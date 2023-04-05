Web3 Recycle 2 Earn Project Ecoterra is the Rewards System That Fixes Our Waste Problem

In an age where waste production is outpacing recycling efforts, the world is in desperate need of new solutions to tackle the mounting waste management crisis.

With global plastic waste predicted to reach a staggering 1,014 million tonnes by 2060 and plastic leakage into the environment projected to double to 44 million tonnes per year, the time for action is now.

327 billion bags ending up in the sea every year. Animals should not have to pick up after us. #plasticpollution #climate #animals pic.twitter.com/JfjIyzPKB6 — Enviro. Media Assoc. (@green4EMA) March 26, 2023

Recycling offers a potential solution to reducing pollution risks associated with waste production, as it curbs air and water pollution stemming from manufacturing processes.

A new recycling app, ecoterra, combines environmental awareness with economic incentives through its Web3 Recycle 2 Earn project to provide a fresh breath of air in the recycling world.

Plastic Pile-Up: Recycling Efforts Insufficient

As there have been no updates to recycling rates since 2021, it’s not possible to offer current data.

However, the recycling rates in the United States from that time indicate that we were barely making a dent in the overall waste production. Out of the 353 million tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) generated, only 67.2 million tonnes were recycled, which represents less than one-fourth of the total waste. Approximately 36% of all plastic produced is used for packaging, 85% of which ends up in landfills.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that about 75% of all waste could be recyclable, yet each American produces approximately 4.51 pounds of trash daily.

Contrary to previous estimates that 9% of plastic waste in the U.S. was recycled, data suggests that only 5% to 6% of the 40 million tons of plastic waste generated in 2021 was recycled.

Additionally, between 2019 and 2020, there was a 5.7% overall decrease in plastics recovered for recycling in the U.S. Ensuring a circular plastic economy is one powerful way to reduce the environmental impact of our waste production.

"Back in 1980, annual plastic use in the U.S. was around 60 pounds per person. By 2018, this figure had risen to 218 pounds." https://t.co/hcwXcy7ACl #plasticpollution #pollution — Enviro. Media Assoc. (@green4EMA) March 28, 2023

Recycle, Reward, Repeat: ecoterra’s Web3 Solution to the Waste Crisis

ecoterra aims to incentivize recycling by rewarding its users and helping them see the impact they’re making. The recycling app assigns a value to each recyclable item based on its ecological impact, enabling users to earn tokens for recycling efforts.

These tokens can be held, staked, or spent on various eco-activities, fostering a sense of responsibility and personal investment in sustainable living.

The ecoterra platform also features a Carbon Offset Marketplace, which allows users and companies to counterbalance their carbon emissions by purchasing carbon credits with $ECOTERRA tokens. As users reach specific milestones in their carbon offset journey, their achievements are converted into NFTs, creating a virtual collection that commemorates their environmental contributions.

The recycling app’s mission includes forming a connection between recyclers and businesses. The Recycled Materials Marketplace, another key component of the platform, enables companies across various industries, from consumer goods to hospitality, to easily locate and source materials that support the circular economy.

Another key feature of ecoterra is the Impact Trackable Profile, which allows companies to showcase their eco-initiatives by purchasing impact packages comprising various materials. As users recycle these materials and receive rewards through the Recycle-2-Earn app, companies gain exposure, increase their impact profiles, and obtain valuable user data.

In addition to these features, the recycling app is compatible with Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), a vital part of the recycling ecosystem. To make RVMs more accessible and offset their high costs, ecoterra has partnered with Delhaize, a major supermarket chain operating in Europe, North America, and Asia, which has already invested in RVM infrastructure at their locations.

ecoterra’s most recent partnership with Verra, an organization specializing in verified carbon credits, further enables users to earn carbon credits through app usage. While the details of the partnership are yet to be disclosed, this collaboration adds another layer of credibility and impact to ecoterra’s green crypto initiative.

From Waste to Wallet: ecoterra’s Recycling App Presale

The ecoterra recycling app is not only a creative approach to waste management but also an investment opportunity for environmentally-conscious individuals.

The $ECOTERRA token presale is currently underway, and the token can be purchased for $0.004 using ETH, USDT, or fiat currency via card payment. Through the presale, the recycling app seeks to drive its mission of educating the public on recycling and incentivizing people to actively participate in the app’s launch process.

It is our responsibility for a better and greener world ♻️ ✅ Ecoterra assists businesses with green initiatives and rewards individuals who recycle

✅ Generate access to carbon credits markets for users and partners Join our #Presale now https://t.co/npFpZ8c5im pic.twitter.com/Kp2AQskxMW — ecoterra (@ecoterra3r) April 3, 2023

Since $ECOTERRA is based on the Ethereum network, investors need to set up a crypto wallet compatible with the ERC-20 standard. Multiple wallet providers, such as MetaMask and Trust Wallet, offer this functionality. After selecting the preferred wallet, visit the provider’s website, download the wallet, and follow the instructions to create a secure password.

To participate in the presale, investors must possess either ETH or USDT. These digital currencies can be easily purchased on most top-tier crypto exchanges. Alternatively, investors can buy $ECOTERRA tokens using a credit/debit card via the presale dashboard.

Visit the ecoterra website and click on ‘Connect Wallet.’ Follow the on-screen instructions to connect the previously created wallet to the presale dashboard.

Select the preferred payment method (ETH, USDT, or credit/debit card), enter the desired investment amount, and confirm the transaction with the wallet provider.

In short, by combining blockchain technology with a rewards-based approach to recycling, ecoterra’s green crypto project has the potential to shift the way we perceive the circular economy and the role each of us plays in it. As the world grapples with the urgent need to address environmental concerns, ecoterra’s recycling app offers a beacon of hope for a cleaner, greener future.

