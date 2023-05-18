Viral Memecoin $SPONGE to List on OKX if Voted a Favorite By Crypto Community

Breakout meme coin $SPONGE is among the contenders in competitions being run by top exchange OKX to list the best-loved of the new crop of top meme coins.

$SPONGE is NOW LIVE on OKX’s VOTE TO LIST COMPETITION $SPONGE is up against #BOB #CAPO #MONG & #TURBO So Make your Vote Count! Deposit $10 worth of $SPONGE to your OKX account to vote https://t.co/oN9ykt0vqJ Ends 22nd May 23 2am UTC ⏰ Vote $SPONGE, Absorb the Damp — $SPONGE (@spongeoneth) May 17, 2023

The two top winners will be listed on the exchanges, so there’s all to play for. The highly engaged $SPONGE community is likely to be a frontrunner in the competitions. $SPONGE has 41k followers on Twitter (@spongeoneth) and 21k on Telegram.

$SPONGE Is already listed on eight exchanges, including MEXC and Gate.io, which both listed the hot token last week. More listings are sure to add to the coin’s visibility and drive up its price.

In the OKX meme coins voting event, you can vote for $SPONGE as your favorite meme coin from a list of five. Coins that receive more than 5,000 votes are prioritized for listing.

The voting period begins at 6:00 am UTC on 17 May 2023 and runs to 02:00 am UTC on 22 May 2023.

OKX will announce the results at 06:00 am UTC on 22 May 2023.

Here’s how to vote for $SPONGE in the OKX competition and how the rules work:

During the voting period, users can vote by depositing more than $10 equivalent of one of the competing tokens to their OKX accounts. Users can vote for multiple tokens. Based on the tally of total voters for each project, OKX will list the top 2 tokens among the 5 available options. A 3rd token will be listed in the event it has 5,000 or more votes. OKX will prioritize the token listing if the total voters of a project reach 5,000 or more. Projects that meet OKX deposit requirements will be listed on OKX as soon as possible. Any cheating or malicious behavior in voting will result in disqualification of implicated votes. Withdrawals for the five tokens will be announced after the voting period has ended.

$SPONGE is also running a $20 giveaway on Gleam

$SPONGE owners can benefit from a generous $20 $SPONGE token giveaway that is running on Gleam.

All $SPONGE owners will need to do is sign up at OKX and complete the Know Your Customer (KYC).

They will then need to take a screenshot as proof that they have completed KYC and upload it to Gleam, along with their $SPONGE deposit address.

