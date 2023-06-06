Want to Get Rid of Your Office Job and Go Remote? This Freelance Platform May Be the Best Way to Do It in Web3

Stepping into self-employment is often perceived as a leap of faith. Success is contingent on various factors, the most significant ones being determination, resilience, and adaptability. Freelancing is one such self-employment route that offers immense promise.

A common misconception is that freelancing is simply about working for oneself, enjoying the liberty to set your own schedule, and answering to no boss. However, there’s much more to it than this simplistic view.

Freelancing demands perseverance, an ability to handle rejection, and the flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances. A significant portion of freelancers don’t just stumble into this world but rather make a conscious choice, driven by ambition and self-motivation.

According to recent data from Statista, the U.S. workforce is anticipated to transform dramatically over the next few years. By 2027, projections indicate that freelancers will constitute 50.9 percent of the total U.S. workforce, representing around 86.5 million individuals.

DeeLance, a forward-thinking platform, is capitalizing on this trend by leveraging blockchain technology to facilitate a more efficient and secure environment for remote work and freelancing.

DeeLance seeks to disrupt the freelance sector, currently dominated by major players such as Upwork and Fiverr. Unlike these incumbents, DeeLance promises a freelancer-friendly environment. It looks to build an NFT-powered metaverse, designed to create a healthy relationship between freelancers and employers.

A Perfect Opportunity: DeeLance’s Crypto Presale

The Web3 freelance platform is currently conducting its crypto presale. It recently reached a noteworthy milestone, successfully raising over $1.26 million via the sale of its native $DLANCE crypto token.

This achievement marks the transition of the presale into its fourth stage, causing the $DLANCE price to ascend to $0.038. With the clock ticking down to a price hike to $0.043 in 12 days, potential investors have a narrow window of opportunity.

Investors have been showing significant interest in DeeLance’s crypto presale, backed by its promising future prospects. Upon reaching the fundraising milestone of $1.7 million, the $DLANCE price will jump by 13% to $0.043.

Once total $DLANCE sales hit $6.8 million, the fundraising efforts will cease. The $DLANCE token will subsequently be listed across major cryptocurrency exchanges at $0.057, potentially offering early investors sizable profits.

Strategic Partnership: Bitgert Ventures Fuels DeeLance’s Ambition

Adding to the fundraising momentum, DeeLance recently secured a significant strategic investment from Bitgert Ventures, a venture capital firm known for its focus on decentralized technologies. Bitgert Ventures has pledged to invest $1.12 million into the development of DeeLance’s blockchain-powered metaverse.

🎉 We’ve made a strategic investment of 💰$1.12M USD in @deelance_com, the leading freelance platform! This investment will help Deelance expand its services and provide more opportunities for freelancers around the world Read more: https://t.co/lQm8NBDvYi pic.twitter.com/cgPjN7cMr7 — Bitgert Ventures (@Bitgertventures) May 27, 2023

Bitgert’s investment can be seen as an affirmation of DeeLance’s potential, leading to additional funding and partnerships. Bitgert’s diverse investment portfolio across the Web3 space also brings valuable expertise and connections to the table, likely to prove beneficial for DeeLance’s development.

The team plans to bring a new dimension to remote freelancing through its work-focused digital space. By tokenizing freelance work products into NFTs, DeeLance looks to tackle issues like copyright infringement and payment fraud, which have long plagued the digital freelancing space.

The platform also boasts a simplified signup process and lower fees compared to existing platforms, along with a transparent, secure, and swift crypto payment system, backed by an escrow system and smart contracts.

Analysts Show Optimism for $DLANCE

DeeLance has been gathering attention across social media platforms, with an increasing number of people becoming aware of its vision to transform freelance and remote working. The project’s Reddit post in the discussion forum CryptoMoonShots gained significant traction, while its Twitter followers now exceed 28,000.

Additionally, crypto analysts are predicting significant gains for $DLANCE. British analyst Jacob Crypto Bury sees “massive potential” for DeeLance, while Crypto Gains believes that $DLANCE could easily experience a 20-fold increase.

