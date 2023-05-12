Web3 Gaming Sensation Tamadoge Partners With Trending Memecoin $SPONGE, With Tamadoge Mobile App On The Way

Web3 gaming sensation Tamadoge has just teamed up with the newly launched, but already viral meme coin project SpongeBob.

The Tamadoge community will have access to SpongeBob’s exclusive $SPONGE token airdrop, which just launched on cryptocurrency exchange Bitget today.

Attention Tama Army We're excited to share a new addition to the pack We’re teaming up with one of the hottest #memecoins, $SPONGE

@spongeoneth is inviting our $TAMA community to participate in their exclusive Airdrop Campaign $SPONGE will make its debut… — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) May 12, 2023

$SPONGE saw a huge more than 70x pump earlier this month, garnering a lot of attention and major CEX listings in the process.

Tamadoge is a recently launched, up-and-coming Shiba Inu dog meme-themed web3 gaming ecosystem, within which players can mint and raise their very own non-fungible token (NFT) Tamadoge pet, all whilst competing in a variety of addictive retro arcade style play-to-earn (P2E) games in the Tamadoge Arcade.

The new collaboration with Tamadoge should help expose the web3 gaming ecosystem to a new audience of potential players/investors.

Tamadoge to Supercharge Adoption With Upcoming Mobile App, Web3Auth Partnership

Meanwhile, Tamadoge’s CEO Jon Bishop announced on Tuesday in the project’s second Twitter space conversation that progress continues to be made towards the launch of a Tamadoge mobile application.

Despite its young age, Tamadoge already attracts more monthly users than more established web3 metaverses Decentraland and The Sandbox combined.

In the past 30 days, Decentraland and The Sandbox only interacted with 2,770 and 6,240 unique active wallets, whilst Tamadoge’s monthly user count is now above 35,000.

The upcoming launch of a Tamadoge mobile app will further drive the platform’s adoption by making access to the gaming ecosystem significantly easier.

And the mobile apps release will come after Tamadoge recently further reduced barriers to access for non-crypto native players by teaming up with Web3Auth.

Thanks to Web3Auth, new players will only need to provide an email to sign-up and play games in the Tamadoge Arcade.

Setting up crypto wallets can be confusing and intimidating for those who don’t understand crypto, web3 and the blockchain and act as a deterrent to playing Tamadoge.

By allowing players to jump right into playing without having to go through this process, Tamadoge will attract a wider player base.

Commenting on the Web3Auth partnership, Tamadoge CEO Bishop remarked that the project “is leading the way in taking Web3 gaming to a mass audience”.

$TAMA Outlook Strong as Team Delivers on Roadmap

$TAMA, the token that powers Tamadoge’s web3 gaming ecosystem, has been pulling back in recent weeks after seeing a huge, near 4x pump back in mid-April amid hype about tier 1 cryptocurrency exchanges listing, including on ByBit.

TAMA/USDT was last changing hands around $0.0165, down nearly 60% from April’s highs and down around 90% versus its initial post-exchange debut highs in the $0.20 area.

There is always a likelihood that further tier 1 exchange listings could pump the $TAMA price in the near-future, with Tamadoge having told the community to “stay tuned for more exciting updates” on this front.

While trading conditions are likely to remain choppy, the outlook for TAMA is looking up as the team delivers on Tamadoge’s roadmap.

As more major exchanges list the token, this will give Tamadoge a significant free marketing/promotional push, while making investment easier for a much wider audience of potential buyers.

Meanwhile, the Tamadoge team continues to pump out ecosystem upgrades and fill out “Tama Island”.

For instance, there are now five Tamadoge Arcade games which users can compete in using their Tamadoge NFTs and earn $TAMA rewards.

And the hotly anticipated smartphone app is soon expected to be released, bringing these games to the mobile phone.

Tamadoge community members are also waiting on the imminent release of the Tamadoge Pet Store, where cosmetic items can be bought for Tamadoge Pets.

Importantly for $TAMA owners, the Pet Store includes deflationary tokenomics thanks to an inbuilt burn mechanism – the equivalent of 10% of all purchase amounts will be burned, increasing the scarcity of $TAMA, which should boost its price in the long-run.

How Much Potential Does Tamadoge Have?

Tamadoge’s market cap is currently only around $33 million, only around 0.0033% of Dogecoin’s market cap of $9.9 billion.

But many observers think $TAMA has a lot more utility, thanks to the fact that, unlike Dogecoin, it powers a rapidly growing gaming web3 ecosystem.

Is Tamadoge just a #memecoin? Is it only a game? Well… it's both! Read our blog to go a little deeper into the Tama Army community and learn how we're bringing together crypto and Web3 gaming https://t.co/oGEiQVJeYh pic.twitter.com/OXsm7GGj4A — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) May 9, 2023

Say Tamadoge was able to get to 5% of Dogecoin’s current market cap of $9.9 billion.

That would imply a market cap of around $500 million, meaning a token price (given current supply of just over 1 billion tokens) of around $0.5.

That’s a more than 30x jump from current levels.

However, observers think Tamadoge could go well beyond 5% of Dogecoin’s market cap, thanks to the gaming ecosystem’s massive Total Addressable Market (TAM).

As discussed by the Tamadoge team in a recent blog post, Tamadoge’s Arcade can attract a wide audience of potential players including crypto fans, gamers and NFT degens (thanks to its NFT component), with the Mobile Games market expected to exceed 2.32 billion users by 2027, as per Statista.

