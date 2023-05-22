Viral Memecoin $COPIUM Burning 30% of ALL Tokens Soon – Buyers Are Lining Up to Get Their Tokens

Top trending meme coin $COPIUM is burning 30% of its total token supply, and that has lit a fire under the price.

Copium’s token price has risen 100% after finding a price floor around the $0.0030 mark. The meme coin has a total supply of 1 billion, so 300 million tokens will be burned.

The team announced the news on its Twitter account at 9pm on Saturday. Since then the price has put in a floor and is now pumping higher.

According to a Telegram group pinned message, the burn could be coming as early as this week. Crypto YouTubers are already talking about the $COPIUM price pumping 10x.

$COPIUM Ran Up 100% Since Token Burn Announcement – Investors Are Prepping For Liquidity Lock Too

A Discord message from the team also confirms that “liquidity pool will also be locked straight after” the burn event.

Plans to reduce the supply of the $COPIUM token is attracting buyers in the run up to the event. A reduction in supply will potentially increase the value of the remaining coins if the number of buyers continues to rise, as it is.

There are currently 2,500 holders of the $COPIUM token and that tally is growing by the hour.

NFT rewards airdrop coin $COPIUM is currently trading on the following centralized exchanges: AscendEx, LBank, Poloniex, MEXC Global and Bitkan.

It can also be found on top decentralized exchange Uniswap. The coin is also a regular ‘Hot Pair’ on Dextools, the top data and trading site in the decentralized trading arena.

More centralized exchange listings are thought to be in the works as the team continues to boost the digital asset’s visibility in the crypto complex.

Launched on Uniswap on the May 18th, $COPIUM is backed by some of the biggest and most influential names in crypto trading, such as Faze Banks who has 2.8 million Twitter followers, DeeZe on 250k, Cozomo de’ Medici with 289k follower and foobar with 130k. There are many more.

Although the project makes no bones about being built around humor and community, that’s far from the end of the story where $COPIUM is concerned.

$COPIUM certainly has the entertainment x factor, being a play on the notion of ‘coping’ with the slings and arrows of the crypto space. Its resident artist is doing sterling work.

However, also attracting buyers to the meme coin is its NFT reward airdrops and other incentivizing giveaways, including exclusive events and product deals.

$COPIUM Buyers Eyeing a Highly Attractive Entry Point Before Token Burn and Liquidity Lock

$COPIUM reached its all-time high on launch day of $0.00164. It is currently priced at $0.005786, providing an excellent entry point for new buyers of the token.

$COPIUM is now in a very good place as the prospect of the 30% burn concentrates the minds of market participants. Anticipation of the burn event has lit the FOMO fuse.

Burning token supply is similar in effect to the buybacks seen for stocks. A company might buy its own shares from shareholders in order to remove them from the free float.

In the case of crypto, instead of buying at a certain price from existing holders, the team sends a chunk of supply to a special address from which the coins cannot be sent. Through this burning mechanism the coins are removed from overall supply.

Crypto experts predict a 1,000% return for $COPIUM, but the coin has the virality, tokenomics and utility to climb much higher.

For traders and investors on the lookout for the next Pepe or Dogecoin, $COPIUM is a leading candidate.

Total liquidity stands at a highly respectable $2.96 million and 24-hour volume is $3.38 million.

Bulls are eyeing a breach of the $10 million market cap, with a doubling in their sights going into the weekend.

At the time of writing the $COPIUM market cap is $5.72 million.

Only the fourth day since its launch, the coin presents a tempting target for inclusion in a crypto portfolio that perfectly fits the meme coin allocation space.

Don’t Forget the $COPIUM NFT Airdrop – Floor Price Hits 0.69 ETH

Two hours after $COPIUM’s launch, the team took a snapshot to determine the top 200 token holders to receive an NFT Copium Tank.

The more $COPIUM a holder owns and buys, the more their NFT tank will fill up.. The Copium Tank NFT holders have two weeks to fill up their tank as much as possible.

The NFTs can be publicly traded on secondary markets such as Opensea. Whoever owns the NFT at the time of the airdrop will receive the full amount, regardless of whether the wallet address is in the top 200.

The top 200 criteria only applied to the initial distribution of the Copium Tank NFTs. Find more details on the 200 NFTs in this Twitter thread.

After that two-week period is over, Copium tank NFT owners can use their tank to claim their $COPIUM airdrop tokens.

The number of tokens an owner will receive is directly correlated to the fullness of their Copium tank NFT.

A claim date for the NFT airdrop has not yet been released. The NFT can be kept or traded in the secondary market.

There were 10 million $COPIUM tokens made available to the top 200 $COPIUM token holders during the airdrop, which amounts to 1% of the token’s total 1 billion supply.

The Copium Tank NFTs have a current floor price on OpenSea of 0.69 ETH.

$COPIUM is Launching a Global Marketing Campaign

Copium token already has a vibrant social community. Its Twitter following has reached 18,100 followers.

On Telegram its community has grown to 2,356 members.

But the team is not leaving anything to chance. On the Discord server it was announced that there will be “a new wave of PR globally to push the 300m token burn”.

To buy $COPIUM directly on decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap you need a crypto wallet funded with ETH.

On centralized exchanges, to buy simply set up your account and complete the KYC verification, fund your account and then tbrade the COPIUM/USDT pair at one of the three exchanges mentioned above.

