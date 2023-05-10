Crypto News

Upwork and Fiverr Are Capping Your Earnings, Try This Web3 Freelancing Platform Instead

Upwork and Fiverr have been a boon for freelancers and gig workers across the world.

The two platforms created a marketplace unprecedented in size for freelancers to sell their services to willing buyers, be it related to taxes, finances or content creation.

But there’s a hitch.

The two freelance platform powerhouses’ centralization and dominance of the market have enabled them to jack up the fees they charge to freelancers.

On Fiverr, service sellers only see 80% of the price paid by the service buyer, meaning Fiverr is taking a 20% cut.

Upwork, meanwhile, takes a 10% cut.

And both companies reserve the right to shaft freelancers even more at any moment, depending on market conditions and business decisions made by a tiny number of remote executives.

Whilst Upwork and Fiverr have certainly been a net benefit for the world, its time for change.

And that change is being ushered in by revolutionary new web3 recruitment and remote work platform/metaverse DeeLance.

How DeeLance Will Transform Remote and Gig Work Forever

A revolutionary new web3 start-up called DeeLance has been making waves in the crypto industry in recent weeks, given that it is building an innovative, crypto and NFT-powered metaverse that unites freelancers and employers and promises to transform remote working forever.

Think of DeeLance’s metaverse as a blockchain-powered, work-focused digital space that is designed to empower both freelancers and employers with lower fees than existing major web2 freelance websites.

“At the core of DeeLance’s groundbreaking approach is the tokenization of freelance work products into NFTs, allowing a secure and reliable transfer of work ownership,” DeeLance’s Community Head Alekh and Community Manager Ivan told ICO speaks in a recent interview.

“This innovative solution directly addresses long-standing challenges in the digital freelancing space, such as copyright infringement and payment fraud, and provides an unprecedented level of security and peace of mind to all stakeholders.”

Unlike many existing freelance platforms, which can be difficult to sign up to and take a large cut of a freelancer’s earnings, DeeLance is highly accessible and features exceedingly low fees.

“On the DeeLance Freelancing platform, the signup process is simple… No browser plugins, third-party apps, or credit card details are required… The fees are low, the payments are fast, done with crypto, everything is transparent & secure with the escrow system, and the smart contracts,” Alekh and Ivan remarked.

DeeLance Presale Surges Towards $800,000 as Investors Flock In Ahead of Price Rise

To fund the development of its revolutionary platform, DeeLance is conducting a presale of the $DLANCE crypto token that will be used to power its ecosystem.

And the presale is about to hit a huge milestone.

Having only launched its fund-raising efforts just over one month ago, the promising crypto project has now raised close to $800,000.

And when the presale hits $845,500, the price of $DLANCE is set to rise from $0.029 to $0.033.

Given the current pace at which $DLANCE tokens have been flying off of the shelves, investors should move quickly.

Those who get in now will be sat on a paper gain of around 90% when $DLANCE lists across major cryptocurrency exchanges at $0.055 in Q3 this year.

Business 2 Community ranks DeeLance as one of 2023’s hottest crypto presales.

And other media partnerships mean that the web3 start-up also features prominently across other major crypto news websites including Cryptonews.com, Be[In]Crypto, CoinTelegraph, as well as on traditional news websites like Yahoo! Finance and Business Insider.

The project’s Twitter account has amassed an impressive more than 29,000 followers, while its Telegram and Discord channels have over 11,000 and 4,000 members each.

As the word spreads and the DeeLance community rapidly grows, it’s no wonder that crypto analysts are predicting big gains for $DLANCE in the year ahead.

According to popular British presale crypto project analyst Jacob Crypto Bury, Deelance as “massive potential”.

Meanwhile, $DLANCE could have 18x potential, according to popular German crypto analyst Smallcap DE.

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Joel Frank.
