Was Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin’s Pop-Up Blockchain-Powered City a Utopia or Dystopia?

Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, set up an experimental pop-up city called Zuzalu for 200 of the top players in crypto, pharma, academia, and politics to mingle, all powered by the blockchain.

At the surface, the strange event sounds like dystopian ultra-capitalists coming together to plot how to extract even more resources from the general public but that was far from the truth. It wouldn’t make sense for Buterin, who is well known for his charitable acts and works, to create such an event.

It’s important to note that it wasn’t all ultra-rich crypto bros in attendance. Many brilliant minds and academics who don’t have the privilege of massive stacks of crypto were able to attend because Zuzalu offered subsidies to those who couldn’t afford it.

These futurists all came together in a small seaside town in Lustica Bay, Montenegro. The event has been called the ‘Burning Man but for futurists.’

Zuzalu didn’t just focus on crypto and the blockchain like you might think for an event created by Ethereum’s founder. Instead, it was entirely focused on the main avenues that are set to better the world the most in coming years: crypto, AI, life-extension, and other pharmaceutical developments and more.

Life extension and longevity were major draws to the event with many of the top minds in the field like Jose Cordeiro attending. Decrypt reported that there was a group of Zuzalu attendees who were confident that they would live forever.

The attendees were tasked with envisioning a new, better future for humanity.

What Was Vitalik Buterin’s Zuzalu Like?

Fittingly, Zuzalu was designed to be decentralized. There were a fair number of set events like a build week early on and sessions on life longevity, public goods and the intersection of AI and crypto. However, most of the meat of the event took place in small guerilla groups and 1 on 1 chats sprinkled across the small Montenegrin town.

Hubs of discussion took place at breakfast, which was strictly vegetarian, a co-working space, and impromptu spaces like a hotel sauna or on the beach. The hotel reportedly nixed these sauna sessions after over 30 people started showing up to them.

Zuzalu was incredible :) I’m gonna miss everyone !! pic.twitter.com/sCZ4Rk7ygk — rodney (@0xRodney) May 25, 2023

The event was supported with various kinds of blockchain technology, including a zero-knowledge-proof identity system used to verify residents. This may sound like a dystopian tool to control the masses, but zero-knowledge proofs are actually great tools for privacy.

A zero-knowledge proof is essentially a method to determine if someone knows certain information without the person having to convey the information to the other party. Resident badges using these proofs wouldn’t require giving all the important identification information to a 3rd party.

Pretty much all the reviews of the event from attendees were incredibly positive, with some even declaring that it had changed their lives such as Hannah Hamilton, the founder of a top DeFi platform.

