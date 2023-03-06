Uniswap Has Launched a Polished Self-Custody Crypto Wallet But Apple Won’t Let it on its App Store

Uniswap, a decentralized exchange, has launched its self-custody crypto wallet called “Uniswap Wallet.” The wallet allows users to store and trade cryptocurrencies without a centralized exchange securely. However, the app has run into a roadblock, as Apple has reportedly rejected it from the App Store.

According to Uniswap, the rejection was because Apple cited “an unresolved issue” with the app. The company stated that it was working to resolve the issue with Apple and was committed to bringing the app to the App Store.

1/ Introducing the Uniswap mobile wallet ✨ A completely self-custodial, open-sourced mobile app from the most trusted name in DeFi. Now available as a limited early release – through Apple TestFlight. pic.twitter.com/NmO8c0bXMs — Uniswap Labs (@Uniswap) March 3, 2023

Uniswap Wallet is not the first crypto-related app to be rejected by Apple. The tech giant has a history of hesitating to allow cryptocurrency apps on its platform, citing concerns over security and compliance.

However, Uniswap Wallet is not the only crypto wallet available on the market, and users have several options. The app is also available for download on Android devices through the Google Play Store.

Uniswap has gained popularity as a decentralized exchange that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies without intermediaries. The launch of Uniswap Wallet is seen as a move to empower users further and promote the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi).

7/ So why a limited early release from a team committed to access for anyone? Simply put, Apple won’t green-light our launch, & we don’t know why. We submitted our mobile app months ago—and even though we are 100% compliant with their specifications, we’re still stuck in limbo pic.twitter.com/oAr90NrkPd — Uniswap Labs (@Uniswap) March 3, 2023

The rejection by Apple may be a setback for Uniswap, but it is unlikely to hinder the growth of the decentralized exchange or the adoption of DeFi. As the crypto industry evolves, more companies are expected to develop innovative solutions to meet users’ needs. Crypto wallets are likely to play an increasingly important role in the ecosystem.

In the past, Apple has been cautious about allowing crypto apps on its platform and has even blocked services like Coinbase from offering to trade. While the company has not commented on its refusal to approve Uniswap’s wallet, it may be related to increased government scrutiny of cryptocurrencies.

However, some experts suggest that Apple’s decision could also be part of a broader strategy to protect its own payment business.

Unfortunately, the Uniswap wallet is currently not available on Android platforms. Interested users must request permission from the company and use Apple’s TestFlight software platform to access it.

