Unpacking the Power of AI Price Prediction Models

Recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI) technology, as epitomized by the sudden rise of generative AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT and its competitors, are a gamer for many industries.

These chatbots are touted as having the ability to dramatically increase knowledge workers’ productivity if harnessed right.

And one area where AI is already proving to be a game changer is in the realm of financial market price forecasting.

A recent research paper showed how the machine learning-based large language models (LLMs) at the heart of AI such as ChatGPT enable it to predict stock price movements.

AI models can analyze huge amounts of price data to identify trends that would have gone unnoticed by the human eye.

Good models can hand traders a valuable market edge.

It is thus hardly surprising that new crypto start-up yPredict, which is building a revolutionary new AI-powered trading signals platform, has been generating massive hype in the crypto space.

Let’s unpack the power of yPredict’s AI-powered price-prediction models.

yPredict Building An Intuitional-grade Crypto Price Prediction System

A ground-breaking new AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform called yPredict is building a first-of-its-kind, institutional-grade crypto price prediction system.

According to observers, the tool, which is powered by yPredict’s in-house deep data analysis, will help crypto investors discover the next explosive crypto with ease.

The best part, yPredict’s crypto price prediction system will remain free and open for all users to access – the price predictions will be made publicly available and require no login to see, the project’s Whitepaper explains.

yPredict says its motivation for keeping the price prediction system free is that it “will serve as a source of inbound traffic for (the broader) yPredict ecosystem”.

Indeed, while its price prediction system has been touted as a game changer for the industry, yPredict offers investors much more than just crypto price predictions.

yPredict to Provide Market Participants an Unbeatable Edge

yPredict is “building a cutting-edge crypto research and trading platform that provides traders and investors access to dozens of AI-powered signals, breakouts, pattern recognition, and social/news sentiment features”, the start-up says in its Litepaper.

Unleash the power of yPredict! Access thousands of crypto price predictions , AI-driven analytics , a developer marketplace , and a sophisticated trading terminal . Elevate your trading game and harness the future of AI-driven tools! #YPRED #Crypto #TradingSuccess pic.twitter.com/WNxGQpfhzd — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 4, 2023

The platform’s technology was designed using state-of-art predictive models and data insights built by top 1% AI developers and quants.

Meanwhile, “the ypredict.ai marketplace will enable experts to earn recurring revenue by offering their model predictions or data research as trading signals, which traders and investors can subscribe to”.

Get ready for yPredict, a game-changer in the #crypto space! Offering reliable trading signals & research marketplace, it's the go-to platform for data analysts & AI/ML engineers. Keep an eye on #YPRED, as it could reach new heights in the coming years! #DeFi #yPredict pic.twitter.com/HQeFtCMOTb — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 2, 2023

All said, yPredict’s platform aims to hand market participants an unbeatable edge.

According to the project’s whitepaper, yPredict plans to launch the full version of its Analytics, Repository and Marketplace platform by the end of 2023.

For those interested in checking out the platform in its early form, yPredict has already launched a beta, the waitlist for which can be joined here.

yPredict Presale Surges Into Stage 2

To fund the development of its revolutionary AI-powered crypto trading and market intelligence platform, yPredict is running a presale of the native $YPRED token that will powers its platform.

And the presale just hit a massive milestone in its fundraising efforts by raising $1,660,000 million.

Incredible update from yPredict! ✨ We've hit an astounding $1.66M milestone in our token presale. As the ultimate AI ecosystem for Analysts, Quants, Traders, and Developers, #ypredict and $YPRED are reshaping the crypto landscape! Join the revolution now! #AI… pic.twitter.com/HcSGDrxLHB — yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) May 24, 2023

That means The project’s presale has now entered its sixth stage, which sees the $YPRED token price rise from $0.07 to $0.09.

However, there’s still plenty of upside for new investors, as the token will list across major exchanges for $0.12 later this year, for paper gains of 33%.

However, the pace at which yPredict’s $YPRED token continues to fly off the shelves means that investors need to be careful not to miss out before the presale sells out.

yPredict has a presale hard cap of $6.5 million, which could be hit in a couple of weeks if the presale continues to gain pace like it has in recent days.

The 33% gains that investors who get in now can secure could pale in comparison with the upside $YPRED could enjoy in the long-run.

With more and more traders and investors expected to turn to AI technology for trading assistance in the coming quarters and years, it’s no wonder that analysts are predicting big things for the yPredict platform and its $YPRED token.

Popular British crypto start-up/presale YouTube analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that yPredict looks like a “low market cap gem”, with $YPRED having the potential to at least 10x.

