Tik Tok in Danger: US Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner Introducing Bill to Ban the Chinese App

Tik Tok is one of the most popular mobile apps in the world at the moment, but hasn’t been without its fair share of controversy at the same time.

The addictive app in which people can share short form videos makes it easy for people to go viral if they can capture the public’s imagination, but regulators are growing concerned about the potential impact of the app moving forward.

Why are authorities concerned about Tik Tok?

First and foremost, it is important to understand that Tik Tok is a Chinese app, and many governments around the world are concerned about the impact that the Chinese government could be having via Tik Tok.

Tik Tok’s privacy policy is notoriously dystopian and completely disregards many of the rights to privacy that a lot of people believed that they had.

According to their policy, the app tracks everything from one’s device type and model, IP address, location data, keystroke data, names and types of other applications on the device, and a range of other data in order to perfect the algorithms and tailor them specifically to what the user may wish to see more of.

Tik Tok as a propaganda tool

In addition to the fact that Tik Tok consumes a large amount of time with many in the younger generations scrolling mindlessly through videos for hours, there is also the concern that Tik Tok can be used as a means to dramatically alter public opinion.

One of the best examples of this is the fact that when the app is viewed from China, videos promoting hard work and perseverance are more likely to rise to the top, whereas when one views the app from the West, they are more likely to be shown videos of girls dancing. According to US intelligence, this is not done by mistake – it is the direct result of the Chinese government trying to promote the values that they determine to be positive in their own country, whilst weakening moral values abroad.

Relevant news: