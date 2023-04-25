Thousands of Chromebooks Are Falling Apart Across the U.S. – Repairs Could Cause Schools and Taxpayers Millions of Dollars

The American education system is facing a growing challenge: the mass acquisition of Chromebooks by US schools in 2020 is now proving to be a costly and environmentally damaging decision.

The US Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund has released a new report, “Chromebook Churn,” which highlights the issue of these devices’ short product lifespans and lack of repairability.

With millions of Chromebooks failing across the country, this is a crisis that could potentially cost schools and taxpayers millions of dollars – while fuelling an e-waste catastrophe.

This problem started with the bulk purchase of affordable laptops for remote learning, by American schools for millions of students at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As education shifted to digital learning during lockdowns, Chromebook sales surged by 87% – boasting unrivalled affordability – the Chromebook emerged as a premier choice for educational institutions.

However, three years and more than 31 million Chromebook sales later, schools are beginning to see their electronic fleets fail.

The High Cost of Google Chromebook Repairability

At the core of this issue is laptop repairability. Chromebook hardware is often more challenging to fix than most Windows laptops due to a shortage of replacement parts, particularly screens, hinges, and keyboards.

With over 50% of replacement keyboards for Acer Chromebooks out of stock, some schools are resorting to buying extra batches of Chromebooks to strip down for components.

Another concern is the Chromebook’s auto-update expiration date, or “death date.”

Google currently guarantees 8 years of automatic updates, but this period begins when Google certifies the Chromebook, not when the end-user receives the product.

As a result, by the time a school deploys a fleet of Chromebooks, the automatic update guarantee period might be as little as 4 years.

PIRG’s Five Recommendations for a Sustainable Chromebook Future

The PIRG report states that doubling the lifespan of the 31.8 million Chromebooks sold in 2020 could cut emissions by 4.6 million tons CO2e, equivalent to taking 900,000 cars off the road for a year.

It suggests five ways to address these concerns:

Extend expiration dates for Chromebooks to 10 years after the model’s launch date, allowing for longer use and resale opportunities. Manufacturers should produce spare parts based on 10% of their stock, increasing availability and keeping prices low for institutions buying in bulk. Parts should be standardized across models and manufacturers, allowing parts from broken Chromebooks to be used for repairs. Refurbishers should be able to unenroll devices from remote management, easing the process for schools and institutions with multiple users on one device. Google should make it easy to install alternative operating systems, such as Linux.

While these recommendations are well-intentioned, it is uncertain whether Google and manufacturers will be keen to adopt these changes, even as grassroots community initiatives work to find solutions.

Okay, who's ready for guide to turn an old Chromebook into a NixBook? pic.twitter.com/WAnbftYwLl — Mike Kelly (@mikecodemonkey) April 20, 2023

Extending the automatic update expiration date and encouraging alternative operating systems might have financial and operational implications for Google.

Likewise, manufacturers may be reluctant to produce more spare parts or standardize parts across models due to competitive concerns.

Despite these challenges, it is essential to find a solution to the mounting Chromebook crisis. With schools and taxpayers potentially on the hook for millions of dollars in repair and replacement costs, the need for a sustainable and cost-effective solution is urgent.

The future of digital learning and environmental sustainability may depend on it.

RELATED:

Snapchat User Reviews Tumble After “My AI” Implementation With 75% 1 Star Reviews in Past Week

Avalanche Price Prediction – Swing Failure Pattern Could Create the Perfect Buy-In Opportunity

ChatGPT is Costing OpenAI a Whopping $700,000 a Day to Run