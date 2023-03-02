Web3 Combat Sports Will Be a Mega Trend And Fight Out is the Gatekeeper – $5m Raised So Far

High-potential crypto presale Fight Out has now smashed through the $5 million barrier having enjoyed the biggest day of its presale since launch.

More than $200,000 has been raised this week alone as the presale hots up ahead of its closing date on March 31.

The project has now revealed it will have four mini presale stages of 1 week each ahead of the presale closing and then the initial exchange offering on April 5.

FGHT tokens will cost $0.0333 in the final stage but as of March 3 will cost $0.0261 – meaning investors can purchase an asset that rises 27.5% in price between now and the end of the month.

Furthermore, presale investors are also able to earn up to 67% in additional bonus tokens and earn 5% USDT from an affiliate program if they get new investors into the project.

Combat Sports in the Metaverse

Fight Out is a move-to-earn project that has huge metaverse and play-to-earn elements that will allow the community numerous ways to earn rewards.

The Fight Out fitness app will use smart technology to track workouts and build a digital fitness profile, as well as cater to the differing needs of athletes – whether they are just starting their fitness journey or are already at a pro level.

The fitness profile is represented by a soulbound NFT avatar, meaning it cannot be sold or traded, that is upgraded as a user gets fitter and is also fully customizable.

Users earn REPS – a second, off-chain token – for completing workouts at home or in a gym which can then be spent on upgrading their avatar as well as adding assets such as clothes, shoes or hair.

In a metaverse-first, a user’s digital avatar – which is subject to their real-life athleticism and physicality – is used in player-vs-player modes where movement, speed, health, damage, stamina and so on are directly affected.

Upgrading the avatar through real training, whether that’s strength and conditioning or skill and technique, all determine a player’s ability to earn FGHT in the metaverse.

The Fight Out metaverse will also provide a variety of ways for users to make additional earnings, whether that is through daily, weekly and monthly fitness challenges for REPS or by making picks on upcoming boxing and UFC matches.

Fight Out already has a solid connection to major combat sports having signed on UFC pair Taila Santos and Amanda Ribas and boxing world title contender Savannah Marshall as project ambassadors, as well as American Ninja Warrior Tremayne Dortch.

They will not only help market the project but provide exclusive content on the app, from training masterclasses to behind-the-scenes access.

Fight Out Introduces Four Short Presale Phases

It has now been announced that the Fight Out presale has made a change to the way its pricing increases, having now introduced four week-long stages ahead of the closing date at the end of March.

Previously, tokens would increase by a small amount every 12 hours but now prices will be fixed for one week.

Prices at the end of the week have not changed from what they would have been, but the new structure means that price stays at its lowest ebb for much longer than it would have done previously.

Nothing else about the presale changes, with the project having allocated 9% of its 10 billion max supply of FGHT – which can also be staked for additional rewards – 4.5% to the bonus scheme and 10% to exchange liquidity.

The remaining supply will be unlocked over five years and used to further develop the project.

Bonus tokens are earned depending on the size of the purchase and the length of time investors choose to lock their tokens.

Purchases under $500 and with no vesting period will earn no bonus tokens, for example, but a $500-plus purchase and a 3-month vesting period will net an extra 20% – 10% for each.

To earn the maximum 67%, investors would need to purchase $50,000 of FGHT (25% bonus) and then choose to lock them for 36 months (42% bonus).

After the presale ends on March 31, FGHT will then head to exchanges for its IEO.

Numerous exchanges including Uniswap, BKEX, LBank, Changelly Pro and BitForex have already agreed on listings of FGHT, such is the excitement around its potential.

Fight Out has been developed by a doxxed and KYC-verified team – join the Fight Out Telegram group for the latest news and more information.

