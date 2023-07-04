Viral Thug Life Token Meme Coin Presale Rockets Above $310k as Investors Rush to Buy Before 7 Day Deadline Ends

Despite only launching a few days ago, brand new meme coin project Thug Life Token has already been able to raise a whopping near $300,000 via the presale of its $THUG token.

The project has been generating significant hype within web3 circles, with investors clamoring to secure their bag before the token becomes more widely known.

$THUG is the “baller’s meme coin,” the project says on its website.

“Get gangsta in this market and pimp out your money game,” the website reads.

Meme coin degens have no time to lose when it comes to getting involved in the project early.

That’s because the $THUG presale will end once the $2.058 million mark is hit, or when the 13-day countdown runs out (which ever comes first).

After that, the only way to secure $THUG tokens will be via the project’s airdrop and community rewards campaign or at a potentially elevated price on major decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Can $THUG Become the Next 100x Meme Coin?

Various industry observers have tipped $THUG to be a major success given the refreshing take it brings to the meme coin space.

$THUG is based around out-of-fashion dog memes or short-term social media fads, like meme coins created in response to Elon Musk or Andrew Tate tweets.

Rather, $THUG themed around on the timeless Thug Life movement that was first popularized by hip hop stars such as Snoop Dogg back in the 80s.

As the word of $THUG spreads, more degenerates are expected to pile cash into the project.

That’s because Thug Life Token has all of the makings of the next 100x meme coin.

At the presale price of $0.0007 and total maximum supply of 4.2 billion, the Thug Life Token presale only values the coin at a very conservative $2.94 million fully diluted market cap.

That’s much smaller than most other comparable presale projects.

As the token catches the attention meme coin investing community’s attention, its low presale market cap leaves plenty of room for explosive upside.

Think about it: Pepe coin, based on the also timeless Pepe the frog meme, was able to reach a market cap of nearly $2 billion, despite offering no utility.

$THUG plays on a similarly popular “Thug Life” theme and could easily catch fire.

Even if $THUG only reaches a market cap say $60 million, that would still mean potential gains of more than 20x for presale investors.

100x gains should not be ruled out.

$400,000 Worth of $THUG Giveaways?

70% of the token’s 4.2 billion supply is being made available during the presale, all for a price of $0.0007.

That means investors won’t get caught out unfairly by price rises.

15% of the token supply is dedicated to community rewards once the token launches on DEXs.

Assuming the token is at least able to hold its presale price of $0.0007, that means the community will receive giveaways worth over $400,000 – another reason why meme coins degens have been getting so excited about the project.

The remaining 15% of the token supply is reserved for marketing, with the project keen to get a wave of influencers on board to help pump the $THUG price.

The team behind $THUG has also pledged to immediately lock liquidity upon the DEX launch, which should ease concerns about any potential token dump.

The Thug Life Token promotes itself as a “second chance for those who have been played, influenced, and used as a cash-out.”

More than just another meme coin, $THUG is “a movement fueled by humor, brotherhood, and the shared struggle of hustling in this web3 world.”

$THUG can be purchased using ETH or USDT via the Ethereum blockchain on the Thug Life Token website.

Follow Thug Life Token on Telegram here and on Twitter here for timely updates as to the project’s plans and next moves.

Join the $THUG movement, get that FOMO and turn screw-ups into profits now.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Henry Stater.

