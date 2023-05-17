UN Reports Plastic Pollution is Dire Situation – This Web3 Project Knows How to Help

“The way we produce, use, and dispose of plastics is polluting ecosystems, creating risks for human health and destabilizing the climate,” said United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Inger Andersen.

However, in a report released on Tuesday, the UNEP said that plastic pollution could be slashed by 80 percent by 2040 if countries and companies use existing technologies to make significant policy shifts and market adjustments.

According to the UNEP, to achieve this goal, unnecessary plastics (like excessive packaging) will need to be eliminated, reuse plastics will need to be promoted, recycling boosted and plastics replaced with greener alternatives when possible.

If the UNEP’s recommendations are followed, they estimate it would set the world back a collective $65 billion a year, but would bring benefits worth in the trillions of dollars.

Plastic pollution could drop to 40 million tonnes globally by 2040, rather than the current projection to hit 227 million if no action is taken.

Web3 Can Also Make a Difference

Creating monetary incentives for individuals and businesses to adopt environmentally sustainable behaviors is going to be key in the battle to address the worsening plastic pollution problem.

That’s because, while many individuals know the kinds of actions they should be taking to reduce their carbon and environmental footprint, many lack the will to do so.

Financial incentives can change this.

But, up until now, such monetary incentives (like carbon credit markets) are inaccessible for most individuals, and have largely only benefitted big business.

Web3, owing to the transparency and decentralization of the blockchains on which it operates, holds the promise of changing this.

And one company called ecoterra is at the forefront of web3’s push to encourage environmentally friendly behaviours.

Award-Winning Green Web3 Project Ecoterra Knows How to Help

Ecoterra is building an all-in-one $ECOTERRA-powered web3 ecosystem, designed to encourage recycling via its first-of-its-kind Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system, facilitate trade in recycled materials and encourage individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Users can utilize the platform to earn ecoterra’s native $ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle.

The platform features a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Ecoterra also features a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using $ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, thanks to the transparency of the blockchain, ecoterra allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices via an Impact Trackable Profile.

Observers predict this feature to be very popular amongst environmentally-conscious businesses, who can use Impact Trackable Profile to boost their brand image and bolster customer loyalty.

And ecoterra just won an award for its contribution to the sustainable crypto ecosystem at this week’s Istanbul Blockchain summit.

The green web3 start-up’s R2E app is supported in any country that uses Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), meaning a huge potential market.

Get Involved in the Ecoterra Presale Now

To fund the development of its revolutionary green platform, Ecoterra is conducting a presale of its native $ECOTERRA token.

And the presale has been a huge success thus far, having already raked in a massive $3.87 million.

And investors are running out of time to secure $ECOTERRA tokens at the current price of $0.00775 as, when the presale hits $3.925 million, the price will go up 10% to $0.085.

$ECOTERRA will then list across major exchanges for $0.01 later this year, meaning investors who get in now could be sat on paper gains of around 30%.

Nascent green web3 projects like ecoterra are expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to address climate change in the decades ahead as crypto’s broader adoptions increases.

It’s no wonder then that popular crypto presale analysts like Jacob Crypto Bury and Crypto Gains are predicting big potential upside for the $ECOTERRA token.

Related Articles