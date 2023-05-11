Viral Utility Token DeeLance’s Presale Enters Stage 3 With Investors Hungry for 66% Price Rise At Sell-Out

Groundbreaking web3 freelance recruitment and remote working metaverse platform DeeLance just hit a huge milestone in its viral crypto presale.

The start-up’s presale of its native $DLANCE crypto token just hit $800,000, meaning the presale has entered stage 3 and the price per token has risen to $0.033.

But investors fear not, as the presale is still very early.

Over the course of the next four stages, the $DLANCE price will be gradually lifted to $0.048 ahead of a listing price across major crypto exchanges later this year of $0.057.

So investors who get in during stage 3 will be sat on paper gains of 66.6% by the time $DLANCE debuts on exchanges later this year.

DeeLance is building an innovative, crypto and NFT-powered metaverse that unites freelancers and employers and promises to transform remote working forever.

Think of DeeLance’s metaverse as a blockchain-powered, work-focused digital space that is designed to empower both freelancers and employers with lower fees than existing major web2 freelance websites.

Given its impressive value proposition, its no wonder than many analysts are predicting that $DLANCE, which powers DeeLance’s web3 ecosystem, will explode in the coming quarters.

If you missed 100x on $PEPE don't worry, $DLANCE has the same hype ‍ The Biggest Buy Competition with 500k $DLANCE Reward, very impressive DeeLance Presale is live https://t.co/1eI7Jhh2qn Big influencers lined up, No tax, CMC Pre-listed, 5% Referral Reward &… pic.twitter.com/61h89JZ0Ju — PurpleDude (@purpledudenft) May 6, 2023

DeeLance Brings the Transparency and Security of the Blockchain to Freelancing

“At the core of DeeLance’s groundbreaking approach is the tokenization of freelance work products into NFTs, allowing a secure and reliable transfer of work ownership,” DeeLance’s Community Head Alekh and Community Manager Ivan recently outlined in a presentation to ICO Speaks.

The pair stated that DeeLance’s innovative approach “addresses long-standing challenges in the digital freelancing space, such as copyright infringement and payment fraud, and provides an unprecedented level of security and peace of mind to all stakeholders”.

In simpler terms, DeeLance brings the transparency and security of the blockchain to the freelance world, for the benefit of both contractors and employers.

Meanwhile, unlike many existing freelance platforms, which can be difficult to sign up to and take a large cut of a freelancer’s earnings, DeeLance is highly accessible and features exceedingly low fees.

“On the DeeLance Freelancing platform, the signup process is simple… No browser plugins, third-party apps, or credit card details are required… The fees are low, the payments are fast, done with crypto, everything is transparent & secure with the escrow system, and the smart contracts,” Alekh and Ivan remarked.

DeeLance Metaverse – Socialize, Work and Earn

DeeLance’s innovative crypto-powered metaverse “is all about Socialize, Work and Earn”, Alekh and Ivan explained to ICO Speaks.

The duo outlined how the metaverse seeks to build a community where users can have customizable avatars, socialize and make connections with others, buy commercial land or office space, lease office space and advertise their products on billboards, all while gaining exclusive eaccess to metaverse VIP experiences and to unique tools and services with the $DLANCE token.

Hello DeeLancers!‍ Ready to take your working experience to the next level in #DeeLance #Metaverse? Challenge yourself, make new friends, explore exciting new dimensions, & get work opportunities! Buy $DLANCE tokens today⬇️ https://t.co/XHnTqVzMLN#Crypto #NFT pic.twitter.com/3n6uPokRXH — DeeLance (@deelance_com) May 7, 2023

DeeLance will also feature a generalized NFT marketplace for popular existing digital assets such as art, photography, trading cards, tickets and music.

$DLANCE – A True Utility Token

DeeLance’s $DLANCE crypto token, which is issued as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, sits at the heart of the platform’s revolutionary freelance/remote working metaverse.

$DLANCE is the native currency of the DeeLance web3 world.

However, holders will also qualify for NFT drops and collaborations, Alekh and Ivan told ICO Speaks.

“Presale ($DLANCE) holders will be able to unlock the Metaverse VIP Experience, which allows them to purchase premium virtual land and office space in the metaverse, lease office space, and advertise their brand on billboards for increased brand awareness in the Metaverse,” they explained.

DeeLance is Taking the Crypto Space by Storm

Given the project’s immense potential, it’s no surprise that DeeLance has been taking the crypto space by storm.

DeeLance is already “using a variety of effective methods, including affiliate programs, social media, influencer, and content marketing”, Alekh and Ivan told ICO Speaks, adding that “we are also conducting AMA sessions, getting buzz with press releases and collaborations, and we launched a 100k giveaway”.

And the project’s efforts are already paying dividends.

DeeLance features prominently across a number of major crypto news websites including Cryptonews.com, Business2Community.com, Be[In]Crypto, CoinTelegraph, as well as on traditional news websites like Yahoo! Finance and Business Insider.

Meanwhile, despite only launching its presale a few weeks ago, DeeLance’s Twitter following has already surged to close to 30,000, while its Telegram and Discord channels have over 12,000 and 4,000 members each.

As the post-Covid-19 pandemic trend towards remote work continues, decentralized freelancing metaverse platforms like DeeLance look set to gain significant traction this year.

According to popular British presale crypto project analyst Jacob Crypto Bury, Deelance as “massive potential”.

Meanwhile, $DLANCE could have 18x potential, according to popular German crypto analyst Smallcap DE.

Interested investors are encouraged to secure their tokens quickly before the price rises again.

Once DeeLance’s presale hits $1.2 million, prices will rise a further 15% to $0.038.

DeeLance is offering 30% of the total 1 billion supply $DLANCE tokens over the course of the presale.

10% of $DLANCE tokens will be used for liquidity pools, up to 2% will be allocated for rewards and airdrops and 16% are being held in reserve for Centralized Exchange (CEX) listings.

$DLANCE, an ERC-20 token issued on the Ethereum blockchain, can be easily bought using Ether (ETH) or Tether (USDT) on deelance.com.

Those who don’t already own those cryptocurrencies can also purchase $DLANCE using their card via DeeLance’s fiat payments partner Transak.

DeeLance is working with highly respected crypto auditing firms Solid Proof and Coinsult and its team is fully doxxed.

