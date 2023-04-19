Upwork Debt Is $566m While Web3 DeeLance Upstart Has None, Hits $270,000

The freelance sector has attracted many career adoptions in recent years. While it has proven profitable for some, it has left many groups stranded due to the difficulties of finding employment.

There are numerous freelance platforms that serve as a marketplace for businesses and independent contractors worldwide.

These platforms provide both parties with a simple and convenient business experience at their desired price. They earn income by deducting a percentage from the employer and the freelancer.

Upwork is one such platform, with over 2 million freelancers and over 40,000 clients signing up since 2023 began.

However, the platform debt has piled up to about $566 million due to issues like client fraud and many more.

While these and other issues plague conventional hiring platforms, a new hiring and freelancing platform has emerged to change the narrative.

DeeLance is a blockchain-based freelancing and recruitment platform that aims to revolutionize the recruitment industry.

This new Web3 platform has garnered over $281,000 in presale funding in just a few weeks.

DeeLance – The Web3 Space That Brings the World Together

According to an Orbis Research report, the global freelancing market is valued at over $1 trillion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%.

Additionally, the global Web 3.0 blockchain market is estimated to be worth $18 million in 2021. It is expected to reach a value of $52 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 44.8%.

Due to the reach of Web3 technology, the e-learning, and freelancing industries will be the main drivers of market expansion.

On the other hand, the freelance market is dominated by a few conventional platforms, such as Upwork, which are plagued with numerous issues that affect freelancers and their clients.

This includes high fees, delayed payments, poor services, and many others.

These issues have severely hampered the market’s growth, as the costs are frequently high.

DeeLance hopes to change this by offering a solution that allows freelancers to connect with clients for little to no cost.

It is the first Web3 application that offers a much more cost-effective and practical way of conducting business.

DeeLance’s mission is to combine the freelancing market with cutting-edge technological developments such as the metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and Web3.

By doing this, they would provide a fully decentralized, entirely user-centric experience, allowing buyers and sellers to directly control their work in a transparent, effective, and secure environment.

Transforming Recruitment With Blockchain Technology

The DeeLance ecosystem incorporates a metaverse, an NFT marketplace, and a freelancing and job recruiting platform, which form the three pillars of a seamless interactive system.

DeeLance has harnessed blockchain technology to offer transparency and digital work ownership to freelancers and buyers in this digital space.

Its Web3-based digital economy creates fresh opportunities for experts and producers to capitalize on the ever-expanding metaverse.

Additionally, the platform uses cryptocurrency to provide customers with rapid payment options and low transaction fees, thus boosting their entire experience.

Furthermore, users can expect other cutting-edge features like an extremely effective escrow system and a fully scalable dispute mechanism.

These are also qualities that current market solutions severely lack.

$DLANCE – The Project’s Heartbeat

The project’s native ERC-20 token, $DLANCE, has a variety of ecosystem applications, including paying freelancers and renting out virtual offices.

At press time, the $DLANCE token is priced at $0.025, and investors can buy using Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), or a credit card.

When the $DLANCE token is listed on exchanges for $0.053, investors who purchase at the current price will see a paper gain of 112%.

Since its debut, the blockchain-based recruitment platform has raised more than $281,000 from investors.

The DeeLance project is still in its early stages, but its massive presale response suggests that it is one of the crypto projects value-driven investors should consider.

