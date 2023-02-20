Crypto News

Web3 Gaming is Big And This Project is The First to Build a Crypto Roblox in Space – Nearly $1m Raised So Far in Presale

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageJamie McNeill Last updated:

roblox

Roblox is one of the most popular metaverse projects that exists outside of the Web3 landscape, and is particularly popular amongst the younger generation of gamers.

The shift to the world becoming more digital and games becoming gradually more monetised has meant that there is a lot of room for projects to build on these solid foundations.

RobotEra is building “Roblox in space”

The RobotEra metaverse allows people to curate and build to their hearts’ content with the help of interplanetary robots.

Whilst many large metaverses such as Decentraland has been able to capitalise on their first mover advantage, many now criticise them for resting on their laurels.

The RobotEra team is determined to pioneer a new era of metaverses by adding a range of utility not seen anywhere else. In particular, the team is focused on the chance to earn by trading NFTs and staking TARO tokens.

In addition to being the utility token of the RobotEra ecosystem, the TARO token is also used as a governance token for the RobotEra DAO. This means that the team can decentralise governance more effectively and ensure that decisions are taken in a better-informed way that aligns more effectively with community interests.

The RobotEra presale has now raised $923k

The RobotEra presale has been selling out extremely quickly over the course of the last few months, and the team has now managed to successfully raise $923k to achieve their goals of building a robot-themed metaverse in space.

The presale is being conducted in a series of stages, meaning that those who acquire tokens earlier are able to do so at a significant discount when compared with those who come later.

Relevant news:

FightOut - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $1M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Jamie McNeill.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Jamie McNeill

Jamie is an expert in DeFi, blockchain consensus models, and changing governance models in the decentralised space, often commenting on those emerging technologies on Twitter. He has a penchant for sociology and cycles of human behavioural patterns.  Currently Jamie works at B2C as a crypto news content writer, and also…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!