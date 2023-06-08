This New Recycle-to-Earn Project is Opening Carbon Offsets to the Masses

The planet is currently facing an ecological crisis, with rising temperatures, deforestation, and pollution all contributing to the problem.

Fortunately, there are solutions that can help, and one such solution is ecoterra, a new green crypto project that is leading the way in using blockchain technology and carbon offsets to tackle the climate crisis.

A Green Spin on Crypto Earnings: Introducing Recycle-to-Earn

Ecoterra’s ‘Recycle-to-Earn’ blockchain ecosystem provides solutions to climate change while incentivizing users and supporting companies in their transition towards more sustainable practices.

Ready to level up your #Digital #Asset portfolio? Check out ecoterra with many real-life functions! Support a future that balances financial growth with environmental consciousness. Start your journey now with $ECOTERRA #Presale 🌱🚀https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/nMt4cFxsKY — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 8, 2023

ecoterra is built on four essential components that work together to create a comprehensive platform: the Recycle-2-Earn Application, Carbon Offset Marketplace, Recycled Materials Marketplace, and an Impact Trackable profile, each designed to contribute to a greener future.

‘Recycle-to-Earn’ Application: Paving a Greener Path

The Recycle-2-Earn application is ecoterra’s flagship feature. Users can accumulate ecoterra tokens by recycling items using the ecoterra app, providing a monetary incentive for environmentally friendly behavior.

These tokens are versatile and can be held, staked, or spent on ecological activities, thereby integrating environmentalism into users’ daily lives.

Users’ climate actions are meticulously recorded and added to their profiles, leading to rewards and unique NFTs.

Green energy producers are not left out either – they can also receive $ECOTERRA tokens as rewards and participate in the ecosystem.

Carbon Offsets Made Easy: ecoterra’s Carbon Offset Marketplace

ecoterraalso hosts a Carbon Offset Marketplace, a platform dedicated to facilitating users and companies in offsetting tons of carbon through worldwide projects.

Here, carbon offsets are made accessible to the masses, with users using ecoterra tokens to offset their carbon footprints.

Each ton of carbon offset is added to an individual’s or company’s impact profile as an achievement, a feature that could motivate users to offset more carbon.

Upon reaching certain milestones, these achievements are also converted into NFTs, providing users with a unique form of recognition for their environmental contributions.

Linking Industries to Recyclers: The Recycled Materials Marketplace

For the circular economy to thrive, the connection between companies and recyclers must be simplified.

This is the precise purpose of ecoterra’s Recycled Materials Marketplace. Companies can search for specific recycled materials they need, such as plastic, aluminum, or glass, using custom filters for specific countries or regions.

Not only does this promote the usage of recycled materials, but it also creates a valuable networking platform within the ecosystem, encouraging companies to become more actively engaged in environmental responsibility.

Making an Impact: The Trackable Profile

Impact Trackable Profiles form another key component of the ecoterra ecosystem.

Companies can purchase impact packages consisting of different types of materials to counteract the negative effects of their production.

These actions are reflected in the companies’ impact profiles, enhancing their image as environmentally responsible entities and providing valuable data on user profiles and behavior.

The impact profile tracked online or printed as a QR code, further bolsters transparency in a company’s commitment to sustainability.

$ECOTERRA: The Green Utility Token with a Sustainable Edge

$ECOTERRA, the ultimate green utility token, is an integral part of ecoterra’s web3 ecosystem. It offers more than just a currency within the environment; it’s also an investment opportunity.

ecoterra’s development team plans to launch a staking protocol that will allow ECOTERRA holders to generate a passive income stream from their token holdings, providing an additional incentive to invest in this green project.

#Tether is investing in sustainable #Bitcoin mining and energy production with Tether Energy in Uruguay 🌿⚡️ At ecoterra, we share the same vision of a sustainable #Digital economy by supporting green initiatives 🌱 Join our #Presale today ⬇️https://t.co/1fYkPOsPYG pic.twitter.com/4tQfmwWrwy — ecoterra (@ecoterraio) June 7, 2023

With a supply cap of two billion tokens, ecoterra has allocated half to presale investors and the other half to ecosystem liquidity, listings and marketing, corporate adoption, and the team.

This distribution strategy reflects ecoterra’s commitment to a sustainable and successful project.

ecoterra, one of the most promising crypto presales of 2023, has already achieved significant fundraising success, raising over $4.87 million so far.

Its presale of the native $ECOTERRA crypto token has entered stage 8, and the price is set to rise again when the presale reaches the $5.7 million mark.

With the token issued as an ERC-20 on the Ethereum blockchain, it’s bound to pique the interest of environmentally conscious investors and tech enthusiasts alike.

Projects like ecoterra offer a glimmer of hope amidst the climate crisis. By making carbon offsets accessible to all and incentivizing green habits, ecoterra is creating an inclusive and proactive community focused on building a sustainable future.

With advanced technology at our fingertips, we can all do our part to preserve the planet by using solutions like ecoterra to make recycling and carbon offsetting easier.

