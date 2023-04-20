Top 3 Reasons Why Crypto Prices Are Crashing But These 4 Coins Are The Next Big Things

The recent market dip has traders on edge as fears mount about the potential of a return to a bear market. With prices moving to the downside, many wonder what forces are driving this tumultuous turn in price trajectory.

As we explore the complex web of market dynamics, here are the three key factors underpinning current price action.

UK Inflation’s Tightening Grip: The Persistent Pressure on Crypto Prices Back in Spotlight

Stubbornly persistent inflation is a global phenomenon, and concerns are mounting once again following the latest economic data from the United Kingdom.

The UK’s consumer-price data revealed that persistently high inflation remained above 10% in March, sparking fears of higher-for-longer interest rates.

| NEW: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has denied that the UK has an inflation problem… UK 10.1%

France 6.6%

Germany 7.8%

US 5.3%

Italy 8.1%

Canada 4.3%

Japan 3.3% [@itvjoel] pic.twitter.com/nP2TeOlWTN — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) April 19, 2023

Markets have been caught of guard by the unexpected persistence of inflation. With economic data singing a different tune to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – who promised to get inflation under control in recent months.

The latest figures pose a key challenge to the earlier assumption that rate cuts were on the horizon.

And this has sent ripples through global markets, persistent double-digit inflation in the UK raises questions about the trajectory of price gains in the US and other countries, and whether traders and investors are underestimating the potential impact on the crypto market.

This uncertainty, fuelled by fears of increased borrowing costs, has contributed to the recent downtick in Bitcoin below $30k.

Rate Hikes on the Horizon: The Shadow Looming Over Crypto Markets

As long as inflation remains persistently high, the prospect of multiple interest rate hikes looms, as central banks attempt to cool down spiralling prices.

UK financial markets are now betting on rates climbing to 5%, a significant increase that could add hundreds of dollars a year to UK mortgage bills.

Previously, there was speculation that the Bank of England would pause rate hikes, given the anticipation of falling inflation.

However, the persistence of high inflation has put further rate hikes back on the table, causing unease among crypto investors – especially as some believe the UK numbers are a more accurate picture of an emerging recession in the West.

The uncertainty surrounding monetary policy, and especially the impact of rates hikes in banks and housing markets (and the knock on potential impact to the broader economy) is another driving force behind the current crypto market crash.

Regulatory Roulette: The Uncertain Future of Cryptocurrency Oversight

As crypto trading platforms continue to be bombarded with increasing scrutiny and pressure from regulatory bodies, there is growing concern about the future of the crypto space in US markets.

With major US crypto providers such as Coinbase announcing plans to move overseas in face of a overzealous US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Chairman Gary Gensler has been criticized for his crackdown which some argue is stifling innovation and endangering American competitiveness.

In a tough-session in Congress for Gensler, the SEC chairman maintained that crypto platforms and exchanges should be regulated under US securities laws. But refused to clarify the nature of Ether as a security despite desperate pressure from Representatives.

This entire opening exchange with Rep @PatrickMcHenry and Chair Gensler is worth watching in full. Is Ether a security or no? It’s a very simple question. “I asked you this in private. This shouldn’t be a surprise.” pic.twitter.com/DAx3fkGqSM — Ryan Selkis (@twobitidiot) April 18, 2023

This ongoing debate, coupled with concerns that companies may relocate overseas to avoid US regulations, has added to the market’s volatility.

The lack of clarity on how regulatory bodies will treat the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry is causing anxiety among investors and traders, further contributing to the recent price downtick.

Crypto Investments Bucking The Trend

Despite the current crypto storm, there’s a silver lining for savvy investors: four promising coins that have weathered the turbulence and are primed for growth.

Discover how these digital assets could help you navigate the rough waters and sail towards potential gains.

LHINU (Love Hate Inu)

Love Hate Inu (LHINU) is a ground-breaking meme coin project, spearheaded by the legendary Carl Dawkins, Founder of past moonshot projects like Tamadoge.

LHINU has capitalized on the recent surge in meme coin popularity, fuelled by Elon Musk’s Dogecoin escapades on Twitter.

