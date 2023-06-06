What the SEC Lawsuit Means for the 61 Major Cryptos Deemed Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has escalated regulatory scrutiny by classifying a total of 61 crypto assets as securities. This classification has far-reaching implications for the affected cryptocurrencies and their respective ecosystems.

The recent legal action taken by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, has reverberated throughout the crypto community. One of the biggest crypto exchanges, being at the center of this situation, faces the task of maneuvering through these challenges.

Today we charged Binance Holdings Ltd. (Binance); U.S.-based affiliate, BAM Trading Services Inc., which, together with Binance, operates https://t.co/swcxioZKVP; and their founder, Changpeng Zhao, with a variety of securities law violations.https://t.co/H1wgGgR5ir pic.twitter.com/IWTb7Et86H — U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (@SECGov) June 5, 2023

10 Cryptocurrencies Classified as Securities in the Binance Case

In recent years, the SEC has ramped up its regulatory efforts within the cryptocurrency market. Following legal actions against Ripple and Coinbase, Binance has found itself entangled in legal challenges. The lawsuit against Binance has resulted in the reclassification of 10 additional assets as securities, bringing the total number of cryptocurrencies classified as securities by the SEC to 61.

The SEC’s lawsuit against Binance introduced 10 cryptocurrencies into the securities classification. These cryptocurrencies include Binance Coin (BNB), Binance USD (BUSD), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Cosmos (ATOM), The Sandbox (SAND), Decentraland (MANA), Axie Infinity (AXS), and COTI (COTI). The addition of these assets expands the scope of digital tokens classified as unregistered securities and encompasses a staggering $115 billion worth of cryptocurrencies.

Notable Cryptocurrencies Deemed Securities by the SEC



While the classification of 10 cryptocurrencies in the Binance case is significant, the largest instance of multiple cryptocurrencies being labeled as securities occurred earlier in February. Terraform Labs was charged with fraud, resulting in 16 crypto assets being classified as securities.

These assets included Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), Terra Classic USD (USTC), and Mirror Protocol (MIR). Additionally, approximately 13 Mirrored Assets (mAssets) designed to replicate the price movements of stocks such as Apple and Tesla were also classified as securities.

In addition to the recent cases, the SEC has identified several other cryptocurrencies as securities. Ripple’s XRP, LBRY Credits (LBC), and Algorand (ALGO) are among the notable assets classified as securities. The SEC also named several others when it charged Bittrex in April, including EthereumMax (EMAX), Hydro (HYDRO), BitConnect (BCC), Meta 1 Coin (META1), Filecoin (FIL), Paragon (PRG), and AirToken (AIR).

Others from the Bittrex charge include Tron (TRX), BitTorrent (BTT), Terra USD (UST), Luna (LUNA), Mango (MNGO), Ducat (DUCAT), Locke (LOCKE), Gram (TON), DASH, OmiseGo (OMG), Naga (NGC), Monolith (TKN), IHT Real Estate (IHT), Power Ledger (POWR), Kromatica (KROM), DFX Finance (DFX), Amp (AMP), and Rally (RLY).

The Market Impact of SEC’s Actions

The SEC’s lawsuit against Binance and the subsequent reclassification of 10 cryptocurrencies as securities have significant implications for the affected digital assets and their ecosystems. With its recent lawsuit against Binance, the SEC has now labeled at least 61 cryptocurrencies as securities, affecting approximately $100 billion worth of tokens in the market.

This represents around 10% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization, which currently stands at $1.09 trillion. This ongoing legal action by the SEC has created a sense of uncertainty and potential market volatility, impacting a substantial portion of the cryptocurrency market.

The attack by the SEC on Binance is an attack on the entire crypto industry. Just as their attacks on XRP, Library, and Coinbase are. Regulation by lawsuit is so stupid it hurts. — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) June 6, 2023



SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has emphasized the agency’s stance on cryptocurrencies. In an interview with New York Magazine, he stated that “everything other than Bitcoin” is considered security falling under the SEC’s purview. According to data from CoinMarketCap, there are approximately 25,500 cryptocurrencies in existence, highlighting the wide range of tokens that could potentially come under regulatory scrutiny.

If the SEC prevails in the lawsuit, the court may impose penalties on Binance’s named crypto project. These penalties could include fines, disgorgement of profits, injunctive relief, or other remedies aimed at deterring future violations and compensating affected investors.

Having been charged for failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto-asset staking-as-a-service program, Kraken agreed to pay a $30 million fine in a settlement with the U.S regulatory.

SEC lawsuits against cryptos deemed securities often generate significant market volatility and can lead to a decline in the value of the crypto asset in question. Investors may become concerned about the project’s legality, potential regulatory repercussions, and the overall reputation of the crypto industry.

In December 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs, alleging that the company conducted an unregistered securities offering by selling XRP tokens. Following the announcement of the SEC lawsuit, several cryptocurrency exchanges, including major platforms such as Coinbase and Bitstamp, suspended trading or delisted XRP.

This led to a significant decrease in liquidity and trading volume for XRP, resulting in a substantial decline in its market price. The market capitalization of XRP also experienced a significant drop.

As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve, stakeholders in the crypto industry will need to navigate these challenges and ensure compliance with relevant securities regulations to foster a more secure and transparent market environment.

