This Sustainable Crypto Means For First Time Electric Vehicle Drivers Can Earn Carbon Credits – 2 Days Until Presale Price Rises

C-Charge is a brand new cryptocurrency project that is designed to make the process of charging electric vehicles easier and more efficient.

Charge your electric vehicle with CCHG

There are a range of areas in which the cryptocurrency space has been innovating, from decentralised exchanges, lending markets, stores of value, privacy, payments, etc.

C-Charge hopes to use the blockchain in order to make it easier for one to charge their electric vehicle, and to incentivise and reward them for doing so, by rewarding users with carbon credits.

CCHG is at the crossroads of crypto and ESG investing

Two of the largest trends over the course of the last decade have been the rise in ESG investing and the rise of cryptocurrencies, with the former now in forefront of the public’s consciousness and the latter having exploded in popularity.

One of the many concerns that is often levied against Bitcoin is that it uses too much energy, but CCHG has been designed to turn this narrative on its head, and seeks to be extremely environmentally-friendly.

