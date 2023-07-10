Web3 AI Platform yPredict’s Product Rollout Sees Strong Initial Success as $YPRED Presale Rockets Close to $3 Million

Industry-leading AI-powered web3 market intelligence platform yPredict’s product rollout is going from strength to strength.

yPredict recently launched the platform’s first AI-powered tool, its Backlink Estimator.

The free preview of the tool was a remarkable success, receiving over 5,000 requests in the first 24 hours.

According to the project’s website, “yPredict Backlink Model is trained on over 100m links to predict exact backlink profile your URL needs to rank for desired keyword… No more guess work, have a precise backlink strategy to rank in no time”.

The team has now decided to introduce a new pricing structure of $99/query.

Exciting news for yPredict ecosystem enthusiasts! Free preview of our first model, yPredict Backlink Estimator, has ended. Now available at $99/query. But if you participated in our presale, you still have the golden opportunity to enjoy lifetime access to the current… pic.twitter.com/Mdx3pAxOil — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) July 7, 2023

However, presale buyers will continue to enjoy exclusive privileges, such as unrestricted access to the Backlink Estimator, as well as to future yPredict models such as the forthcoming WriteMingle tool, a collaborative SEO-friendly content editor.

Potential investors should also stay tuned for the highly anticipated launch of Alt_Pump_001, an AI model designed to predict the next pump on alternate coins.

yPredict is best known for its plans to build a best-in-class AI-powered crypto price prediction and analytics platform, but generated huge hype last month with its announcement that it is also building a content solution for medium to large content teams.

Exciting News! @yPredict_ai, a leading provider of AI-powered analytics solutions, is expanding beyond crypto analytics with a new product launch! Introducing their affordable, self-hosted content solution for medium to large content teams, https://t.co/O3DpDatBLj aims… pic.twitter.com/Rpezs6Eo2h — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 6, 2023

Excitement regarding yPredict’s potential to harness and transform multiple industries with its fusion of web3 and AI technology is palpable, as is evident in the project’s surging presale.

yPredict has been raising funds in recent months via a public presale of its native $YPRED crypto token.

The presale has already reached a massive $2.8 million.

There’s no time to lose for investors who want to get involved in one of 2023’s most promising crypto start-ups.

That’s because when the yPredict presale reaches $2.982 million, the $YPRED price will go up another 11% to $0.1.

yPredict has a presale hard cap of $6.5 million, which could be hit in a couple of weeks if the presale continues to gain pace like it has in recent days.

The token will then list across major exchanges for $0.12 later this year, meaning investors who get involved now can be sat on paper gains of 33%.

Visit yPredict Here

yPredict’s Pioneering AI-Powered Crypto Trading and Analysis Platform

Recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, as epitomized by the sudden rise of generative AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT and its competitors, are a gamer for many industries.

And one area where AI is already proving to be a game changer is in the realm of financial market price forecasting.

A recent research paper showed how the machine learning-based large language models (LLMs) at the heart of AI such as ChatGPT enable it to predict stock price movements.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

And yPredict wants to give traders just that.

According to the start-up’s Litepaper, yPredict is “building a cutting-edge crypto research and trading platform that provides traders and investors access to dozens of AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features”.

The platform’s technology was designed using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants.

For those interested in checking out the platform in its early form, yPredict has already launched a beta, the waitlist for which can be joined here.

yPredict’s Game-Changing Crypto Price Prediction to Remain Free and Open to All

The flagship product of yPredict’s crypto analysis and trading platform will be its crypto price prediction system.

The best part?

The system will remain free and open for all users to access – the price predictions will be made publicly available and require no login to see, the project’s Whitepaper explains.

Discover yPredict: The free and transparent price prediction system revolutionizing the market! Unlock institutional-grade crypto predictions, and explore AI-powered features like signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and sentiment analysis. Join us on this exciting… pic.twitter.com/o2zqwUwdYi — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 31, 2023

yPredict says its motivation for keeping the price prediction system free is that it “will serve as a source of inbound traffic for (the broader) yPredict ecosystem”.

Indeed, while its price prediction system has been touted as a game changer for the industry, yPredict offers investors much more than just crypto price predictions.

Learn More Here

yPredict is Building the Alt_Pump_001 Model to Help Investors Find Next 100x Altcoin

Aside from its revolutionary price prediction system, yPredict is also building an AI-powered model that will deliver unparalleled insights into unusual market activity in order to help investors find the next 100x altcoin.

Brace yourself for the ultimate revolution in crypto trading! The visionary team at yPredict is working relentlessly to unleash the next level of innovation. Prepare to meet Alt_Pump_001, our upcoming model set to redefine the way you navigate the market. We're thrilled to… pic.twitter.com/1oWHbAKpSn — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) June 28, 2023

Alt_Pump_001 will be available through a subscription priced at $1000+ per month.

However, the cutting-edge tool will be completely free for presale buyers who purchase a minimum of $500 in $YPRED tokens.

Brace yourself as this revolutionary tool equips you with invaluable market insights, empowering you to make well-informed trading decisions.

$YPRED is Set to Become One of the Best Utility Altcoins With Fair Tokenomics

yPredict’s $YPRED crypto token is being touted by some observers as one of the best AI utility coins currently on offer across the market.

$YPRED is issued on the Polygon blockchain meaning low gas fees and fast transactions and forms the economic backbone of yPredict’s revolutionary AI-powered trading platform.

Moreover, to access yPredict’s premium features, new users will need to pay a $YPRED-denominated subscription fee.

10% of these fees will be distributed to existing $YPRED token holders.

This will encourage $YPRED investors to HODL as they benefit from a passive income stream, reducing sell pressure in the market.

And that’s not the only passive income stream that $YPRED owners can benefit from, with owners also able to stake their tokens in pools to benefit from monthly rewards.

yPredict’s AI-trading platform is designed to run on a freemium pricing model.

Three levels of membership include free, active and pro trader.

80% of the total token supply of 100 million will be made available during the public presale.

Analysts have thus labelled yPredict’s presale as being amongst the fairest out there right now, given many other presale projects reserve a large proportion of the coin supply for insiders.

The other 20% of the tokens are allocated to liquidity (10%), treasury (5%) and development (5%).

Under yPredict’s tokenomics, the incentive for a rug pull is thus drastically diminished.

And with crypto community members able to secure such a large majority of the token supply in the project’s early stages, investors won’t have to worry about massive insider token supply drops that could hurt the price in the future.

Investors can buy $YPRED with ETH, MATIC and BNB. For more information, watch this how to buy video.

Buy $YPRED Here

