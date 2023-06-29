Viral Web3 Charity-Focused Project Chimpzee’s Presale Skyrockets Past $640k As Investors Grab 300% Token Bonus

Web3’s hottest charity-focused project Chimpzee just moved into the sixth stage of its highly popular crypto presale.

The disruptive crypto platform, which allows its users and supporters to earn a passive income whilst simultaneously saving animals and fighting climate change, has now raised a whopping near $650,000 via sales of its $CHMPZ token.

Chimpzee’s web3 platform is set to feature a shop-to-earn Chimpzee merchandize store, a trade-to-earn non-fungible-token (NTF) marketplace and a play-to-earn game called “Zero Tolerance”.

Owners of Chimpzee’s NFT Passports will also be able to earn yields of as much as 20% APY, as well as benefiting from other exclusive perks.

Investors who want to get involved with one of the crypto industry’s most promising charity projects should move quickly.

That’s because presale investors can receive a bonus of up to 300% in additional $CHMPZ coins if they get in ahead of the presale hitting $750,000.

When this milestone is hit, Chimpzee will be making a donation related to helping protect black jaguars.

Moreover, in just nine days, the presale will enter its seventh stage and the price of $CHMPZ will rise 4.5% from $0.00067 to $0.0007.

That means investors who get in now can be sat on paper gains of at least 275%, given $CHMPZ will list on major exchanges later this year at a price of $0.00185.

Potential buyers should also note that when the sixth presale stage ends investors will lose the right to buy a Diamond Chimpzee NFT Passport, which offers the highest staking yields and best perks.

Early investors will be able to secure their Diamond Chimpzee NFT Passports in an exclusive whitelist event at the end of the presale and prior to the platform’s public launch.

Chimpzee Wants to Save the Planet Now

Chimpzee isn’t waiting around to save the planet.

Unlike other charity web3 projects, Chimpzee is already making big donations.

As of Wednesday, Chimpzee has already donated more than $35,000 to charity and helped plant over 20,000 trees.

Chimpzee has an extensive list of organisations that it plans on donating too which can be found here.

10% of Chimpzee’s total token supply will be made available for these charities following the conclusion of the presale and after the launch of the token, which will ensure the funds keep flowing to good causes.

Listed charities will also benefit from a percentage of the profits generated via merchandise sales from the Chimpzee shop.

In that sense, not only is the shop a shop-to-earn experience, with users being rewarded with $CHMPZ tokens for every purchase, but it is also a shop-to-donate experience.

Chimpzee is currently ahead of schedule in the second phase of its roadmap.

Once the presale concludes and $CHMPZ launches, the project team’s focus will shift to launching the Chimpzee shop and developing the NFT minting platform and staking engine.

The NFT marketplace and play-to-earn game will then be developed in later roadmap phases, with Chimpzee intent on continuing with charitable donations through the duration of its roadmap delivery.

$CHMPZ – How Much Potential Does the Deflationary Charity Token Have?

Buying $CHMPZ and getting involved in Chimpzee’s project not only benefits the environment, but could also prove to be a fantastic investment.

Not only could investors be sat on big paper gains by the time $CHMPZ launches across exchanges, but the token’s supply is also deflationary.

Firstly, $CHMPZ tokens used to purchase Chimpzee Passport NFTs will be burnt from circulation.

Secondly, Chimpzee is also burning leftover tokens from each presale stage.

It’s tough to say how high $CHMPZ will go before we know exactly how many tokens will be burnt as the NFTs are bought and when the presale ends.

But the more that get burnt, the better this will be for the token’s price in the long run.

45% of the $CHMPZ supply is available to the public during the presale.

10% is allocated to exchanges and liquidity, 15% to marketing, 10% to development, 5% to community rewards, 5% for the team (locked for 2 years) and, as noted, 10% for charity.

There are no taxes on selling or buying $CHMPZ tokens (except for income taxes), or any additional trading fees.

Chimpzee’s team is fully verified by Cyberscope and the project is fully security audited by Solidity Finance.

