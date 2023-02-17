Crypto News

This New Take on Move-to-Earn Crypto Incentivizes Fitness Using Avatars – Presale Buyers Can Now Get 67% Bonus

Disclaimer Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The information on this page should be construed for information purposes only. We may earn commissions from the products mentioned on this site.
author imageTom Sheen Last updated:

fght out presale

Fight Out has revealed a revamped bonus scheme during its high-potential presale – meaning early investors can now earn up to 67% in additional FGHT tokens.

The project, which has now raised more than $4.25 million during its presale, also announced it will all investors to purchase tokens without the need to vest them, while those who invested already will receive a 10% FGHT token airdrop to their existing holdings.

Fight Out is set to revolutionize the move-to-earn space with its new fitness app that will reward users for completing workouts at home or in a gym.

Visit Fight Out Presale

Fight Out App to Change Fitness World

While other M2E projects have focused solely on steps and require expensive NFTs to get better rewards, Fight Out operates on a traditional monthly subscription model and will reward users for completing full body workouts.

The app will use smart technology to track movement, effort, nutrition and sleep and build a digital fitness avatar and tailor personalized workout regimes, making it perfect for total novices and elite pros.

Fight Out provides regimes that tackle strength and conditioning, skill and mental wellness and provide easy access to high-class coaching and quality instructional videos that allow users to improve their form and technique.

Users are then rewarded for completing workouts, with the app providing REPS – a second, off-chain token. REPS can be used to get discounts on app subscriptions, book personal training sessions, or purchase training supplements, apparel and equipment.

Fight Out also has a strong metaverse and community angle, with the avatar a soulbound profile – meaning it cannot be sold or traded – that is fully customizable, with users spending REPS on clothes, shoes, hair and tattoos for their avatars.

The avatar can then be pitted against other users for the chance to win additional REPS in daily, weekly and monthly challenges.

Visit Fight Out Presale

FGHT Tokenomics

FGHT tokens are on sale for $0.02282 at the time of writing but increase in price every 12 hours until a maximum of $0.0333 on March 31, 2023.

That means those who invest now will see the value of their token rise by 46% by the time of the IEO, which is set to take place on April 5.

fight out bonuses new

The interest in the project means that several exchanges – Uniswap, LBank, BitForex, DigiFinex, Changelly Pro, BKEX and XT.com – have already confirmed they will list the token, although exact details on dates and times are still to follow.

As mentioned above, presale investors have also been given two major incentives to purchase now – with an improved bonus scheme.

Up to 67% in additional FGHT tokens can now be had, depending on the size of the purchase and length of time chosen to vest tokens, while the previous minimum of three months vesting has been scrapped.

To trigger the bonus clauses, investors must spend a minimum of $500 and choose to vest tokens for at least three months.

The bonuses increase in stages, with the maximum 67% given to those who spend $50,000 or more and chose to lock tokens for 36 months.

Fight Out has been developed by a doxxed and KYC-verified team, while the FGHT smart contract is audited by Certik.

Of the 10 billion supply, 9% has been allocated to the presale, 4.5% to the bonus scheme and 10% to exchanges – the remaining will be unlocked over give years and used to fund the project’s development.

More information and the latest news can be found in the Fight Out Telegram group.

Visit Fight Out Presale

Related

FightOut - Next 100x Move to Earn Crypto

Our Rating

Fightout token
  • Backed by LBank Labs, Transak
  • Earn Rewards for Working Out
  • Level Up and Compete in the Metaverse
  • Presale Live Now - $1M+ Raised
  • Real-World Community, Gym Chain
Fightout token
Buy Now

  This article was written for Business 2 Community by Tom Sheen.
Learn how to publish your content on B2C

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

author image

Author: Tom Sheen

Tom is an editor for B2C, helping to ensure content across the site is accurate, interesting, relevant and timely. He started speculating on crypto and NFTs in early 2021 as a bit of fun, but soon became highly interested and excited by the technology and its vast possibilities to change…

View full profile ›

More by this author:

Popular Topics

 Discuss This Article

Add a Comment

Thanks for adding to the conversation!

Our comments are moderated. Your comment may not appear immediately.

Get weekly insider business guides & reviews for free

Join our FREE Telegram Group Now!