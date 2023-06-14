Viral Wall Street Memes Presale Skyrockets Through $6.7 Million – Investors Are Scrambling to Get Into the Top Memecoin Community Early

Wall Street Memes, one of the internet’s most powerful retail investing communities, just hit a huge milestone in the viral presale of its $WSM meme coin.

The presale just cruised past $6 million, despite only launching around two and a half weeks ago.

That means Wall Street Memes has been raising funds at a staggering pace of around $350,000 per day.

Crypto investors thus have no time to lose if they want to get in early on what could easily be the next Pepe, Dogecoin or Shiba Inu meme coin. And the sooner investors get in, the lower the price they can secure $WSM tokens at.

The presale is currently in its 13th stage, with $WSM priced at $0.0286.

But by the time the presale is over, the price will have risen to $0.0337, meaning those who get involved now can secure guaranteed paper gains of around 20%.

Investors hunting for the next low-cap gem should bear in mind that, unlike the vast majority of other presales out there, the Wall Street Memes team has a track record of selling out digital asset launches quickly.

Indeed, its $WSM presale has already surpassed 2021’s highly successful mint of the Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection, which famously made $2.5 million and sold out in 32 minutes.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that’s flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! 🐂 We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community.🔥 Let’s make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

The king of stonks is fast becoming the king of meme coins. Don’t miss out.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

$WSM’s Gargantuan Community is Capturing the Attention of Heavy Hitters

Wall Street Memes isn’t just any old meme coin community.

There are 523K hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, another 214k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

$5M raised and you’re still hating pic.twitter.com/GFel7M72bX — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) June 7, 2023

All told, Wall Street Memes has a 1 million-strong social community of degens.

And the community has so much reach and sway that it has attracted interactions from Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and the most followed person on the platform, on two separate occasions.

The precocious billionaire who consistently ranks as one of the world’s richest men twice replied to Wall Street Memes tweets.

On another occasion, Musk replied to a tweet by the SHIB founder after Wall Street Memes had retweeted it, suggesting that someone out of the 311 people Musk follows on Twitter follows Wall Street Memes.

When the likes of multi-billionaire Elon Musk engages with your Twitter feed, you know you have arrived.

And Musk is very likely to see Wall Street Memes tweets again and any further interactions could deliver a huge boost to the $WSM presale.

Wall Street Memes also attracts attention from other heavy hitters.

For example, the community’s Instagram account recently got a reply from entrepreneur and motivational speaker Gary Vee.

Given that the community backing it has reaches across nearly all corners of the internet, Wall Street Memes’ $WSM token is likely to get exponentially more attention than the vast majority of most normal meme coin releases.

$WSM Likely to Land Major Tier 1 Exchange Listings

Analysts think the huge size of the Wall Street Memes community all but guarantees that the $WSM token will be listed on tier 1 crypto exchanges like Binance.

In fact, according to sources with behind-the-scenes intel, the Wall Street Memes team is already in talks with a number of top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges.

A major listing could be a huge bullish driver for $WSM and help the token reach the team’s goal of a market cap in excess of $1 billion.

Just ask ChatGPT.

“Once a meme coin like $WSM gets listed on established cryptocurrency exchanges, it gains exposure to a broader audience of potential buyers and traders… Improved accessibility can result in increased trading volume and liquidity, which often positively impacts the token’s price,” the viral chatbot recently told analysts at Cryptonews.com.

However, before listing on big, centralized exchanges it will be headed directly to decentralized exchanges, giving everybody the chance, regardless of the regulations pertaining to specific CEXs in their region, to take part.

Wall Street Memes is also in the process of being listed on CoinMarketCap, as per a recent project tweet.

We’re applying for a @CoinMarketCap listing, but you’re still hating? pic.twitter.com/F0cFjfDsA4 — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) June 12, 2023

Crypto investors on the hunt for the next meme coins to pump 1,000x like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and most recently Pepecoin, have set their sights on Wall Street Memes as the next best candidate.

$WSM Symbolizes the Fight Against Wall Street

Wall Street Memes was born out of the movement in 2021 where the little investors teamed up to rebel against Wall Street.

While failing to topple the overall dominance of institutional investors, the movement did manage to force Melvin Capital hedge fund into closure.

“The little guy challenged Wall Street in the infamous GameStop fiasco of 2021, and the legacy of those brave Wall Street Bets heroes endures until today”, Wall Street Memes says on its website.

Wall Street Memes, who know everything there is to know about building brands in the new age of finance, is tokenizing that movement.

And the project has recently shifted its focus to expand its relevance within the cryptocurrency space, emphasized by its just-launched presale of the $WSM token and a separate mint of Ordinal NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain.

$WSM Likely to Airdrop Oodles of Tokens

In fitting with its focus on empowering the little guy, 100% of the token supply is for the Wall Street Memes community – there is no behind-the-scenes private sale and no team allocation largesse.

50% of the token supply is available in the presale and will be allocated to high-level marketing efforts; 30% as community rewards; 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

With 30% of the supply allocated to community rewards, it can reasonably be expected that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

The total $WSM token supply is 2 billion (2,000,000,000).

Wall Street Memes is already running a competition where five lucky degens will benefit from a generous $50,000 $WSM airdrop.

Investors who have already purchased $WSM only need to follow the steps detailed on the meme project’s website here to become eligible for the airdrop.

Analysts See the Potential in $WSM Already

Given that meme coins often rely on the power of their community and social media presence and given that $WSM already has a strong and engaged community around its project, the meme coin could generate massive hype and attract attention from investors and traders.

That could increase demand for the token, which could drive up its price.

As a result, it’s not surprising that numerous analysts are already predicting big things for $WSM when it lists on exchanges.

Investors wanting to get in ahead of big potential future price rises should think about getting in on the meme coin’s presale as soon as possible in order to secure their $WSM at the best possible discount.

Don’t listen to the haters pic.twitter.com/qmuPVTZsPp — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) June 5, 2023

$WSM can be bought on both the Ethereum blockchain and BNB Smart Chain using ETH, BNB or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20).

All users need to do is connect their crypto wallet on the wallstmemes.com website to make their purchase.

Buy Wall Street Memes Here

Related Articles:

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform Our Rating Create & Share AI-Generated Memes

Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector

Presale Live Now - aidoge.com

Token-Based Credit System

Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards Learn More

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Henry Stater.

Learn how to publish your content on B2C Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage Add B2C to your Google News Feed