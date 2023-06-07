Top AI Business Services Startup Instabase Lands New Raise At $2 Billion Valuation

Instabase Inc., a startup providing business services, has acquired more capital, doubling its valuation to $2 billion, thanks to the incorporation of new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools in its line of business goods.

AI Tools Integration a Game-Changer for Instabase

It is well known by now that companies that capitalize on AI in this season will reap greatly from it since it is currently the center of the tech and business industry. As such, companies across different industries are looking for ways to integrate it into their products and services.

Instabase started out as a firm that offers a platform that enables its users to build workflows and applications for tasks like invoice processing and onboarding. However, it has transformed the platform by integrating tools and AI capabilities from OpenAI’s Large Language Models (LLMs) which now enables users to develop AI-powered apps without building their own models thanks to the new AI integrations.

Lauding the platform’s new capabilities, Instabase CEO Anant Bhardwaj said:

“Instabase is a platform that enables organizations to apply the latest AI innovations to understand their unstructured data and build applications. At Instabase, we’ve built a platform that’s trusted by some of the most demanding global enterprises in some of the most highly regulated industries.”

As a result, the startup revealed to Bloomberg that it has raised $45 million in its Series C funding round which was led by existing investor Tribe Capital with participation from other investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, New Enterprise Associates, Spark Capital, K5 Global, and Standard Chartered Ventures.

A huge week for Instabase. Exclusive coverage by Bloomberg on our Series C funding round valuing Instabase at $2B. Learn more about #AI Hub, the latest set of #generativeai powered tools for content understanding in partnership with OpenAI. Experience i…https://t.co/QflZZ6rQgK — Luke Rogers (@lurogers) June 6, 2023



Before this round, the business last raised funds in 2019 during a $105 million Series B headed by Index Ventures which valued the company at over $1 billion. The new funds bring the firm’s total raise to $177 million.

Bhardwaj added:

“With the latest funding round, we will be increasing our investment in bridging the gap between the hype around generative AI and helping organizations (small and large) apply it to real business problems in content understanding.”

Powered by AI

Instabase has joined the long list of businesses using tools created by OpenAI, including language tutor Duolingo Inc. and payment processor Stripe Inc.

The startup has launched a new product called AI Hub, which is a vast collection of AI programs aimed at comprehending information. The company aims at offering self-service solutions within AI Hub, powered by generative AI, allowing users from various backgrounds to tap into the potential of powerful AI-driven insights.

The company believes that AI Hub would make it possible for users to interact with their data such as tax returns, insurance claims, receipts, invoices, and customer information while getting professional responses from the tool.

Since the AI hub is a set of applications, the first application will be Converse. As the name indicates, the app will facilitate interactive conversations, respond to inquiries, and summarize data from different material formats, such as papers, spreadsheets, and photos.

Additionally, to make the app more fit for real-life scenarios, the app will have no limitations on the length of documents acceptable or the number of documents it can process, making it useful for multiple long documents.

Considering that Converse will use LLMs which have been proven so far to suffer from hallucinations and the potential to provide false information, it is inevitable to wonder how the app will prevent such cases when responding to clients.

From the AI trenches #008 Battling ‘hallucinations’ in AI models, like ChatGPT. First off, hallucinations are when an AI model makes something up that’s incorrect, but thinks it is correct. Super problematic in many fields where certainty is required. — Alex Rainey (@RaineyAllDay) June 7, 2023



To deal with hallucination concerns, Bhardwaj stated that the app will have the ability to validate the answers and confirm that they are “anchored to your original content”.

Aside from Converse, Instabase will also launch AI Hub Build and AI Hub Apps. The former is a tool intended to make it easier to create repeatable end-to-end workflows for documents of the same kind.

On the other hand, the AI Hub Apps will have an app store with a variety of ready-made programs. These consist of passport and driver’s license verification, and income verification using pay stubs, bank statements, and tax forms. These apps will allow users to improve and streamline their tasks linked to documents.