The project combines the viral appeal of meme coins with a unique vote-2-earn offering that aims to disrupt the $3.2 billion survey industry.

Good morning #LoveHateInu Voters! We're excited to announce that we have reached another milestone, with over $4.8 million raised! A huge shout out to the #LoveHateInu Gang for their support! Don't wait any longer, join the #Presale today and cast your vote!… pic.twitter.com/mPZLREy2qE — Love Hate Inu (@LoveHateInu) April 20, 2023

Unlike other meme coins, LHINU provides genuine utility by allowing users to vote on polarizing topics and figures while earning rewards in LHINU tokens.

The innovative vote-to-earn system, coupled with memecoin virality, makes LHINU a force to be reckoned with in the survey sector.

Its presale is rapidly reaching its conclusion, with less than 4 days remaining, as the presale draws to a close, investors can still seize the opportunity to buy LHINU tokens at a discounted price of 0.0000115 USDT, before the next price hike.

With ambitious plans from CEO Carl Dawkins and upcoming CEX listings in Q2 2023, LHINU is well-positioned for exponential growth.

Buy LHINU Here

DLANCE (DeeLance)

DeeLance is a next-generation Web3 freelance and recruitment platform that aims to revolutionize the industry.

The $DLANCE token presale provides early investors with a chance to support this innovative platform, which offers rapid crypto payments, NFT integration, and an automated dispute system.

With a competitive 2% fee, DeeLance outshines rivals like Upwork and Fiverr.

Hey DeeLancers!‍ Level up your #Metaverse experience! Socialize in the Metaverse and own your work like never before with #DeeLance. Enjoy exclusive access to VIP features, buy commercial land, and access unique tools & services✨ Join Presale now!⤵️https://t.co/WJf7X2b0us pic.twitter.com/zSAkOhtmm4 — DeeLance (@deelance_com) April 19, 2023

The presale price of 1 $DLANCE is $0.025 USDT, with only 30% of the 1 billion token supply available.

The platform’s vision of a metaverse where freelancers and clients collaborate in virtual offices is truly ground-breaking.

By investing in $DLANCE now, you can participate in a project that aims to redefine freelancing and potentially see your investment skyrocket.

Buy DLANCE Here

ECOTERRA (Ecoterra)

Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA) is an innovative blockchain project set to revolutionize recycling and waste management by combining sustainability with cryptocurrency.

The platform rewards users with Ecoterra tokens for recycling materials, encouraging eco-friendly behavior and reducing carbon footprints.

Key features of Ecoterra include a Recycle2Earn app, a Carbon Offset Marketplace, a Recycled Materials Marketplace, and an Impact Trackable Profile.

How to access the carbon offset marketplace with ecoterra's program? ♻️ Each ton of carbon offset will be added to your impact profile and converted into #NFTs once you reach the target! Join our #Presale today and start reducing CO2 emissions https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/dCx5JOINfX — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) April 20, 2023

The Ecoterra presale currently offers tokens at $0.004, with the potential for a 150% upside at the final stage price of $0.01.

Investing in $ECOTERRA during the presale supports an eco-conscious initiative and positions you to benefit from the project’s potential growth.

Buy ECOTERRA Here

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Tamadoge ($TAMA), a play-to-earn meme coin, is dominating the gaming world with 22,000 unique monthly players, surpassing Decentraland and The Sandbox.

Gearing up for its listing on a top 5 exchange on April 24th, 2023, Tamadoge’s popularity is expected to skyrocket.

Weekly update with Community Manager, TamaTom Hit play to hear Tom give an update on the Puppy Leaderboard and a few bits of info you've been asking us to share For more info, head over to our Telegram https://t.co/JnY1iSq3Ho pic.twitter.com/NaA1riJjC9 — TAMADOGE (@Tamadogecoin) April 20, 2023

The platform offers five addictive arcade games and an upcoming AR app, revolutionizing the gaming landscape.

With its imminent top-tier exchange listing, expanding user base, and cutting-edge gaming offerings, now is the perfect time to invest in Tamadoge, a potential golden ticket to crypto success.

Buy TAMA Here

