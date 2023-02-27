Top Reasons Why Crypto Prices Are Consolidating Before Possible Take Off This Week

Cryptocurrency markets have been experiencing a period of consolidation in recent weeks, with prices of major cryptocurrencies remaining relatively stable. This may seem like a cause for concern for some investors who are eagerly awaiting a bullish breakout. However, there are several reasons why this consolidation may be a positive sign for the market.

In this article, we’ll explore the top reasons why crypto prices are consolidating before a possible takeoff this week.

Top Reasons Why Crypto Prices Are Consolidating

The global cryptocurrency market has successfully broken its declining trend and has returned to the $1 trillion level. As of writing, the market cap of all cryptocurrencies stands at $1.07 trillion, a 0.77% increase from the previous day.

In recent weeks, the price of cryptocurrencies has fluctuated significantly, leaving investors on a rollercoaster ride of excitement and anxiety. However, there are several reasons why crypto prices are consolidating before a possible takeoff this week.

Bitcoin Rally Since New Year Hints at Potential Decoupling

At present, BTC/USD is trading at $23,395. Since the beginning of the year, the price of Bitcoin has increased by over 41%, leading to a rise in the value of other major cryptocurrencies.

BTC/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

It’s worth mentioning that BTC and NASDAQ have shown a strong correlation, as both indexes rose in early January amid optimism about reducing inflation and China reopening. However, recent data suggests that this correlation might be changing.

The correlation between Bitcoin and stocks appears to be weakening this year. According to Parth Chaturvedi, the crypto ecosystem lead at cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch, “Bitcoin acts as a separate asset class and may be considered for portfolio diversification.” He added that the correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 had previously exceeded 0.8, but is now down to approximately 0.3.

The decoupling of Bitcoin from stocks suggests that the bear market in cryptocurrencies could be coming to an end soon.

The Worst of the Negative News Is Already Priced In

Following some recent announcements, the cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp decline. However, it is now showing signs that it may take off this week. This suggests that traders believed that the worst of the negative news had already been priced in and was unlikely to have a further impact on cryptocurrency prices.

Crypto Regulations: Understanding the Current Landscape

During the G20 meeting in India on February 25, International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva stated that the IMF would prefer to identify and regulate crypto assets rather than impose a total ban. However, the possibility of banning private cryptocurrencies remains on the table for the time being.

In an interview with Bloomberg released on February 27, Georgieva addressed concerns about her remarks regarding a potential total ban on cryptocurrency. She claimed that there was still a lot of uncertainty regarding the classification of digital currency. She also discussed the United Nations’ financial agency’s stance on digital assets and its preferred regulatory framework.

Recently, senior White House officials urged the US Congress to strengthen its efforts to regulate the cryptocurrency sector. In addition, the UK government has proposed plans to subject crypto assets to the same legal framework as conventional financial services.

Despite the gradual evolution of crypto regulation, demand for further measures is growing. Therefore, understanding potential regulatory structures and how to operate in a more regulated crypto sphere has become crucial for cryptocurrency investors.

Expectations of Prolonged Interest Rate Hikes

As of February 23, the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures indicate that the US economy expanded by 2.7%, slightly less than the preliminary estimate of 2.9%. In addition, on February 24, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) issued Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, showing that inflation had increased by 5.4% in January compared to the previous year.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE Price Index, came in higher than expected, supporting a hawkish attitude. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve has set a target of 2% overall inflation, and market participants anticipate prolonged interest rate increases to control inflation.

Furthermore, during the early US session, the US retail sales data showed mixed results.

In January, orders for manufactured goods decreased by 4.5%, primarily due to a decline in volatile passenger-plane bookings. However, in another positive sign for the early-year economy, business investment rose at the fastest rate in five months.

Forex and crypto traders, take note! Let's break down the latest Durable Goods Orders m/m figures:

Down by 4.5%, potentially lower demand for long-lasting goods.

May impact the economy and related currencies.

Economists who were polled by the Wall Street Journal had predicted a 3.6% decline in orders for durable goods, which includes products like cars, planes, and computers that are intended to last for at least three years. Nevertheless, if transportation is excluded, new orders saw a healthy increase of 0.7% last month.

Furthermore, a crucial indicator of business investment experienced its most significant growth since the previous summer.

