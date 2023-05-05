Viral AI Coin yPredict’s Presale Catching Fire as New Ambassador Program, Partnerships Announced



Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered trading and market intelligence platform yPredict’s viral crypto presale just got a massive boost, with the web3 start-up having just announced a new ambassador program and partnership.

yPredict, which alongside a suite of other services offers institutional-grade AI-powered crypto price predictions, just launched a new AI Ambassador Program.

✨Announcing the AI Ambassador Program✨#yPredict is launching the AI Ambassador Program Get your "Early Investor" tag! Method 1: $5K+ $YPRED investment & social support

Method 2: Hyperactive social media promotion Enjoy admin privileges in our telegram community,… pic.twitter.com/N8EIEkKvi8 — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 5, 2023

The start-up says the new program is “aimed at recognizing and rewarding early investors who have been advocating for yPredict and spreading our vision through various forms of social media”.

Meanwhile, yPredict has also secured a partnership with ShubPy, who will work closely with yPredict to help scale their AI-powered product.

According to a statement by yPredict, ShubPy is “a trusted development partner with extensive experience in scalable solutions”.

yPredict Currently Conducting a Viral Presale

yPredict’s presale of its $YPRED crypto token has been a huge hit so far.

In just a few weeks since the presale’s launch, $YPRED sales have already exceeded $560,000, with the presale already in its fourth stage.

Potential investors should move quickly to secure tokens for the current discounted price of $0.05 before prices rise 28.5% to $0.07 in the next presale stage.

Investors who get in now will be sat on paper gains of 140% by the time $YPRED debuts across major crypto exchanges next quarter at $0.12 per token.

But many crypto analysts think the coin could go a lot higher as hype surrounding AI technology builds and the broader cryptocurrency bull market matures.

Indeed, popular crypto presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks $YPRED could 10x.

yPredict’s AI Ambassador Program a Huge Boost to Community

yPredict’s newly announced AI Ambassador Program is a huge boost to the crypto start-up’s budding community of supporters and investors.

According to an announcement made by the yPredict team, there are two ways to become an ambassador and secure an “Early Investor” tag.

Investors can buy at least $5,000 of $YPRED and provide positive shout-outs to yPredict across social media, or they can “show hyperactive support on our social media channels by promoting yPredict through various social media platforms”.

Those with the “Early Investor” tag will secure advantages such as admin privileges in the project’s telegram group, surprise token bonuses and early access to products and insights.

Observers think the new ambassador program should galvanize the already rapidly growing yPredict community by adding further motivation for fans/early investors to actively support the project.

New Partnership with ShubPy to Help yPredict Deliver on Roadmap Pledges

In light of its new partnership with ShubPy, “yPredict aims to enhance its technological capabilities and deliver innovative AI solutions to its clients,” the web3 trading platform start-up said in a statement.

“yPredict will continue to focus on building its core technology, the AI models, while ShubPy will provide the necessary technical expertise to design and implement the software and infrastructure required to scale these solutions”.

“Together, yPredict and ShubPy will leverage their respective strengths to offer cutting-edge AI solutions to clients across industries”.

“We are confident that with ShubPy’s support, we can become a leading provider of AI-based solutions in the trading industry”, said yPredict CEO Raj Sharma.

Meanwhile, ShubPy CEO Shubham Wadhwa stated that his company is “excited to partner with yPredict as their development partner”.

“yPredict’s AI technology is at the forefront of chart pattern recognition, and we are confident that our expertise in scalable solutions will help bring their vision to life”.

According to the project’s whitepaper, yPredict plans to launch the full version of its Analytics, Repository and Marketplace platform by the end of 2023.

For those interested in checking out the platform in its early form, yPredict has already launched a beta, the waitlist for which can be joined here.

yPredict’s Suite of Revolutionary AI Tools is Already Transforming Crypto Trading

Predicting price movements in the cryptocurrency market is difficult, even with years of experience in understanding macro, crypto fundamentals and technical analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, which has been making significant strides in recent months, can offer a helping hand.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It is thus hardly surprising that new crypto start-up yPredict, which is building a revolutionary new AI-powered trading signals platform, has been generating massive hype in the crypto space.

Unleash the power of yPredict! Access thousands of crypto price predictions , AI-driven analytics , a developer marketplace , and a sophisticated trading terminal . Elevate your trading game and harness the future of AI-driven tools! #YPRED #Crypto #TradingSuccess pic.twitter.com/WNxGQpfhzd — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 4, 2023

Using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants, yPredict’s in-development platform plans to hand market participants an “unbeatable edge”.

The platform will offer users AI trading signals, real-time social and news sentiment analysis, AI technical analysis and AI-powered chart pattern recognition, far exceeding the capabilities of its major rivals.

One important feature of yPredict’s platform is its ‘free-forever’ freemium pricing model, granting all users a level of access to the platform, even if they haven’t paid for premium features.

The freemium model is designed to promote the platform’s mass adoption.

And it already seems to be working, with over 20,000 on the yPredict waiting list to use the beta.

Investors Love yPredict’s Tokenomics

yPredict is selling 80% of the total supply of 100 million $YPRED tokens during the presale.

With crypto community members able to secure such a large majority of the tokens supply in the project’s early stages, investors won’t have to worry about massive insider token supply drops that could hurt the price in the future.

yPredict has thus been referred to as one of the “fairest” presale currently running at the moment.

10% of the token supply is being held in reserve to provide liquidity on exchanges, 5% is being held for the project’s treasury and 5% for the project’s team.

$YPRED can be easily bought using ETH, MATIC or BNB, or using card.

How to Buy $YPRED

With yPredict’s platform expected to perform exceedingly well in 2023 and beyond as AI adoption grows and crypto markets come roaring back, investors should move quickly to secure $YPRED tokens while they are still being offered at a discount.

Related Articles:

How to Buy yPredict Crypto – Simple Guide 2023

Web3 Freelancing is One of the Best Ways to Make Money on the Side

How Companies Trick You Into Paying Them More Money With Dark Patterns