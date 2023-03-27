Crypto News

Top Reasons Why Crypto Prices Are Struggling But April Could See Rally Reignite

Crypto Markets News: With Crypto Prices On Edge Ahead Of This Weeks Highly Anticipated PCE Inflation Data. Could Crypto See Recession Rally?

As March comes to a close, crypto prices have faced a series of hurdles – with crypto markets bracing ahead of PCE inflation data – traders are on edge.

However, as April approaches, there are several reasons to believe that the market could rally and reignite interest in digital assets.

PCE Inflation Data Affects Crypto Markets

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed’s favourite inflation gauge, unexpectedly increased 4.7% in the year to January.

This increase has intensified the debate about the persistence of high inflation. With the US two-year Treasury yield fluctuating around 4% due to fears over the banking system, the question arises whether core PCE also fell.

If core PCE inflation comes in softer than expected, the Fed may find itself in a dilemma trying to rein in inflation amidst an ongoing banking crisis. A softer core PCE could also mean a more cautious approach from the Fed, potentially reducing the pressure on cryptocurrency markets.

In the event of a recession, traditional stock markets may suffer, whereas cryptocurrencies could benefit from their decentralized nature and independence from traditional financial institutions. This could create a favourable environment for a crypto rally.

Bitcoin Halving in Spring 2024 & Mainline Adoption of Crypto Industry in Hong Kong

Bitcoin’s halving event, scheduled for spring 2024, will reduce the rate at which new bitcoins are created, effectively cutting the overall supply in half.

This event historically has been a bullish catalyst for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. As we approach the halving, increased attention and anticipation may drive prices higher.

Hong Kong is emerging as a hub for digital asset innovation, thanks to support from Beijing and a comprehensive regulatory framework that attracts crypto firms worldwide.

The anticipated introduction of retail trading of cryptocurrency assets and regulations for centralized exchanges (CEXs) in June 2023, followed by stablecoin regulations in 2024, could further fuel interest in the Asian crypto markets. This may drive investment into cryptocurrencies and contribute to a rally.

Consolidatory Technical Structure for Bitcoin

Currently Trading at $27,925 (representing a 24 hour change of -0.24%) – Bitcoin is testing $28,000.

Indeed, this is the 9th day of ongoing testing at the key $28,000 price level.

Crypto Markets News: With Crypto Prices On Edge Ahead Of This Weeks Highly Anticipated PCE Inflation Data. Could Crypto See Recession Rally?

Source.

Source.

In the midst of a low volatility range – $28k has become an unlikely ceiling of resistance over the past week.

Despite the ranging move, Bitcoin’s RSI has cooled-off very little throughout the 9 days of testing – still stood steadfast at 64.

This could indicate a drop down to consolidation at $25,000 is within the realm of possibilities.

Providing potentially consolidatory structure that could provide a solid base for a potential rally in the coming months.

The MACD remains very bullish – with BTC still riding high over the 20 Day and 200 Day MAs at 161.

As April approaches, there are several reasons to be optimistic about the cryptocurrency market – and this leaves BTC’s upside target high at $30,000 (+7.3%).

With potential softening in PCE inflation, a recession that could potentially benefit cryptocurrencies, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, increasing adoption in Hong Kong, and a consolidatory technical structure for Bitcoin, the stage may be set for a rally to reignite in the crypto space.

Yet as uncertainties remain, downside risk sits at $25,000 (-10.5%) – with a precarious entry anointed by a 0.69 Risk: Reward ratio – investors should keep an eye on these key factors as the market enters a new month.

