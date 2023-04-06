Web3 Coin Price Predictions – Chainlink and Filecoin Joined by New Outperformer DeeLance



The world is becoming decentralized by the day, thanks to Web3 development.

Two such projects leading the Web3 march are Chainlink and Filecoin. These projects are industry-recognized platforms that connect people, organizations, and data from the present to the Web3 world of the future.

Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain platform that connects diverse smart contracts to off-chain data sources. The innovative crypto project has seen stellar limelight, which has propelled its growth and adoption in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

Filecoin is a decentralized storage project that aims to record humanity’s most memorable data. The platform has since become a powerhouse for the new decentralized ecosystem.

While many investors are eyeing these major altcoins, a new generation of Web3 services is redefining the crypto market.

DeeLance is one such new Web3 project that aims to transform the job recruitment niche.

The Web3 recruitment and freelancing platform intends to disrupt the freelance industry’s problems by offering faster payouts, broader opportunities, and cheaper commissions, among others.

This novel project has gotten off to a fantastic start, raising over $54,000 in its presale just a few days after its debut.

Revolutionizing the Recruitment Industry

DeeLance is a disruptive Web3-based freelancing platform that aims to transform the way traditional recruitment marketplaces operate.

Compared to freelancing markets like Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, and many others, the web-based platform has far greater functionality, including affordable costs, rapid reimbursements, and zero fraud.

The recruitment and global human resources (HR) industry is currently valued at $761 billion.

However, when it comes to putting the right resources in place to achieve a company’s business objectives, firms still find recruitment to be one of the most difficult problems.

The recruitment project aims to eliminate challenges in traditional workspaces ranging from inconsistent employment, lack of payment transparency, and transfer of contract ownership.

This improvement and solution in the recruitment and freelancing industries will be aided using blockchain technology.

Aside from that, the platform is user-friendly, as it only takes a little time to either post or search for a job.

There is no need for browser plugins, third-party apps, wallet connections, or credit card information. The process is swift, efficient, and straightforward – exactly how blockchain technology is supposed to operate.

Deelance, with its Web3 platform, is positioning itself as a leader in the growing multi-million dollar freelance and recruitment industries.

A Seamless Method for Freelancing

DeeLance is built on three pillars – a groundbreaking metaverse, an NFT marketplace, and a recruitment platform.

The combination of these three foundations provides a full range of tools and services designed to simplify the freelance process and provide a more seamless experience for all users.

With the DeeLance platform, work items can be tokenized and converted into non-fungible tokens (NFTs). This will represent ownership until any unpaid invoices and delivery obligations are satisfied.

DeeLance network’s metaverse is another groundbreaking application of blockchain technology.

Unlike traditional digital workspaces such as Upwork and Fiverr, DeeLance gives employers full ownership of purchased services such as content, software development, programming code, and many more.

When a recruiter hires a freelancer and pays for services such as written content, designed graphics, programming, or software development, the recruiter is automatically issued an NFT to represent full ownership of the purchased services.

This feature allows employers to have full ownership of purchased services with no complexities and to use them without restriction.

Aside from that, there are several benefits that the platform offers its users compared to traditional hiring platforms.

To begin with, DeeLance significantly reduces the cost of employment. It has the lowest employer fee compared to any marketplace currently in use, at 2%. It also has a reasonable independent contractor fee of 10%.

In addition, unlike the market leaders in the hiring industry, the platform does not charge withdrawal fees.

Furthermore, DeeLance doesn’t delay payments and uses escrow accounts to ensure that employers and freelancers are safe from loss.

Payments are held in escrow until the freelancer completes the contracted work according to the standard and specifications.

Invest in $DLANCE for Gains

DeeLance has launched the presale of its native token, $DLANCE, and has already raised over $54,000 in a few days.

At press time, investors can purchase $DLANCE for $0.025. The blockchain-based recruitment project is currently in its first presale stage, but its price will increase to $0.27 once the second stage starts.

Early investors can buy the $DLANCE token using Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), or a credit card via Transak on the DeeLance presale website.

