Web3 Freelancing is One of the Best Ways to Make Money on the Side

The post-pandemic shift to remote and gig work has been spectacular to behold.

Studies suggest that 65% of the workforce now prefer remote work and the global gig economy expected to surpass $450 billion in size this year.

But web2 freelancing has big drawbacks.

Dominant centralized freelancing websites take a massive cut of freelancers earnings.

But a better future for freelancing and remote gig work has arrived.

A revolutionary new web3 start-up called DeeLance has been making waves in the crypto industry in recent weeks, given that it is building an innovative, crypto and NFT-powered metaverse that unites freelancers and employers and promises to transform remote working forever.

Think of DeeLance’s metaverse as a blockchain-powered, work-focused digital space that is designed to empower both freelancers and employers with lower fees than existing major web2 freelance websites.

Web3 freelancing will surely soon become one of the best ways to make money on the side.

DeeLance Presale Hits $3 Million – Get in Now Ahead of Next Price Rise

To fund the development of its revolutionary platform, DeeLance is conducting a presale of the $DLANCE crypto token that will be used to power its ecosystem.

And the presale just hit a huge milestone.

Having only launched its fund-raising efforts just over one month ago, the promising crypto project has now raised more than $600,000.

The price of $DLANCE is set to rise from $0.029 to $0.033 in just over nine days, or when the presale hits $845,500.

Given the current pace at which $DLANCE tokens have been flying off of the shelves, investors should move quickly.

Those who get in now will be sat on a paper gain of around 90% when $DLANCE lists across major cryptocurrency exchanges at $0.055 in Q3 this year.

Business 2 Community ranks DeeLance as one of 2023’s hottest crypto presales.

DeeLance’s web3 Metaverse Will Change Remote Gig Work Forever

In a recent interview with ICO speaks, DeeLance’s Community Head Alekh and Community Manager Ivan commented that “at the core of DeeLance’s groundbreaking approach is the tokenization of freelance work products into NFTs, allowing a secure and reliable transfer of work ownership”.

“This innovative solution directly addresses long-standing challenges in the digital freelancing space, such as copyright infringement and payment fraud, and provides an unprecedented level of security and peace of mind to all stakeholders.”

Unlike many existing freelance platforms, which can be difficult to sign up to and take a large cut of a freelancer’s earnings, DeeLance is highly accessible and features exceedingly low fees.

“On the DeeLance Freelancing platform, the signup process is simple… No browser plugins, third-party apps, or credit card details are required… The fees are low, the payments are fast, done with crypto, everything is transparent & secure with the escrow system, and the smart contracts,” Alekh and Ivan remarked.

“DeeLance Metaverse is all about Socialize, Work and Earn,” the duo remarked.

“In DeeLance Metaverse we want to build a community where users can have customizable avatars with 300+ options, socialize with others, make genuine connections, get exclusive access to Metaverse VIP Experience, buy commercial land or office space, lease office space, do Billboard advertisements for brand awareness, and gain access to unique tools & services with $DLANCE token”.

DeeLance will also feature a generalized NFT marketplace for popular existing digital assets such as art, photography, trading cards, tickets and music.

DeeLance is Going Viral

DeeLance has unsurprisingly been generating significant buzz across social media.

The project’s Twitter account has amassed an impressive more than 25,000 followers, while its Telegram and Discord channels have over 11,000 and 4,000 members each.

Media partnerships mean that the web3 start-up also features prominently across a number of major crypto news websites including Cryptonews.com, Business2Community.com, Be[In]Crypto, CoinTelegraph, as well as on traditional news websites like Yahoo! Finance and Business Insider.

As the word spreads and the DeeLance community rapidly grows, it’s no wonder that crypto analysts are predicting big gains for $DLANCE in the year ahead.

According to popular British presale crypto project analyst Jacob Crypto Bury, Deelance as “massive potential”.

Meanwhile, $DLANCE could have 18x potential, according to popular German crypto analyst Smallcap DE.

