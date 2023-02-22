This Sustainable Crypto Transforms EV Charging And its Price Could 15x in 2023

It is widely agreed that a global transition to electric from fossil fuel-powered vehicles is both highly desirable and much needed. Over the course of their lifetime, fossil fuel vehicles result in significantly worse CO2 emissions, contributing to global climate change.

Indeed, fossil fuel-powered modes of transportation account for around 27% of global CO2 emissions, according to the US EPA. Meanwhile, fossil fuel vehicle emissions contribute to air pollution, which remains one of the leading causes of premature worldwide.

EVs also reduce noise pollution, another big problem in urban areas. According to the UN, noise pollution has a negative impact on risks relating to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

Fact check California will ban new fossil fuels cars from 2035 to reduce the state’s carbon emissions Buy some $CCHG today and get ready for this #EV massive transition! Join our #presale now ⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#cryptopresale #ReFi pic.twitter.com/Bd1HTj2FeY — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 22, 2023

Any new technology or product that might accelerate the transition to EVs is thus highly desirable, from an environmental perspective. One proposed way to accelerate the shift to EVs is to find a way to “democratize” carbon credit markets, which has until now largely been dominated by big players, like major industrial polluters (buyers) and major EV makers like Tesla (sellers).

According to the UK government, by 2030, there will be up to 10 million #EVs on the road. To match this, 300,000 public charge points are planned to be installed around the UK Join our #presale nowhttps://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #GreenEnergyCrypto — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 20, 2023

EV drivers could be rewarded with carbon credits every time they charge their vehicles, the thinking goes. A new sustainable crypto start-up called C+Charge is bringing this use case into reality. Thanks to blockchain innovation, carbon credits can now be put on-chain in a fractionalized non-fungible token form.

And C+Charge is building an EV charging payments platform that will reward EV drivers with carbon credit NFTs. The green crypto start-up is also looking to revolutionize EV charging in other ways. EV drivers lack real-time information as to which charging stations are currently operational and pricing isn’t transparent.

C+Charge’s centralized payments app will also function as an EV station monitor, giving drivers information on wait times and availability. But all transactions will take place on chain, ensuring absolute price transparency.

C+Charge Overview – How Does the Platform Work?

C+Charge is developing a peer-to-peer blockchain-based electric vehicle charging payment system designed to open up the carbon credit reward market to the drivers of EVs, like Tesla.

EV drivers will use C+Charge’s currently in-development app to pay to charge their vehicles. They will pay using C+Charge’s native cryptocurrency CCHG and will be rewarded with carbon credits in the form of Goodness Native Tokens (GNT), which will be stored in their account on the C+Charge app.

GNT token represents a verified voluntary carbon credit and is backed by venture capital firms a16z Crypto and Samsung Next as well as fund manager Invesco. The more EV owners charge and drive and the more CCHG they spend, the more GNT they will earn.

C+Charge’s users will receive tokenised carbon credit from @weareflowcarbon after using our app and tokens to pay for EV charges Our token holders will also receive the carbon credits on a pro-rata basis Join our #presale now⬇️https://t.co/ixe18bPqzI#ReFi #blockchain pic.twitter.com/T5PNWQlcjZ — C+Charge (@C_Charge_Token) February 21, 2023

CCHG owners also have an opportunity to earn carbon credits passively. There is a 1% tax on all transactions that C+Charge uses to purchase GNT carbon credits and then distribute them proportionately amongst CCHG token holders.

As well as acting as a payments platform for EV charging and a carbon credit tracker, C+Charge’s application will also help users easily geolocate nearby charging stations and will offer useful information such as real-time charger wait times and charging station technical diagnosis.

Get Involved in Presale – Can CCHG 15x?

C+Charge recently opened up a presale of its CCHG token in order to fund its development and investors have been rushing to secure their bag. In just a few weeks since the project launched its presale funding round, it has already raised over $1.5 million.

Investors should move quickly, as the remaining tokens could be scooped up quickly. A crypto whale recently banked a massive $99,000 worth of CCHG tokens in one whack, as can be verified here on per BscScan. C+Charge is currently selling its CCHG token, which will power its EV charging application, for 0.017 USDT, a highly discounted price according to some analysts.

Some have gone as far as claiming the cryptocurrency could 15x when it launches on exchanges in just over two months. Check out the latest analysis from the likes of Jacob Crypto Bury, Crypto Gains, Cilinix Crypto and analysts at Business 2 Community for more on the outlook for CCHG.

C+Charge’s presale has been ranked as the second-best presale of the year by the Business 2 Community team. Investors should also be aware that C+Charge is conducting a $50,000 giveaway. Investors must hold at least $100 of CCHG on the day of the draw to be eligible to win the prize.

