Top Web3 Climate Token Presale Ecoterra is Almost Over With $5.7 Million Already Raised – Investors Buy In to Secure 10% Token Bonus

Investors are quickly running out of time if they want to get involved early in one of web3’s most promising green projects.

Ecoterra, which is building a first-of-its-kind recycle-to-earn (R2E) platform to encourage environmentally friendly behavior, just entered the final stage of its presale of $ECOTERRA.

The project’s presale just hit $5.7 million and will end when the $6.7 million mark is struck or when the presale countdown runs out, which is set to happen in nine days.

After the presale is done, the only way that to get hold of $ECOTERRA will be to buy at a potentially elevated price across centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges once the token launches.

Investors should also note that if they secure their $ECOTERRA tokens prior to the end of the presale, they will also get a 10% bonus.

That means that the effective price that investors will be paying for their presale $ECOTERRA tokens is actually around $0.0091, rather than $0.01.

As outlined in the project’s Whitepaper, ecoterra is building an all-in-one $ECOTERRA-powered web3 ecosystem, designed to encourage recycling via its first-of-its-kind Recycle-to-Earn (R2E) system, facilitate trade in recycled materials and encourage individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Ecoterra has won awards for its efforts to harness web3 technology for the benefit of the environment.
Observers are billing up-and-coming green crypto start-up ecoterra as one of the most exciting web3 projects of the year.

Analysts at Cryptonews.com rank ecoterra as one of the best green cryptocurrencies to invest in for the year.

What is ecoterra?

When harnessed right, blockchain technology holds an unprecedented ability to promote environmentally friendly behaviors by rewarding recycling, making it easier to offset carbon emissions and tracking environmental impact utilizing the blockchain’s transparency.

And ecoterra is building an all-in-one application that does all three of these things and more.

Ecoterra rewards users with the platform’s native $ECOTERRA crypto token every time they recycle.

The platform features a carbon offset marketplace to make it easier for individuals and businesses to offset their carbon footprint.

Ecoterra also features a recycled materials marketplace to make it easier for businesses to purchase recycled goods using $ECOTERRA or other cryptocurrencies.

Meanwhile, thanks to the transparency of the blockchain, ecoterra allows individuals and businesses to track their environmentally friendly practices via an Impact Trackable Profile.

Observers predict this feature to be very popular amongst environmentally-conscious businesses, who can use Impact Trackable Profile to boost their brand image and bolster customer loyalty.

Ecoterra Will Soon Launch Demo Version of R2E App

Ecoterra’s presale has been picking up as the project works hard to deliver on its exciting roadmap.

Ecoterra is about to start accepting applications for users to sign up to the beta version of its highly anticipated R2E application.

The platform’s flagship R2E app is supported in any country that uses Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), meaning a huge potential market.

Ecoterra’s application will be accessible via desktop and mobile, and the green crypto start-up has already provided a few sneak peeks of what the app will look like on both.

The app’s sleek and minimalistic layout should ensure easy navigation and a great, intuitive user experience.

The alpha version of ecoterra’s R2E application is expected to be launched by the end of the year.

Is $ECOTERRA the Best Green Utility Token?

$ECOTERRA, which is used to power the ecoterra platform, is packed with in-built utility.
Beyond just functioning as the platform’s main medium of exchange, $ECOTERRA holders will also gain VIP access to real-world events, educational programs and much more.

Meanwhile, ecoterra’s development team intends to launch a staking protocol in the future that allows ECOTERRA holders to generate a passive income stream through their token holdings, giving investors further reason to HODL the token.

$ECOTERRA’s supply is capped at two billion, with one billion of these (50%) being made available to presale investors.

20% is allocated to ecosystem liquidity, 10% to listings and marketing, and 5% to corporate adoption.
Only 5% is allocated to the team, meaning that if they want to make big money off of the project, they will have to stick with it for a long time in order to really pump the $ECOTERRA price.

With nascent green web3 projects like Ecoterra expected to play an increasingly important role in global efforts to address climate change in the decades ahead, it’s no wonder analysts are predicting big things for the $ECOTERRA token.

Popular British crypto presale analyst Jacob Crypto Bury thinks that $ECOTERRA has the potential to 10x when it launches across cryptocurrency exchanges later this year.

