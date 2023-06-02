Web3 Platform With Breakthrough AI Price Prediction Tech yPredict Has Hit $2 Million Milestone

The cryptocurrency market is always changing, making it difficult for even experienced traders to analyze and predict the performance of certain tokens.

As a result, many investors use social media trends to guide their investment decisions.

To help traders gain better insights and clarity, yPredict has created an AI-powered trading research and analysis platform that offers comprehensive information about the cryptocurrency market.

This innovative platform has achieved an impressive feat by raising $2 million in the presale of its $YPRED cryptocurrency token in a matter of weeks.

$YPRED: Utility-Driven Token Powering the yPredict Ecosystem

yPredict is a cutting-edge Web3 platform that is revolutionizing the world of price prediction with its breakthrough AI technology.

The $YPRED token, built on the Polygon blockchain, is more than just a regular token. It serves as the essential component of yPredict’s platform.

To access the platform’s advanced features, users must pay a subscription fee using $YPRED tokens.

This subscription model creates a continuous demand for the tokens, contributing to the tokenomics of the project.

https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1664555052315410433?s=20

To encourage token holders to keep their investments and avoid market pressures, 10% of the subscription fees are set aside for them.

This is made possible through a staking model that provides monthly rewards to the holders.

yPredict has achieved an impressive feat by raising $2 million in funding due to growing interest from the crypto community.

The $YPRED token is anticipated to be a significant presale prospect in 2023, with a current price of $0.09, which is expected to increase to $0.12 upon listing.

The countdown for the next price surge has begun, resulting in a 28.57% boost to $0.10. This presents a profitable opportunity for prospective investors.

Jacob Crypto Bury, a well-known YouTube analyst from the UK, has expressed his belief in the value of yPredict.

He confirms that yPredict is a valuable crypto start-up, despite having a relatively low market capitalization.

According to him, the potential of $YPRED is substantial, with the possibility of increasing its value by 10x.

Harnessing the Power of AI to Give Traders an Edge

With an emphasis on decentralization and transparency, yPredict offers a robust ecosystem that empowers investors, traders, and enthusiasts alike to make informed decisions.

This platform combines the power of blockchain and artificial intelligence to provide users with unparalleled accuracy in forecasting market trends and asset prices.

yPredict is focused on developing transparent internal predictive models and marketplaces.

The developers aim to openly disclose the origin of predicted values, the methodology used for predictions, and the authenticity of those predictions.

This level of transparency is not currently common practice, especially among financial influencers on social media, who often provide predictions without explanation or disclosure.

https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1663838301571231745?s=20

The lack of transparency in financial intelligence can be detrimental, potentially leading to significant losses for traders and exposing them to manipulative schemes like pump and dump.

To address these issues, yPredict offers publicly accessible price predictions for various crypto assets and financial instruments, effectively resolving the disclosure problem.

Furthermore, yPredict’s predictions are generated using advanced financial prediction models.

This instills confidence in traders who can make informed decisions based on these reliable predictions.

Throughout history, traders have always sought reliable ways to predict price movements and capitalize on them, and yPredict aims to achieve this highly desirable goal.

A Multipurpose Ecosystem

The “All-in-One” AI ecosystem equips retail traders with valuable insights, enabling them to identify promising crypto assets before they reach mainstream adoption.

However, yPredict’s capabilities go beyond price prediction.

The revolutionary platform offers a comprehensive range of AI-powered features, including signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social and news sentiment analysis.

These features are synthesized through state-of-the-art predictive models and data insights developed by the top 1% of AI developers and machine learning quants.

In addition to traders and investors, yPredict also caters to developers specializing in AI and machine learning.

https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1663450840949030916?s=20

Developers can utilize the yPredict marketplace to sell their pre-built trading models, allowing them to generate recurring income.

The ecosystem’s distinctive selling points revolve around addressing the challenge of staying ahead of algorithmic trading, which has become dominant in the market activity of most financial asset classes.

While the yPredict team does not guarantee flawless results, they emphasize that their platform can help filter out market noise and facilitate trading decisions based on statistically probable outcomes.

As the platform continues to gain traction, yPredict stands at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, shaping the future of predictive analytics and ushering in a new era of financial insights.

Buy $YPRED Now

Related News