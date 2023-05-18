Crypto News

Viral Memecoin $SPONGE to List on OKX if Voted a Favorite By Crypto Community

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageHenry Stater Last updated:

Breakout meme coin $SPONGE is among the contenders in competitions being run by top exchange OKX to list the best-loved of the new crop of top meme coins.

The two top winners will be listed on the exchanges, so there’s all to play for. The highly engaged $SPONGE community is likely to be a frontrunner in the competitions. $SPONGE has 41k followers on Twitter (@spongeoneth) and 21k on Telegram.

$SPONGE Is already listed on eight exchanges, including MEXC and Gate.io, which both listed the hot token last week. More listings are sure to add to the coin’s visibility and drive up its price.

In the OKX meme coins voting event, you can vote for $SPONGE as your favorite meme coin from a list of five. Coins that receive more than 5,000 votes are prioritized for listing.

The voting period begins at 6:00 am UTC on 17 May 2023 and runs to 02:00 am UTC on 22 May 2023.

OKX will announce the results at 06:00 am UTC on 22 May 2023.

Here’s how to vote for $SPONGE in the OKX competition and how the rules work:

  1. During the voting period, users can vote by depositing more than $10 equivalent of one of the competing tokens to their OKX accounts. Users can vote for multiple tokens.
  2. Based on the tally of total voters for each project, OKX will list the top 2 tokens among the 5 available options. A 3rd token will be listed in the event it has 5,000 or more votes.
  3. OKX will prioritize the token listing if the total voters of a project reach 5,000 or more.
  4. Projects that meet OKX deposit requirements will be listed on OKX as soon as possible.
  5. Any cheating or malicious behavior in voting will result in disqualification of implicated votes.
  6. Withdrawals for the five tokens will be announced after the voting period has ended.

$SPONGE is also running a $20 giveaway on Gleam

$SPONGE owners can benefit from a generous $20 $SPONGE token giveaway that is running on Gleam.

All $SPONGE owners will need to do is sign up at OKX and complete the Know Your Customer (KYC).

They will then need to take a screenshot as proof that they have completed KYC and upload it to Gleam, along with their $SPONGE deposit address.

Related Articles:

Tesla Will ‘Try a Little Advertising And See How it Goes’ Says Elon Musk

22 Best Crypto To Buy Now – Which Is The Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in 2023?

New Web3 Platform With Premier Freelancing and Job Hiring Services Raises $880K

AiDoge (AI) - Meme Generation Platform

Our Rating

AiDoge crypto logo
  • Create & Share AI-Generated Memes
  • Newest Meme Coin in the AI Crypto Sector
  • Presale Live Now - aidoge.com
  • Token-Based Credit System
  • Stake $AI Tokens to Earn Daily Rewards
AiDoge crypto logo
Learn More

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Henry Stater.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Henry Stater

Henry is a managing editor at Business2Community.com with a passion for writing and informing others about cryptocurrencies and technology in general. He is a University of Michigan graduate who has been in the the cryptocurrency sphere since 2015. He has written a plethora of articles and newsletters for various publications…

View full profile ›

More by this author:
AiDoge

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!