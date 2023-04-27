Tron Whales Are Tired of Stagnating Prices and Are Turning to This New Altcoin

$TRX, a once trailblazing crypto asset that generated over 30x gains since its debut in 2017, is experiencing numerous setbacks that have plummeted its market value.

The innovative asset’s platform, Tron, has been slammed with several negative events, such as attacks on its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and a spate of litigations from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States.

This development has propelled the fall of $TRX from its all-time high of $0.3004 to its current price of $0.065, a steep fall of 78.22%.

The last straw was the delisting of $TRX from Binance.US, causing a further drop of 6% in value.

Tired of the digital asset’s instability and steep bearish trajectory, high-volume investors are now set to dump $TRX and invest in a surging new crypto on the block, $ECOTERRA.

The $ECOTERRA token, now on presale, is tipped to be the alternative to $TRX as it aims to offer traders potential gains of over 10x when it launches and leverages its utilities to propel longevity.

Can $TRX Overcome Its Bearish Setback? — A Fast-Rising Alternative Token to Consider

On Monday, June 13, 2022, the crypto market recorded the biggest crash as $BTC slumped over 37%, the steepest price drop since 2011.

The epic market sell-off impacted the price of a wide range of crypto assets, but it got even worse for Tron ($TRX).

On the same day of the colossal market crash, USDD, the algorithmic stablecoin of Tron, temporarily lost its anchor to the U.S. dollar.

This event affected the market value of $TRX, the utility token of the network.

Against the already permeating backdrop of the overall market conditions and the depeg of USDD, $TRX dropped more than 16% in price.

Yet to recover from the setback, Tron network stumbled into more problems as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Justin Sun, the network founder.

They claimed that the $TRX token was sold illegally, which caused its price to plummet by 6.1% following the announcement.

Another setback has recently struck the network. Binance.US, the American subsidiary of the largest crypto exchange, announced the removal of $TRX asset from its trading platform on April 18.

The decision was motivated by ongoing SEC litigation.

At press time, $TRX trades at $0.065%, indicating a downtrend of 1.08 % in the last 24 hours.

Set to hit another bearish run, large volume holders of $TRX are weary of another colossal loss and look set to try $ECOTERRA, a new rallying altcoin that has caused a wide buzz in the market sphere.

The Exponential Rise of $ECOTERRA

$ECOTERRA, the native token of the ecoterra project, is currently on presale and has surpassed over $2.52 million.

The digital asset is attracting investors keen to leverage the growing demand for eco-friendly cryptocurrencies.

Ecoterra is a novel decentralized platform that integrates Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) mechanism into its ecosystem to motivate individuals to participate in climate change by recycling waste products such as plastic, glass bottles, and aluminum cans.

️According to the WEF, #Blockchain helps us fight against climate change by boosting trust and ambition in negotiations with digitalised data while enhancing market transparency and credibility, at a faster pace & larger scale Join $ECOTERRA #Presale https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 27, 2023

Recycling is an ecological need and a business opportunity that humans are attempting to incorporate to end the use of fossil fuels and poor waste management, which constantly impacts climate change and environmental degradation.

The ecoterra ecosystem aims to change the narrative via its R2E feature.

The platform rewards members (recyclers) with $ECOTERRA tokens for their efforts in waste management and, at the same time, for improving the environment.

The ambitious use case of ecoterra has sprouted its popularity and piqued the attention of crypto and eco-friendly communities.

Digital assets experts are predicting greater adoption of ecoterra from institutional players that dominates the production and manufacturing sectors which will propel the high demand for $ECOTERRA and value increase.

The digital asset is poised to generate a massive return on investment for early adopters, with the token potentially worth more than ten times its current value.

Selling fast at a presale price of $0.007, investors have the opportunity to lock into the discounted price of $ECOTERRA and invest in the future of a green environment.

Unlike the Tron network, ecoterra is projected to be an eco-friendly investment and asserts to steer off litigations and other issues, making it a better alternative to the $TRX market.

Buy $ECOTERRA Now

Related News