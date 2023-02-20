Web3 Gaming is Big And This Project is The First to Build a Crypto Roblox in Space – Nearly $1m Raised So Far in Presale

Roblox is one of the most popular metaverse projects that exists outside of the Web3 landscape, and is particularly popular amongst the younger generation of gamers.

The shift to the world becoming more digital and games becoming gradually more monetised has meant that there is a lot of room for projects to build on these solid foundations.

RobotEra is building “Roblox in space”

The RobotEra metaverse allows people to curate and build to their hearts’ content with the help of interplanetary robots.

Whilst many large metaverses such as Decentraland has been able to capitalise on their first mover advantage, many now criticise them for resting on their laurels.

The RobotEra team is determined to pioneer a new era of metaverses by adding a range of utility not seen anywhere else. In particular, the team is focused on the chance to earn by trading NFTs and staking TARO tokens.

Experience a whole new level of creativity and interactivity in #RobotEra Earn income in many ways – trading NFTs, staking tokens and many more It's time to express your creativity and bring your vision to life ⬇️https://t.co/nBnvUcnbzU#Play2Earn #NFTCommunity #P2E pic.twitter.com/kKSpiVFO5n — RobotEra (@robotera_io) February 19, 2023

In addition to being the utility token of the RobotEra ecosystem, the TARO token is also used as a governance token for the RobotEra DAO. This means that the team can decentralise governance more effectively and ensure that decisions are taken in a better-informed way that aligns more effectively with community interests.

The RobotEra presale has now raised $923k

The RobotEra presale has been selling out extremely quickly over the course of the last few months, and the team has now managed to successfully raise $923k to achieve their goals of building a robot-themed metaverse in space.

The presale is being conducted in a series of stages, meaning that those who acquire tokens earlier are able to do so at a significant discount when compared with those who come later.

