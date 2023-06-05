Viral Wall Street Memes Crypto Smashes Through $4 Million Raised In a Mere 10 Days – Is it the Next $PEPE?

Hotly anticipated meme coin Wall Street Memes ($WSM) has raised $4m from buyers in the space of just 10 days. As of the time of writing $4,057,875 has been raised in the ongoing presale.

Currently priced at $0.0271, the next price step – Stage 9 – kicks in when the raise total reaches $4,168,000, at which point the price shifts up to $0.0274.

There is no time to lose to buy at the lowest available price – there’s only $100k left to raise in the current Stage 8, which will sell out imminently.

Stonk Community is 1 Million-Strong and Driving Success – 1,000x Gains Incoming?

Fear of missing out (FOMO) is stimulating frenzied interest in the new meme coin, which has the backing of a one million-strong social community across Instagram, Twitter and other channels.

Not only are there 524k hyper-engaged community members on its wallstbets Instagram account, there are another 224k on Twitter and more than 100k across its two other Instagram channels, wallstgonewild and wallstbullsnft.

With the meme coin season showing no sign of receding anytime soon, $WSM could not be coming to market at a better time.

Crypto investors on the hunt for the next meme coins to pump 1,000x like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and most recently Pepecoin, have set their sights on Wall Street Memes as the next best candidate.

Grounded in the meme stocks craze that took hold at the height of the Covid pandemic, the team behind the Wall Street Memes token knows a thing or two about building engaged communities.

No wonder analysts are predicting 10x gains for Wall Street Memes when it starts trading, but that could turn out to be an exceedingly modest price target.

Off-the-charts demand for $WSM is seeing the presale milestones falling in rapid succession. There is, on paper, less than 48 hours to go until the next staged price rise in the presale process. However, at the current run rate, that target will be met much sooner than originally envisaged.

Wall Street Memes Transitioning From ‘King of Stonks’ to ‘King of Memes’ – Will Elon Musk Help?

Wall St Memes is on a mission to become the ‘King of Memes’, to add to its ‘King of Stonks’ trophy cabinet. And with 1 million highly engaged social followers in tow, $WSM is likely to be a prime target for listing by top exchanges such as Binance.

However, before listing on big centralized exchanges it will be headed directly to decentralized exchanges, giving everybody the chance, regardless of the regulations pertaining to specific CEXs in their region, to take part.

The founders of Wall Street Memes are best known for making $2.5 million in 2021, after they minted the hugely successful Wall Street Bulls 10,000 piece NFT collection that sold out in 32 minutes.

Don’t bet against these guys repeating that success but on an even bigger scale with their community-centric $WSM token.

Such is the already existing brand power of Wall Street Memes among retail investors, it has another thing going for it that other meme coins do not – verifiable legitimacy.

When the likes of multi-billionaire Elon Musk engages with your Twitter feed you know you have arrived. That’s exactly the enviable situation that WSM is in, as can be seen by the great man’s interactions on the @wallstmemes Twitter feed:

Literally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023

When it comes to meme coins influencers they don’t come any bigger than Musk, which is yet another reason why the Wall Street Memes token presale is already such a staggering success.

If you are still not sold on the crypto savvy of the WSM team, consider the fact that in the last week of May they launched a 420-piece Bitcoin Ordinals collection – the Wall Street Bulls Ordinals NFT Collection. You can find out more about that on the Wall Street Bulls Discord server (21,900 members).

Wall Street Memes ($WSM) Brings the Same Vibe as the Gamestop Squeeze – Don’t Miss This One

Wall Street Memes is all about helping the little guy to take on the big fish and win. In the stock market world the likes of GameStop and AMC became the lightning conductors of a new movement of retail investors that were able to get one over on Wall Street – at least for a while.

Wall Street Memes is bringing that same audacity to the crypto scene. First off, the token is 100% allocated to the betterment of the community. There has been no private sale and there is no unfair team allocation.

Indeed 30% of $WSM token supply is going to community rewards. It can be inferred that airdrops to holders will be a big part of the ecosystem.

In addition, 50% of the token supply is being made available in the presale, the raise for which will be dedicated to marketing, 10% for CEX liquidity and 10% for DEX liquidity.

The total $WSM token supply is 2 billion (2,000,000,000).

Last but not least, the first $WSM airdrop is open now. Follow the steps outlined in the Gleam form at the link to make sure you’re eligible to grab your share of the $50,000 value airdrop.

Wall Street Memes is taking on its mission to democratize finance – Wall Street Memes is tokenizing the movement. Don’t be left behind.

