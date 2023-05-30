Viral New Wall Street Memes Coin Raises $1.2 Million in Less Than a Week, $2 Million Is Next

In the ever-evolving crypto landscape, new meme coins are constantly emerging to capture the attention of investors and enthusiasts.

Among the recent additions, Wall Street Meme has emerged as a revolutionary token that combines the power of memes with the spirit of decentralized finance (DeFi), all while being supported by a large community.

This cutting-edge project has garnered significant attention and raised over $1.2 million in funds since its launch on May 26th.

The Pepe bull market’s surge resulted in numerous meme coin investors becoming millionaires.

The ‘$WSM army’ aims to emulate this triumph and demonstrate the validity of the slogan “greed is good,” famously used by the composite character Gordon Gekko in the movie Wall Street.

An Unstoppable Viral Sensation

The $WSM token, which emerged from the Wall Street Memes movement, represents the internet’s triumph over unrestricted capitalism.

This meme token serves as an expansion of the Wall Street Meme platform, allowing its community to generate wealth by sharing high-quality memes.

The digital asset was influenced by the Reddit subculture that originated from the notorious GameStop incident in 2021.

$WSM represents a way to “tokenize the movement,” with the entire 2 billion token supply available for holding and trading within the community.

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

The community token that’s flipping the Wall Street Memes game upside down! 🐂 We have 50% of the #Token supply up for grabs in the #Presale and 30% set aside for rewarding our community.🔥 Let’s make some serious waves together,… pic.twitter.com/fH2TMGmglZ — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) May 27, 2023

This allocation includes 50% for presale buyers, 30% for community rewards, and 20% for liquidity once the $WSM token is listed on exchanges.

Since its debut, the Wall Street Memes token has rapidly gained momentum and is poised to become the next global meme coin sensation, having raised over $1.2 million in just a few days.

Analysts have already expressed optimism for the token, expecting it to emulate the bullish rally of $PEPE and generate substantial profits for investors.

Currently priced at $0.0256, the price is projected to rise by 1.2% to $0.0259 when the presale reaches $1.512 million and enters its fourth stage.

The price will eventually reach $0.0337 as subsequent presale stages progress and the $30.577 million presale hard cap is approached.

As a result, investors who participate now will enjoy over 30% paper gains by the end of the presale, even before the price appreciation skyrockets when $WSM is listed on major exchanges later this year.

$WSM is available for purchase on both the Ethereum blockchain and Binance Smart Chain, using ETH, BNB, or USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20).

Investors seeking to participate early in what could potentially be the next Pepe, Dogecoin, or Shiba Inu meme coin should act swiftly to secure $WSM tokens before the price increases.

Wall Street Meme Strong Community Backing

The Wall Street Memes token stands out among meme coins due to its strong community support of over one million followers.

This backing comes from its popular non-fungible token (NFT) collections and Instagram memes centered around cryptocurrency and stock investing, often referred to as ‘stonks.’

Introducing $WSM – yep, we’ve gone and done it.

These members were important to the quick sell-out of their inaugural NFT collection, Wall Street Bulls, within a mere 32 minutes in 2021.

The project has recently shifted its focus to expanding its relevance in the crypto space.

This is evidenced by the recent launch of the $WSM token presale and a separate minting of Ordinals NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Wall St Bulls Ordinals are ready to mint on @MEonBTC in less than 24 hours! Only 420 pieces, on the 690k inscription block. Don’t miss out on this epic opportunity to own a piece of history! 05/26/2023, 4:20 PM EST ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/M7mACUAEqG — Wall St Bulls (@wallstbullsNFT) May 25, 2023

With a limited quantity of just 420 ordinal NFTs available, it is anticipated that the digital collectible will be completely sold out within a few weeks.

Furthermore, the community’s strong influence and appeal have led to two distinct instances of engagement from billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023

The project’s widespread community support and active participation are expected to fuel excitement and pique the interest of investors and traders, which are typical characteristics of meme coins.

Furthermore, analysts believe that the $WSM token will likely be listed on top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges due to the size of the Wall Street Memes community.

This could be a huge bullish push for the crypto asset, helping it reach the team’s goal of a market cap of more than $1 billion.

Don’t miss the opportunity to acquire the token, as the ruler of ‘stonks’ is set to reign over meme coins.

Visit Wall Street Memes Here

