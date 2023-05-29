Using AI to Predict the Future of Cryptos: A Close Look at Viral AI Platform yPredict

y

Successful crypto investing is challenging, with even the seasoned pros with years of experience in understanding macro & crypto fundamentals and technical analysis to fall back on regularly making a hash of it.

Luckily, investors will soon be able to add another useful tool to their analysis toolkit. Artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is already proving itself capable of predicting movements in financial markets.

A recent research paper showed how the machine learning-based large language models (LLMs) at the heart of AI such as ChatGPT enable it to predict stock price movements.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It is thus hardly surprising that new AI crypto start-up yPredict has been generating massive hype in the crypto space.

yPredict is a ground-breaking new AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform and is building a first-of-its-kind, institutional-grade crypto price prediction system.

https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1654073647793860609

According to observers, the tool, which will be powered by yPredict’s in-house deep data analysis, will help crypto investors discover the next explosive crypto with ease.

The best part, yPredict’s crypto price prediction system will remain free and open for all users to access – the price predictions will be made publicly available and require no login to see, the project’s Whitepaper explains.

yPredict says its motivation for keeping the price prediction system free is that it “will serve as a source of inbound traffic for (the broader) yPredict ecosystem”.

Indeed, while its price prediction system has been touted as a game changer for the industry, yPredict offers investors much more than just crypto price predictions.

A Closer Look at Viral Platform yPredict

yPredict is “building a cutting-edge crypto research and trading platform that provides traders and investors access to dozens of AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features”, the start-up says in its Litepaper.

The platform’s technology was designed using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants.

Meanwhile, “the ypredict.ai marketplace will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or data research as trading signals, which traders and investors can subscribe to”.

https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1663128558976286720

All said, yPredict’s platform aims to hand market participants an unbeatable edge.

According to the project’s whitepaper, yPredict plans to launch the full version of its Analytics, Repository and Marketplace platform by the end of 2023.

For those interested in checking out the platform in its early form, yPredict has already launched a beta, the waitlist for which can be joined here.

yPredict Presale is Picking Up Pace – Get Involved Now

To fund the development of its revolutionary AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform, yPredict is running a presale of the native $YPRED token that will powers its platform.

And the presale just hit a massive milestone in its fundraising efforts by raising $1.88 million.

https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1662406281720737795

That means project’s presale has now entered its sixth stage, which sees the $YPRED token price rise from $0.07 to $0.09.

However, there’s still plenty of upside for new investors, as the token will list across major exchanges for $0.12 later this year, for paper gains of 33%.

However, the pace at which yPredict’s $YPRED token continues to fly off the shelves means that investors need to be careful not to miss out before the presale sells out.

https://twitter.com/yPredict_ai/status/1658051592778661890

yPredict has a presale hard cap of $6.5 million, which could be hit in a couple of weeks if the presale continues to gain pace like it has in recent days.

The 33% gains that investors who get in now can secure could pale in comparison with the upside $YPRED could enjoy in the long-run.

With more and more traders and investors expected to turn to AI technology for trading assistance in the coming quarters and years, it’s no wonder that analysts are predicting big things for the yPredict platform and its $YPRED token.

Popular British crypto start-up/presale YouTube analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that yPredict looks like a “low market cap gem”, with $YPRED having the potential to at least 10x.

