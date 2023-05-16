Trending Meme coin LADYS Is Toast, Here Are 3 Top Meme Coins Poised to Blow Past It

The current meme coin mania is still going strong, and Milady ($LADYS) is the most recent asset demonstrating significant growth.

The self-organized meme coin surpassed $140 million in value as its popularity skyrocketed following Elon Musk’s tweet.

However, interest in this meme coin seems to have dwindled recently as the crypto asset’s price slumped by 19.56% in the last day, with its trading volume dropping to $112 million.

On the other hand, nascent crypto assets like $AI, $SPONGE, and $PENGU are seeing massive support from investors, pushing their market valuation to new heights.

As these meme coins hold the crypto community in a frenzy, we’ll explore what they offer, along with their high return potential.

AiDoge ($AI)

$AI is the native token of the revolutionary AiDoge ecosystem. The innovative platform creates a blockchain-powered sphere in which members can create, share, and vote on high-quality memes generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

As detailed in the whitepaper, AiDoge employs an advanced AI meme generator to generate trendy memes based on text prompts provided by members.

The meme platform utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to generate and curate an endless stream of hilarious and captivating memes.

The AI algorithms are trained on vast datasets of existing memes, enabling them to understand patterns, humor, and cultural references.

This ensures that the memes generated by AiDoge are relevant and tailored to individual users’ preferences.

Unlike other meme coins with little or no utility, AiDoge’s unique fundamental is expected to entice brands and institutional investors who want to generate high-quality memes for their user base.

The platform has also created a novel “meme-to-earn (M2E)” concept and rewards meme creators with the $AI token for minting trendy memes.

The project’s unique proposition has seen several investors pile in on its presale stage.

At press time, its native $AI token is being issued at a presale price of $0.0000304 per token, with more than $8.1 million raised from early adopters.

The $AI token is set to record exponential price pumps when it lists and embeds longevity due to its long list of use cases, similar to the flow pattern of $DOGE, $SHIB, and the most recent growth trajectory of $PEPE and $SPONGE.

SpongeBob ($SPONGE)

$SPONGE is a cryptocurrency token inspired by the popular animated TV show SpongeBob SquarePants.

However, the token has no utility or roadmap and aims to create a fun and engaging ecosystem for show fans and crypto enthusiasts.

The crypto niche on social media is buzzing with speculation that $SPONGE will be the next Pepe currency.

$PEPE has seen an uptrend of 7,000%, while Spongebob has experienced upswings of up to 1,000% in its short history.

At the time of writing, the $SPONGE token is trading at $0.000456 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4 million, depicting a slump of 11.43% in the last 24 hours.

The token’s market valuation has climbed by about $40 million, indicating a 1,038% increase, since its initial public sale on May 4.

$ SPONGE’s rapid growth is reflected in its thriving online presence, which includes nearly 39,500 Twitter followers, over 20,000 Telegram members, and a thriving Discord server with over 3,000 users.

The meme coin, which is already making waves among Twitter influencers and New York’s elite, holds even more promise.

The meme token is already available on several exchanges, including Uniswap, MEXC Global, Poloniex, LBank, CoinW, Toobit, Gate.io, and BTCEX, only a few days after it first went on the market.

With partnerships and possible endorsements from influential figures like Elon Musk, $SPONGE is poised to remain a dominant force in the crypto market.

Pengu ($PENGU)

PENGU is a meme coin built on the Ethereum Network to promote goodwill, awareness, and racial harmony through memes and penguins.

The meme project is community-controlled and aims to showcase positive emotions through the power of memes.

The $PENGU token, according to its developers, is not associated with any non-fungible token (NFT) project or other entity.

There will be no presale, whitelist, team tokens, taxes, or other extraneous components in the project’s launch, making it completely fair.

Let's dominate Twitter with $PENGU, tag @pengucoineth and $PENGU to enter a giveaway of 500$ worth of $PENGU. Please note that $PENGU is not affiliated with any NFT project or any other entity (other large bird species included). We are just $PENGU, we love penguins and memes! pic.twitter.com/ZXkycoBl7v — pengu.eth (@pengucoineth) May 15, 2023

In addition, the contract will be renounced, and liquidity will be locked.

However, $PENGU has been listed on CoinmarketCap. At press time, the digital asset is trading at $2.43e-9, indicating a downtrend of 6.65%in the past day, with a 24-hour trading volume of $15 million.

