players are looking to plant their flags in the most promising sectors in order to diversify risk and beat average returns. These alpha investors clearly like what they see from AiDoge as they look to load up on its $AI token.

FOMO around meme coins such as Pepe and Wagmi continues as traders scan the market for the next coins to deliver 100x returns.

Similarly, albeit slightly less frothy, sentiment can be seen in the crypto AI space, with a proliferation of AI-themed coins, some of which, such as SingularityNet that has been around longer, reaping the rewards.

AiDoge.com Fits Perfectly Into Intersection of AI and Memecoin Trends

Although, for understandable reasons, meme coins are often dismissed as hyper-speculative fads, such an analysis may be missing a key aspect relating to their latent value.

Memes are a facet of internet communication and engagement. For meme coins the name of the crypto and the community built around it are critical.

However, it should not be overlooked that the brand reach of such coins can be seen as a stratagem that carves out territory upon which future products will rise. For instance, take note of the way Shiba Inu is trying to pivot into gaming.

AiDoge grasps with both hands the headspace of meme coins but then allies it to AI in order to create its meme generator technology.

It is an AI meme coin for generating memes. As such it can become the crucial go-to killer app of the online world, where the apparent frivolity of memes should not obscure their real utility as ways of effectively and engagingly communicating ideas and meanings.

AiDoge opens up the generation of memes to everyone through its leveraging of image generative AI, akin to MidJourney and DALL-e.

Here’s Why AiDoge Is So Popular

AiDoge is utility-focused, unlike most meme coins, hence the burgeoning interest it is attracting.

Furthermore, its artificial intelligence focus and scalable use case make it a great value proposition.

Its native asset – the $AI token – derives its value from being the AiDoge ecosystem’s primary currency.

The token is used in three ways: to purchase credits to generate memes using the platform’s AI technology; it can be staked to enable users to receive rewards and other benefits; and finally it is the currency in which rewards are paid to community members and creators

Another appealing feature of $AI is that it runs on the Arbitrum network, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution. This means that transactions will be faster and gas fees much lower than on Ethereum.

Given all of the above, analysts are predicting AiDoge to explode 100x – it really could be the next Dogecoin.

Another popular crypto presale expert thinks AiDoge could pop 10x when it lists on its first exchanges.

When $AI lists on exchanges at $0.0000336, it will have a $33.6 million fully diluted market cap coin, based on its total token supply of 1 billion.

Compare that to utility-light Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, both with market caps of around $10 and $5 billion respectively. AiDoge.com has a business model that provides it with a lot of room to grow.

AiDoge.com Is Changing the Crypto Sphere as First Meme-to-Earn (M2E) Coin

AiDoge, which sits at the intersection of the meme and AI worlds, is building a revolutionary new social platform that allows users to generate memes using AiDoge’s cutting-edge generative AI technology.

As AiDoge’s whitepaper states, it “employs advanced AI technology for creating relevant memes based on user-provided text prompts”.

Users input text prompts to generate memes, making meme creation accessible to everybody. The system has been trained on massive datasets of images and crypto news.

Once generated, meme creators post their content to the public wall and the community then votes for their favorites.

The platform has an in-built mechanism to promote the best memes and reward their creators with $AI tokens.

As such, AiDoge offers meme creators for the very first time a viable income stream. It also provides verifiable provenance for the memes, thanks to the blockchain technology that underpins the ecosystem.

AiDoge is the world’s first and only “meme-to-earn” (M2E) coin, developing as it is a truly pathbreaking product that is already a big hit with crypto investors even before the product launches.

Great tech that can change the way people interact doesn’t come around that often. AiDoge is one such opportunity not to be missed.

