While Dogecoin Price Pumps This New Crypto Could be The Next Coin to Explode 100x

In a striking turn of events, Dogecoin, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has once again surged to the forefront of the financial world.

This resurgence comes as Twitter’s traditional bird logo was unceremoniously replaced with an image of a Shiba Inu, paying homage to the digital asset. The unexpected move follows a year-old conversation wherein a user urged Elon Musk to “just buy Twitter” and “change the bird logo to a doge.”

The eccentric CEO has fulfilled his promise, and the markets are reacting with enthusiasm.

Just two days prior to the logo alteration, Musk had requested a judge to dismiss a colossal $258 billion racketeering lawsuit, which accused him of perpetuating a pyramid scheme to bolster Dogecoin’s value.

Musk’s legal team has dismissed the lawsuit as a “fanciful work of fiction” that exaggerates the impact of his “innocuous and often silly tweets.”

The dog behind the #Doge meme and #Dogecoin cryptocurrency is named Kabosu and she still lives with her owner Atsuko Sato @kabosumama in Sakura, Japan. Kabosu was a rescue dog and became a meme after Atsuko uploaded photos of Kabosu, including the one below, on her blog in 2010. pic.twitter.com/x5Kliw2DVf — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) April 3, 2023

While the permanence of the new Twitter logo remains uncertain, the price of Dogecoin has surged more than 30% in the past 48 hours, reaching approximately 10 cents.

Since its inception on December 6, 2013, by a duo of software engineers, Dogecoin has evolved from a light-hearted joke into a noteworthy player in the cryptocurrency arena.

The Shiba Inu mascot and the “doge” meme it embodies have become iconic, symbolising a digital asset that consistently defies expectations. As the world of cryptocurrencies continues to evolve, it seems that Dogecoin’s propensity for capturing the public’s imagination remains as strong as ever.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Analysis

In the aftermath of Elon’s latest edict as unofficial CEO of Dogecoin, DOGE is trading at a current price of $0.10.

As DOGE bulls fight to flip ten cents to support, this represents a 24 hour change of +4.20%.

Following on from a long March, which saw DOGE range in tightly controlled price action for weeks, the latest Elon pump has reinvigorated memecoin markets.

With this simple logo change pushing a +30% gain showcasing the explosive potential, Dogecoin continues to offer opportunities to outperform conventional markets.

Dogecoin’s RSI overheated during the leg up and is now reading a clear overbought signal at 73 – this implies consolidation or retracement could be needed.

However, in contrast DOGE’s MACD has responded to the pump with a shift to clear bullish divergence at 0.000279.

Overall, this leaves Dogecoin with an upside target at $0.13 (representing a +29% move).

But downside risk is significant, if this rally stalls it could easily see a retracement move back down to $0.07 (-30%).

This leaves Dogecoin with a current short-time frame Risk: Reward ratio of 0.97 – an unattractive entry on the tail-end of an explosive pump.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Alternatives?

While it may be tempting to ride the Dogecoin train, on the tail-end of an Elon intervention is perhaps one of the worse entries available – and it is worth waiting for Dogecoin markets to calm down before loading up.

But DOGE isn’t the only play – part of a growing sector of cryptocurrencies that aim to skyrocket on the back of memetic volatility known as memecoins.

Offering lucrative returns up to 1,000x these are some of the juiciest trades in the space, and leading the pack in April 2023 is an explosive opportunity: the Love Hate Inu (LHINU) presale.

Memecoin Of The Month: Love Hate Inu (LHINU)

Step into the thrilling world of Love Hate Inu (LHINU), an ingenious crypto project that seamlessly blends meme coin appeal with a state-of-the-art Vote-to-Earn system.

A mere week after launching its presale, the project has impressively raised $2.74m and excitement continues to skyrocket.

Love Hate Inu offers users a unique opportunity to voice their opinions on polarizing figures, such as Donald Trump, Andrew Tate, and Elon Musk, along with other intriguing topics, all while reaping rewards.

This trailblazing approach is poised to upend the $3.2 billion survey industry by introducing sponsored polls with tantalizing rewards, including NFT discount codes and NFTs backed by physical assets.

The LHINU ecosystem boasts a real-time vote staking mechanism requiring a minimum of 30 days of staking $LHINU to fend off spam and manipulation.

With the presale price of 1 $LHINU equalling 0.000095 USDT and just under 3 hours until the price hike, this coin offers a remarkable investment opportunity for those eager to join this disruptive new platform.

