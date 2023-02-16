While Fantom Price Explodes, These Lesser-Known Altcoins Might 10x This Year

Fantom (FTM) is set for a comeback following the emergence of a bullish double bottom pattern. Could Fantom crack resistance at $0.60 and skyrocket?

With Fantom (FTM) currently trading at $0.57 – a 24hr change of +0.85%. Technical structure can be characterised as poised – attempting to push up.

The current posture follows weeks of consolidation.

Analysts note that this consolidation period produced a strong double-bottom pattern at local support $0.425. This is a famously bullish pattern, and suggests buy pressure kicks in hard at the $0.425 price level.

As it stands live movements are battling localised resistance at $0.60. Still below January’s impressive heights.

Indeed, FTM is still bouncing back. The aftermath of retracement from major top resistance at $0.65 – which stopped January’s climb in its’ tracks.

Yet, with a double-bottom as support this bounce could carry Fantom far – as price action may finally have the legs it needs to continue rallying.

It is fair to say $0.60 represents a key resistance level here that could make-or-break this retracement recovery.

Insights from key Fantom (FTM) Indicators

The RSI 14 represents that uncertainty, signalling a 68 – bearish sentiment. Looking at the RSI chart it can be seen that the RSI has cooled off little in the past week despite the strong chart structure. Fantom could be overbought.

The MACD on the other hand stands at 0.007 – bullish sentiment following the latest push up to the key resistance level.

Fundamental sentiment is good today. With Twitter lording new data that shows Fantom is 10x cheaper for transactions than nearest rival Polygon (MATIC).

Despite the positive data, open interest sits bearish – majority short (51%) according to data from CoinGlass.

It can be seen then that topside potential if key resistance gives way would be a push to the ever-rejective $0.65 level (+11.29%).

Downside risk is more significant, with a rejection here driving a potential tumble back to $0.425 (-27.23%).

With a Risk:Reward ratio of 0.41 – FTM is currently a bad entry – characterised by 2.5x more risk than reward on the STF.

This doesn’t mean Fantom is doomed to go down. But bulls should certainly be cautious about upside potential, with two ceilings of resistance currently supressing a breakout.

